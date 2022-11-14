ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

kslsports.com

Early Deficit Dooms Utah Tech Against No. 14 Arizona

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team failed to overcome an early double-digit deficit and fell on the road to the No. 14 team in the country, the Arizona Wildcats. The Wildcats hosted the Trailblazers at McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona on Thursday, November 17.
TUCSON, AZ
arizonawildcats.com

KJ Lewis Signs National Letter of Intent With Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona men's basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd announced the signing of KJ Lewis to a national letter of intent on Wednesday. Lewis is a 6-4, 200 pound wing that plays for Duncanville High School near Dallas, but has ties to Tucson from his youth. He is ranked...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Wildfire breaks out in Catalina Mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews working to contain a wildfire on Redding Road in the Catalina Mountains on Thursday, Nov. 17. According to the Coronado National Forest, smoke was spotted at milepost 6 along Redding Road around 2 p.m. All eastbound traffic on the road has been closed...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Oro Valley deciding fate of Vistoso Trail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It has gone from a golf course in Oro Valley to a nature preserve. But now the big question is: Where does the Vistoso Trail go next?. This area was once a beautiful golf course and now it’s slated to be preserved for nature. But what does that exactly entail?
ORO VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Man seriously injured in fight in Tucson’s midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is injured and another is in custody after a fight broke out in Tucson’s midtown on Thursday, Nov. 17. Tucson police confirmed the fight took place near Tucson High School, but said there was no indication the school or any students were involved.
TUCSON, AZ
southernarizonaguide.com

Barnfire Mesquite Grill: A Dining Review

On a Friday in mid-November 2022, Neighbor Roy and I dined at Barnfire Mesquite Grill in Marana at Cortaro Farms Road and Thornydale. Yes, that is right, “BARNfire”. I found this place by accident, but a look at its online menu convinced me that we should give it a try.
MARANA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 dead in I-10 crash between Phoenix, Tucson

ELOY, Ariz. - Authorities say two people are dead following a crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 208 near Eloy. Two commercial trucks and a car were involved in the crash.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

New report documents $80 million in taxpayer savings through municipal fleet electrification

Ten of Arizona’s largest municipalities could save a combined total of $80 million by replacing retiring light-duty cars and trucks with electric vehicles (EVs) over the next decade, according to new research by the Arizona PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group. Each of the 10 municipalities surveyed – from the West to the East Valley and Phoenix and Tucson – would save money over the lifetime of light-duty vehicles by “going electric.”
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Pima Community College board chair resigns unexpectedly

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A search is now on for a new Pima Community College Board member. Board chair Catherine Ripley unexpectedly announced she’s resigning to take care of her elderly mother. Her term runs through 2026. This means there will be three new board members around...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson company plays big role in Artemis 1 Launch

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -NASA’s Artemis 1 soared into space Wednesday morning, kicking off a near month-long journey around the moon and back. Thousands of people across the country, including companies in Tucson, worked to make this third attempt successful. Grant Anderson, the CEO of Paragon Space Development,...
TUCSON, AZ

