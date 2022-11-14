ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola man failed to register as sexual predator; sentenced to 35 years in prison

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45RP0G_0jAEyrvx00

Escambia Circuit Judge Coleman Robinson sentenced a Pensacola sexual predator to 35 years in prison Thursday after he failed to register as a sex predator.

Robert James Pooley, 35, was sentenced to Florida's Department of Corrections for failing to register as a sexual predator, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and trafficking methamphetamine.

In case you missed it:Pensacola woman, 72, gets life for shooting man who rejected her romantic advances

"In May of 2021, the defendant failed to register as required by his sexual predator designation," a State Attorney's Office press release noted. "Consequently, law enforcement officers located and arrested the defendant for his failure to register."

During Pooley's arrest, authorities located a firearm and found he was trafficking methamphetamine.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy