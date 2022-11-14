Read full article on original website
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Local restaurants accepting reservations for Thanksgiving Day
FOOTHILLS––Restaurants and bakeries in the area are making the holidays a little easier for those wanting a taste of their favorite menu item on Thanksgiving Day. Several local bakeries and restaurants are offering pre-ordered meals next week. Order deadlines are in place for some businesses, so business owners encourage those interested to place orders as soon as possible, by phone or on their websites.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Putting up the tree on a rainy day in Saluda
To the meadows where we picked the cyclamen. Where the deer tracks were black in the morning. Deep gold sunlight glistens on the shrunken stream. Somnolent trout move through pillars of brown and gold. ~ Kenneth Rexroth, excerpt from “Falling Leaves and Early Snow”. It’s a bitter rain-soaked day...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
RPO votes to continue with Hwy. 9 widening project
RUTHERFORDTON – Despite organized, vocal community opposition and a no-build letter from Polk County commissioners, the $12.2 million Hwy. 9 widening project will remain on the NCDOT’s project list. At a joint meeting held Nov. 16 in the Foothills Regional Commission office in Rutherfordton, the Transportation Coordinating Committee...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Life in our Foothills November 2022 – Guiding Reins – Improving Lives through an Equine Assistance Wellness Program
“It was during my fourth session that I became an absolute believer in the power of a horse to heal a human heart,” reflects Red Palmer, an Army (and law enforcement) veteran. “One doesn’t know how much weight he’s carrying on his shoulders until it comes off.”
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Community rallies to block proposed drug addiction recovery center near Saluda
SALUDA — Residents of a Saluda community have rallied together to fight approval of a special use permit—SUP-22-07—being sought from the Henderson County Zoning Board of Adjustment to open a residential addiction recovery center off Fork Creek Road. The center would house up to 18 adult men after they have completed medical detoxification from drugs and/or alcohol, according to Craig Halford, director and founder of First Contact Ministries, Inc., who is seeking the permit.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
PCHA’s Night at the Museum educates and entertains
Reenactors at event portray pivotal figures in Polk County history. On Tuesday evening, the Polk County History Museum came to life as a half-dozen reenactors took part in the ‘Night in the Museum’ event, telling stories and entertaining attendees of all ages. “In the past, we heard from...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Kiwanis Club of Tryon donates to Outreach
On November 15, The Kiwanis Club of Tryon donated 22 hams and 5 turkeys to Thermal Belt Outreach to help feed local families during this holiday season. Pictured are Georgia Ballard, Pantry Assistant (left), and Lesley Correll, volunteer (right) at Thermal Belt Outreach. Submitted by Sharon Millard.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
CFWNC awards educational Grant to Polk County Schools
The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina recently awarded a $2,062 grant to Polk Central Elementary School from the Learning Links grant program. The grants provide local teachers with funding for activities designed to make required coursework engaging and relevant for their students. The grant will purchase materials for an...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk County Board of Education salutes Teachers of the Year
Polk County Schools’ faculty is routinely ranked among the top in the state, and the district took time Monday to honor some of its finest educators. At its monthly meeting at Stearns Education Center, the Polk County Board of Education saluted its 2022-23 Teachers of the Year, recognizing each winner with a plaque and a round of applause.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk County High School teacher arrested Tuesday
COLUMBUS – Polk County High School business education teacher John Brian Taylor was arrested Tuesday at the school by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with indecent liberties with a student and booked into Polk County jail, according to Sheriff Tim Wright. He has a $50,000 secured bond, and will have his first court appearance Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk distance runners open indoor track season
A small group of Polk County runners opened the 2022-23 indoor track and field season on Wednesday, competing in the Polar Harriers meet in G.M. Tennant Stadium. The meet featured only two events, the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs. Athletes from R-S Central, Brevard, Christ School, Lincoln Charter, Owen and Burns joined Wolverine runners for the event.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
John Oliver
The memorial for Dr. John Oliver will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 at Tryon Seventh-day Adventist Church. All are welcome.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Hensley excited about Polk intangibles as 2022-23 wrestling season begins
Polk County kicks off the 2022-23 wrestling season on Thursday, traveling to East Rutherford for a tri-match with the Cavaliers and Crest. The matches will mark the debut of head coach Thom Hensley, who served as a Wolverine assistant coach last season. Team strengths: Hensley is excited about the intangibles...
