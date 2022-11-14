Read full article on original website
No. 14 Arizona men’s basketball blows out Utah Tech behind Kerr Kriisa’s 24 points
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Kerr Kriisa scored a career-high 24 points and No. 14 Arizona steamrolled a third straight opponent to open the season, setting a school record for free throw shooting Thursday night in a 104-77 victory over Utah Tech. Coming off a triple-double in his previous game,...
kslsports.com
Early Deficit Dooms Utah Tech Against No. 14 Arizona
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team failed to overcome an early double-digit deficit and fell on the road to the No. 14 team in the country, the Arizona Wildcats. The Wildcats hosted the Trailblazers at McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona on Thursday, November 17.
arizonawildcats.com
KJ Lewis Signs National Letter of Intent With Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona men's basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd announced the signing of KJ Lewis to a national letter of intent on Wednesday. Lewis is a 6-4, 200 pound wing that plays for Duncanville High School near Dallas, but has ties to Tucson from his youth. He is ranked...
Eastern Progress
After firing initial salvo, Arizona QB Jayden de Laura downplays matchup with former team
When he was first asked about facing Washington State, his former school, Jayden de Laura nodded his head sternly. It was as if a button had been pushed. “Just watch,” de Laura said. “This game, it’s personal.”. De Laura made those comments in the immediate aftermath of...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball vs. Utah Tech: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The Arizona Wildcats play their final warmup game before the Maui Invitational when they host the Utah Tech Trailblazers. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona-Utah Tech game time, details:. Date: Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Time:...
Pueblo High School cyclists gear up for El Tour de Tucson
A group of cyclists from Pueblo High School are competing in the El Tour de Tucson after training for months.
Denver sandwich chain Quiznos plans major Arizona expansion
Denver-based quick-service sandwich chain Quiznos has signed a deal to swiftly grow the brand in Arizona.
smeharbinger.net
Ari(Shooting)Zona: The effect of the recent shooting at the University of Arizona on the East community
She’d just missed the swarm of police officers. College sophomore and East alum Libby Brouillette passed the John W. Harshbarger Building at the University of Arizona on her way to English less than 30 minutes before it was plastered in caution tape. “I remember walking out and the whole...
KOLD-TV
Wildfire breaks out in Catalina Mountains
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews working to contain a wildfire on Redding Road in the Catalina Mountains on Thursday, Nov. 17. According to the Coronado National Forest, smoke was spotted at milepost 6 along Redding Road around 2 p.m. All eastbound traffic on the road has been closed...
KOLD-TV
Oro Valley deciding fate of Vistoso Trail
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It has gone from a golf course in Oro Valley to a nature preserve. But now the big question is: Where does the Vistoso Trail go next?. This area was once a beautiful golf course and now it’s slated to be preserved for nature. But what does that exactly entail?
KOLD-TV
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
University of Arizona removed memorial for Professor Thomas Meixner
Students and staff have been dealing with the grief of losing Professor Thomas Meixner. One student shares how having the memorial removed was hard for him and others in the
KOLD-TV
Man seriously injured in fight in Tucson’s midtown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is injured and another is in custody after a fight broke out in Tucson’s midtown on Thursday, Nov. 17. Tucson police confirmed the fight took place near Tucson High School, but said there was no indication the school or any students were involved.
southernarizonaguide.com
Barnfire Mesquite Grill: A Dining Review
On a Friday in mid-November 2022, Neighbor Roy and I dined at Barnfire Mesquite Grill in Marana at Cortaro Farms Road and Thornydale. Yes, that is right, “BARNfire”. I found this place by accident, but a look at its online menu convinced me that we should give it a try.
fox10phoenix.com
2 dead in I-10 crash between Phoenix, Tucson
ELOY, Ariz. - Authorities say two people are dead following a crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 208 near Eloy. Two commercial trucks and a car were involved in the crash.
Two local brothers Take Back Tucson
Two local brothers are on a mission to give back to those who have been in jail, struggling with addiction and experiencing homelessness— something they both are familiar with.
roselawgroupreporter.com
New report documents $80 million in taxpayer savings through municipal fleet electrification
Ten of Arizona’s largest municipalities could save a combined total of $80 million by replacing retiring light-duty cars and trucks with electric vehicles (EVs) over the next decade, according to new research by the Arizona PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group. Each of the 10 municipalities surveyed – from the West to the East Valley and Phoenix and Tucson – would save money over the lifetime of light-duty vehicles by “going electric.”
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Intertstae 10 open again following fiery crash near Picacho Peak
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the second time in less than 24 hours, there was a serious crash on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson. On Tuesday, two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash on I-10 near Eloy. On Wednesday, there was a fiery crash on I-10...
KOLD-TV
Pima Community College board chair resigns unexpectedly
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A search is now on for a new Pima Community College Board member. Board chair Catherine Ripley unexpectedly announced she’s resigning to take care of her elderly mother. Her term runs through 2026. This means there will be three new board members around...
KOLD-TV
Tucson company plays big role in Artemis 1 Launch
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -NASA’s Artemis 1 soared into space Wednesday morning, kicking off a near month-long journey around the moon and back. Thousands of people across the country, including companies in Tucson, worked to make this third attempt successful. Grant Anderson, the CEO of Paragon Space Development,...
