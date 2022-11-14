ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Vanessa Hudgens Shares Fashionable Snaps From Her Parisian Getaway

Vanessa Hudgens is exploring the City of Lights, and looking fashionable while doing it. The actress recently took a trip to Paris, sharing a few snaps from the glamorous excursion with her nearly 48 million Instagram followers. The social media gallery included a variety of different photos including famous Parisian...
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
192K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy