Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Hoosier Hindu Americans donate 8600 pounds of foodJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
The Perfect Girls' Day Out - A Magical Christmas at The Cake Bake ShopRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Related
Current Publishing
Levidy Boutique now open in Carmel’s Merchant’s Square
Ashleen Sharma has worked in retail for many years but fell in love with boutiques because of the one-of-a-kind items she would find that no one else would be wearing. She knew one day she wanted to create a unique brand of her own. In 2020, shortly before the pandemic...
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Carmel Christkindlmarkt readies for season
The Carmel Christkindlmarkt held a VIP and preview day Nov. 16. New offerings this year include a Werkstatt for demonstrations, chimney cakes, German-style soups, a candy shop and Carmel-branded wearables. The holiday market runs Nov. 19 through Dec. 30 at Carter Green. Visit CarmelChristkindlmarkt.com to learn more. (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
Current Publishing
New food, vendor offerings at Christkindlmarkt aim for continued ‘Gemütlichkeit’
The Carmel Christkindlmarkt has quickly become a favorite holiday tradition for many families in central Indiana and beyond. The festival features foods, beverages, gifts and experiences similar to those offered at holiday markets in Germany, which inspired the creation of Carmel’s event in 2017. Carmel Christkindlmarkt CEO and Market...
Current Publishing
City of Noblesville OKs incentives for Bier Brewery
Noblesville has approved an economic development agreement with Bier Brewery that will provide several incentives to the business, which plans to open next summer. Noblesville Common Council members voted 7-0 during their Oct. 25 meeting to approve the agreement, which will give Bier Brewery a $50,000 grant and a waiver of fees tied to planning and zoning throughout the project. In addition, Bier Brewery will receive infrastructure upgrades estimated at $50,000 for the relocation and improvement of sewer infrastructure on the property that includes the design, inspection, manholes and pipes, according to the agreement.
Current Publishing
Group home for 8 elderly residents proposed in Carmel’s Woodland Springs neighborhood
The Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals’ hearing officer is set to review a request Nov. 28 for a special exception variance to allow for a group home in the Woodland Springs neighborhood. Jennifer Piccione, an Illinois-based attorney, purchased the home at 44 Horseshoe Lane with the intention of renovating...
Current Publishing
Snapshot: City of Carmel holds Veterans Day ceremony
Retired U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Justin Crocker gives the keynote address at the Nov. 10 Carmel Veterans Day Ceremony at the Tarkington Theater. The free event included music performed by the Cherry Tree Elementary School choir, a performance by Actors Theatre of Indiana, recognition of essay contest and poster winners and remarks from other officials. (Photo by Beth Maier)
Current Publishing
Carmel to move ‘Morning Sun’ sculpture 2 miles north
Carmel’s most infamous piece of public art will soon be on the move. The City of Carmel plans to relocate “Morning Sun,” a $209,000 sculpture by artist Brad Howe, from the roundabout at Range Line Road and Executive Drive 2 miles north to the roundabout at Range Line Road and Lowe’s Way. The city did not provide a timeline for the move.
Current Publishing
Westfield Washington Public Library begins Christmas tree raffle
The public has a chance to win three unique Christmas trees created by an interior designer through the Westfield Library Foundation’s annual Christmas tree raffle. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $10 each at the circulation desk at the Westfield Washington Public Library, 333 W. Hoover St., or online at westfieldlibraryfoundation.com. The raffle will close Nov. 30 with winners being drawn Dec. 1.
Current Publishing
BRAG wants to ‘reinvigorate’ area
For Lawrence-area residents who have wondered who focuses on local community improvement projects, the Binford Redevelopment and Growth organization is at the helm. BRAG is a nonprofit that works with residents, business owners and elected officials to “reinvigorate” the area, according to the organization’s president, Kevin Senninger. In 2023, the focus is to expand the Nickel Plate Trail into downtown Indianapolis.
Current Publishing
Taste Indiana Artisan this Saturday
Taste Indiana Artisan, a fun food event at 22 N. Range Line Rd., Carmel, where you can meet the Hoosier makers, sample their small-batch foods and get ideas to incorporate them in your menus will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov.19 at Indiana Artisan Gifts & Gallery. There...
Current Publishing
Noblesville actor lands dream gig
Benjamin Elliott will finally get his wish. “I have dreamed of being on the Beef & Boards stage since I first saw Kenny Shepard in ‘A Beef & Boards Christmas’ when I was a young child,” said Elliott, who was born and raised in Noblesville. “Beef & Boards was my first experience with professional theater, and the people onstage were like celebrities to me. It is humbling to think that a child in the audience could now be inspired by a play that I am a part of.”
Current Publishing
Carmel High School Marching Greyhounds celebrate sixth Grand National title
The Carmel High School Marching Greyhounds added another chapter to their success story. CHS won its sixth Bands of America Grand National Championship title Nov. 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The other titles came in 2005, 2012, 2016, 2017 and 2018. “It was also our 26th consecutive appearance...
Current Publishing
Where’s Amy sees Carmel Symphony Orchestra Masterworks ll
Where’s Amy attended the Carmel Symphony Orchestra Masterworks 2 cconcert with CSO guest artist/violinist Alexi Kenney of Palo Alto, Calif., and CSO Artistic Director Janna Hymes Nov. 12 at the Palladium at Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Don’t miss CSO’s Holiday Pops featuring guest artists Josh Kaufman and Leah Crane Dec. 4. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.
Current Publishing
Herron to run for Westfield City Council seat
A Westfield resident who owns several businesses in the community has announced he plans to run for Westfield City Council. Noah Herron, a Republican, said he plans to run for the District 5 council seat currently held by Mike Johns, who has not announced whether he plans to seek reelection. Herron and his wife, Emily, own Urban Vines Winery, Urban Farmer Seeds and Urban Apples Cidery in Westfield.
Current Publishing
Fishers City Council approves bonds for Andretti Global headquarters
The Fishers City Council met Nov. 14 and approved $23 million in bonds for the new Andretti Global corporation headquarters and museum. The issuance of the bond was unanimously approved by the council. The $200 million project is now officially underway. Construction will begin as soon as possible, with the goal of the facility being operational by 2025.
Current Publishing
Witham Health Services Foundation to award loans to medical students
The Witham Health Services Foundation will award loans totaling $2,400 per year to Boone County residents who are enrolled in college or who plan to attend college in pursuit of a degree in a medical profession. According to a release from the foundation, applicants must be legal residents of Boone...
Current Publishing
Noblesville High School takes on ‘Chicago’
For Noblesville High School junior Sean Wood, playing the role of a villainous protagonist has been enjoyable. Wood plays Roxie Hart in the school’s production of “Chicago” at 7 p.m. Nov. 17-19 at NHS. “In Roxie’s mind, she is the absolute heroine,” Wood said. “She is a...
Current Publishing
Carmel Middle School takes on ‘High School Musical’
“High School Musical Jr.” takes the full-scale production of “High School Musical,” weeds out the extra fluff, gets straight to the story and adapts it to middle school voices. “When dealing with middle schoolers, you want to get to the point of the story and give them...
Current Publishing
City of Carmel’s fired equity manager files lawsuit alleging discrimination
The City of Carmel’s former equity manager filed a lawsuit Nov. 7 in federal court that claims his firing was racially motivated. Timothy Knight joined the city in May 2021 as the employee development coordinator. Later that year, after Carmel ended a contract with a company providing its diversity training, city officials tapped him to develop the training in-house and changed his title to equity manager.
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Noblesville High School broadcast journalism students win award
Noblesville High School broadcast journalism students recently won the Hoosier Star award from the Indiana High School Press Association for their newsmagazine, Around the County. From left, Mason Mundy, Maya McDonald, Sayne Jeong, Liz Myers and Alexis Gleim. (Photo provided by Noblesville Schools)
Comments / 0