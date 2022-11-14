Holiday Highlights: Packed Lineup at the Paramount

The Paramount is out with its holiday performance schedule, featuring music ranging from Debbie Gibson’s Winterlicious tour to metal band Killswitch Engage’s Holidaze Rager.

The lineup includes Long Island native Sal Valentinetti with his Christmas Comes to Town show , Darren Criss with A Very Darren Christmas, Friday Night Fever with the New York BeeGees, The Beach Boys Tis the Season, and Laurie Berkner. Straight No Chaser kicks off the Ho Ho Holiday lineup on Nov.29.

For more information on tickets and scheduling, see the Paramount website.

If you want your business to be included in our Holiday Highlights series, please email editor@HuntingtonNow.com