ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 20

Laverne Brison
3d ago

We need someone with ethics, morals, and intelligence, and that someone is not Herschel Walker.

Reply
5
OrangeCheezus
4d ago

We don't need a token, sorry Hershel.

Reply
17
Tyra Moore
4d ago

And that warrior is not Walker 💯%!!

Reply(2)
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Gov. Brian Kemp campaigning for Herschel Walker in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UGA football legend Herschel Walker is bringing in Georgia’s most influential Republican to help him in his Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. Gov. Brian Kemp, fresh off his solid re-election victory last week over Democrat Stacey Abrams, will...
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Central Georgians share thoughts on Warnock's visit ahead of runoff

MACON, Ga. — Senator Raphael Warnock made his way around Central Georgia as he continued campaigning for the December runoff. He's hoping to win his first full term as senator against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. From Fort Valley to Warner Robins and Macon, Warnock stopped Thursday to talk to...
FORT VALLEY, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia legislature set to add new Latino lawmakers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Next year, Georgia’s legislature will add four new Latino and Hispanic lawmakers. Incoming State Rep. Rey Martinez, State Senator Jason Estevez, State Rep. Saira Draper, and State Rep. Phil Olaleye will now represent the underrepresented Latino and Hispanic population. Draper said that representation...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Longtime Georgia House Speaker David Ralston dies

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Days after stepping down as Georgia House speaker, Rep. David Ralston has died, according to his staff. “Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge), 73rd Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, passed away today following an extended illness,” Ralston’s Communications Director Kaleb McMichen tweeted. “He was 68 years old. His loving wife, Sheree, and members of their family were with him when he passed.”
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Yes, Georgia did allow Saturday early voting during Senate runoff races

ATLANTA — Georgia's Senate runoff election is getting a lot of attention and is drawing scrutiny for its early voting timeline. It's the second time Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is in a runoff. He earned his seat in 2020 – winning his runoff race against GOP incumbent Kelly Loeffler. But Georgia has changed its election code and laws since then.
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Georgia 2022 runoff election guide: Key dates and voting information

MACON, Ga. — Election day is Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, and we've put together a guide with everything you need to know before you head to the polls. As always, 13WMAZ is your go-to source for election information, so be sure to bookmark this story, as it will be updated with voter resources, candidate profiles and other election stories as we get closer to Election Day.
GEORGIA STATE
Jalopnik

Georgia's DUI Guy Josh McKay Lost His State Senate Race

Last month, we reported that a candidate for Georgia’s State Senate was on the board of an organization that advocates for weaker drunk driving laws. Fast forward to now: The election is over, the votes have been counted, and Josh McKay has officially lost. Georgia’s 11 Alive reports that his opponent, Nabilah Islam, won with 53 percent of the vote.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia officials discuss Warnock’s lawsuit on Saturday voting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With how it falls on the calendar, there will not be a Saturday voting option in the Georgia Senate runoff. Senator Raphael Warnock filed a lawsuit trying to change that. In 2016, Georgia passed a law preventing voting within two days of a holiday. At that...
GEORGIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

A sign of progress

In a 1984 deposition, Groover candidly testified that he was “a segregationist” who “had many prejudices” and he didn’t “mind admitting it.” Although Groover was a racist, and although he pushed for runoff voting in Georgia for racist reasons, this does not mean that runoff voting as a system is inherently racist.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

Local politicians rally for Warnock

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The race for a seat in the senate takes two Georgia candidates into a runoff election. Incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock hopes to maintain his position, leaving former University of Georgia football star, his Republican challenger Herschel Walker, out of Washington, D.C. Local leaders and members of...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Learn about newly approved Augusta budget for 2023

Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 4 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
AUGUSTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Kemp testifies in Fulton probe; Trump-backed Lake loses Arizona; Saturday voting

Adam Van Brimmer, @adamvanbrimmer, editor-In-chief of the opinion page, Savannah Morning News. Donna Lowry, @donnalowrynews, host, GPB-TV’s Lawmakers. Meg Kinnard, @MegKinnardAP, political and legal affairs reporter, Associated Press. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1. Gov. Kemp testifies in Fulton probe about interference in the...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Stats bring positive news in jobs in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA. Ga. - The latest employment statistics this week bring positive news for both South Carolina and Georgia. South Carolina’s wages are at their highest hourly average ever, and Georgia’s job market remains hot. Here’s a look at the details:. South Carolina. Dan Ellzey, the South Carolina...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy