Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Nostalgia is at the core of Pokémon, even as it moves into the future
The giant screen above the stage at The Trafford Centre in Manchester was playing the 17th Pokémon movie, Pokémon the Movie: Kyurem vs. the Sword. Released in 2012, it mostly highlights the unicorn-like Keldeo, which made its way to the franchise in Generation V, or Pokémon Black and White.
The Verge
Pokémon Violet and Scarlet are the vast open worlds the series has been building to
The Pokémon games evolve at a leisurely pace. This can be frustrating for fans looking for the latest and greatest but does make it easier to chart how the games progress over time. Take the series’ relatively recent fixation with offering players an open world. It started small, with Pokémon Sword and Shield adding a wild area in 2019 that let players freely explore. At the beginning of this year came Legends: Arceus, a spinoff that divided its world into huge chunks full of wildlife and secrets. And now, we have Violet and Scarlet, the first truly open-world games in the franchise’s history. They’re the biggest, most varied Pokémon games to date.
TechCrunch
Backbone launches an Android version of its mobile gaming controller
That’ll change soon. This week the company is starting to roll out its Android-focused model, swapping USB-C in place of the Lightning connectivity of the iPhone build. The Android version will go for the same $99 as its iPhone equivalent — and while shipping times might shift as orders roll in, the company currently says orders placed now will arrive by Christmas.
The Verge
Ubisoft and Riot Games are working together to combat toxic chats
Ubisoft and Riot Games are teaming up on a new research project that’s intended to reduce toxic in-game chats. The new project, called “Zero Harm in Comms,” will be broken up into two main phases. For the first phase, Ubisoft and Riot will try to create a framework that lets them share, collect, and tag data in a privacy-protecting way. It’s a critical first step to ensure that the companies aren’t keeping data that contains personally identifiable information, and if Ubisoft and Riot find they can’t do it, “the project stops,” Yves Jacquier, executive director at Ubisoft La Forge, said in an interview with The Verge.
The Verge
Mei day: Overwatch 2 frees controversial hero
Everybody mark your calendars: instead of the Christmas holiday season, it’s gonna be Mei. After a brief hiatus to fix a glitch that allowed Mei’s ice wall to boost players to places they shouldn’t be, today’s Overwatch 2 update added her back to the game alongside a host of other hero tweaks and bug fixes.
Nintendo Download: The World of Pokémon Has Evolved!
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005454/en/ The Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games will be available on Nov. 18. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0