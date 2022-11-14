ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal pedestrian crash causes closures in westside Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s Motors Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash. APD said the incident happened in the area of Coors Blvd. and Iliff Rd. Police alleged a person was crossing Coors when they were hit by a vehicle. The vehicle allegedly fled the scene, and the pedestrian was declared dead. The […]
Report: New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department didn't meet settlement conditions

Report: New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department didn't meet settlement conditions.
Thieves hit Albuquerque golf course twice in one week

Newly released video shows an Albuquerque Police officer and a carjacking suspect firing guns at each other before a SWAT situation unfolded in a northeast neighborhood last month. The suspect, 28-year-old Daniel Rodriguez is now facing charges for the incident, but remains in a New Mexico prison on other charges. Video contains entirety of news conference from November 18, 2022.
One dead after police shooting in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead Thursday morning after a shooting involving New Mexico State Police. NMSP says its officers were involved in the shooting around Louisiana Blvd. and Montgomery Blvd. Officials say around 10:51 p.m. Wednesday night officers attempted a traffic stop near Louisiana and Montgomery. They say when and officer contacted the […]
Motorcycle and bicycle crash left one dead in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department's motor unit is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist and motorcyclist. Officers in the Northeast command responded. One person involved has died from their injuries, another person was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition, according to APD. The...
Albuquerque officials lay out crime fighting priorities

Albuquerque officials lay out crime fighting priorities.
Albuquerque rape kit gets a match in 1994 cold case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –There’s been an arrest in a nearly 30-year-old rape case after a long untested rape kit was finally tested. The case involved a female jogger who was attacked while running on a Bosque Trail in 1994. The rape kit matched a convicted sex offender, 56-year-old Gilbert Contreras. The victim in the November 1994 case […]
