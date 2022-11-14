ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Holiday Highlights: Packed Lineup at the Paramount

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qTX79_0jAEzeb700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W9LZh_0jAEzeb700

The Paramount is out with its holiday performance schedule, featuring music ranging from Debbie Gibson’s Winterlicious tour to metal band Killswitch Engage’s Holidaze Rager.

The lineup includes Long Island native Sal Valentinetti with his Christmas Comes to Town show , Darren Criss with A Very Darren Christmas, Friday Night Fever with the New York BeeGees, The Beach Boys Tis the Season, and Laurie Berkner. Straight No Chaser kicks off the Ho Ho Holiday lineup on Nov.29.

For more information on tickets and scheduling, see the Paramount website.

If you want your business to be included in our Holiday Highlights series, please email editor@HuntingtonNow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Ryan Reynolds, Jason Blum And Blumhouse Honored At 36th American Cinematheque Awards

Even though we were right in the heart of Beverly Hills for last night’s American Cinematheque Awards tribute to Ryan Reynolds, you would be forgiven if you thought somehow you had been transported from the Beverly Hilton Hotel International Ballroom and landed in Canada. Judging from these proceedings Reynolds just may be the hottest import ever to come across the border. Numerous presenters and participants, notably Reynolds’ very pregnant wife Blake Lively (they have three daughters with another child on the way) made mention of the fact that the star of Deadpool, Free Guy, and other hits has never...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HuntingtonNow

HuntingtonNow

Huntington, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

We're a local news site, covering the town of Huntington, NY

 https://huntingtonnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy