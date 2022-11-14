Read full article on original website
A state House candidate in South Dakota was arrested on a rape charge just days after he lost his race against the incumbent — his mother. Bud Marty May, 37, was arrested in Box Elder around 4 a.m. Sunday and charged with second-degree rape, court filings said. The criminal complaint alleges May used "force, coercion, or threats of immediate and great bodily injury" against the victim.
