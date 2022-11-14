Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bondThe LanternColumbus, OH
Taylor Swift Fans Can't Shake It Off: Ticketmaster Issues Catches the Attention of PA's Attorney GeneralTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
$1M Grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House Historic SitesMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
Why Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, NJ Got Rid of a Popular Ride
Big changes are coming to a part of Morey's Piers in Wildwood, including the removal of one of its popular rides. Morey's is reportedly overhauling the front of its Adventure Pier, according to Wildwood Video Archive. Construction appears to already be underway. And what's being built at the entrance to...
Paying More to Drive in NJ: Tolls on Atlantic City Expressway Going Up
First, it was the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike raising tolls for the new year. Now, it's the Atlantic City Expressway. As we welcome 2023, it's going to cost more to drive on all three toll roads in the Garden State. Just last month, the New Jersey Turnpike...
Best Small-Town Main Street Shopping District in New Jersey
Small-Town main streets are harder to find these days, but when you have a decent "downtown" or "town square" your town has a place for people to gather and meet. They can shop and dine. It's a place for events and in my opinion, makes your town look better. According...
Somers Point, NJ, Police Looking For Guy on His Phone
Somers Point Police requested help Thursday identifying a man who spends way too much time on his phone. Well, that's not exactly the way Somers Point Police worded it, but anyone looking at this guy's surveillance photos can tell he has a major phone addiction. What police actually said is...
Ever-Expanding in Bucks County, Wawa Celebrates the Opening of Their Latest Location in Levittown
One of Bucks County’s most popular food and fuel stops will be celebrating the grand opening of their latest location this week. Wawa has announced that their latest location will being opening in Levittown on Nov. 17. The new spot will be located at 3800 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road and will host a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 AM, one hour after their initial opening time.
Bart Blatstein Making Major Atlantic City Announcement On 11/21/22
We have confirmed that developer Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments is poised to make a major Atlantic City development announcement, this Monday, November 21, 2022. Blatstein is the owner of Showboat Atlantic City. We can reveal at this time that Blatstein will announce “plans to develop a large-scale residential...
New Jersey HS counselor struck, killed on I-295 in Mount Laurel
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) -- Tragedy in a South Jersey community after a Camden County High School volleyball coach and guidance counselor was struck and killed along I-295 in Mount Laurel.William Scully of Stratford died Tuesday night. Scully worked as a guidance counselor at Sterling High School in Somerdale, where he also coached girls' volleyball.The school has not yet issued a public statement.But the principal sent out a tweet reading they're "UKnighted as a school community."The Collingswood High School volleyball team posted a message of sympathy to Scully's volleyball teams on Facebook, saying their "deepest sympathies" go out to the teams.
Popular South Jersey BBQ restaurant goes dark this weekend
AUDUBON — Another South Jersey restaurant is shuttering its doors and blaming a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, price increases across the board, meat shortages, and labor challenges. Smoke BBQ, 34 W. Merchant St. in Audubon, opened five years ago to bring fresh daily BBQ to the people of...
Ocean City Beach 2023 Tag Sales Begin: What to Know
Here's a warm thought for a cold weekend ahead. 2023 Ocean City seasonal beach tags go on sale this Saturday. As always, if you buy your seasonal beach tags in the pre-season, you will save money over the in-season price. What's new this year is a beach tag price increase.
Seeing Deer & More In Egg Harbor Township & Northfield, NJ
My daily ride from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey to the Northfield studios of Townsquare Media, is often like a ride through the zoo. On my way in, it’s in the dark, early hours of the morning. On a daily basis, I can see:. Deer. Rabbits. Raccoons. Skunks. Opossum.
Galloway Twp., NJ, Police Reach Out to Community Through Coffee
Galloway Township Police are inviting residents to get to know those who serve and protect their community over a cup of coffee. I was on my usual morning latte run when I ran into Ofc. Jorgensen at Starbucks on Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway. He was just setting up for...
Stratford, NJ Guidance Counselor, Coach Struck and Killed on 295
A local high school is in mourning following the tragic death of one of its guidance counselors and sports coaches. 49-year-old William Scully, a guidance counselor and volleyball coach at Sterling High School in Stratford, was killed on I-295 Tuesday night, NJ.com reports. Scully was reportedly having vehicle trouble while...
NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and...
Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Erects its First-Ever Christmas Tree!
There's a big ol' gorgeous Christmas tree on the North Beach end of Atlantic City boardwalk to enjoy for the first time ever. That's right. The Atlantic City boardwalk has reportedly never ever had a real Christmas tree up in its 152-year history. But that all changed Monday with the...
The Ben Franklin Bridge Closed For Traffic Into New Jersey
The eastbound side of the Ben Franklin Bridge is closed, as of 2:30 pm on Monday (November 14), following a serious accident. That means motorists crossing from Philadelphia, PA into New Jersey will need to find an alternate route. Officials are working to clean up an earlier crash, including a...
5 Juveniles, 2 Adults Attacked By Dogs in Atlantic City, NJ
Seven people including five juveniles between the ages of 10 and 17 are recovering after being bitten by a pair of dogs in Atlantic City Tuesday afternoon. The Atlantic City Police Department says the incident happened just before 3:45 in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue. A preliminary investigation determined...
Mainland, Washington Twp Set to open 2023 Football Season in Ocean City, NJ
The 2022 high school football season is down to its final weeks, but it's never too early to peak ahead to the 2023 season. The Battle at the Beach in Ocean City is an event that started two years ago with much success, hosting multiple games over the final weekend of August, with high-profile matchups to kick off the season.
Egg Harbor Twp NJ Police Look For Two Bearded Men
Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two men caught on surveillance camera on November 11. Police aren't saying that the men are suspects in anything, only that they want to identify the men in reference to an ongoing investigation. If you can help the...
Group of children mauled by dogs being taken for a walk in Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — Seven people including five children were bitten by two dogs in Atlantic City on Tuesday afternoon. Atlantic City police said two children were taking the dogs for a walk in an apartment complex on Baltic Avenue around 3:40 p.m. when they encountered a third dog. The...
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look For Two Men in Hoodies
Officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are interested in finding out the identities of two men. Both are wanted "in reference to ongoing investigations." We'll point out that both men were caught on camera wearing hooded sweatshirts, or "hoodies." If you can identify either of these individuals, you're...
