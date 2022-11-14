ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

FEMA disaster recovery centers reopen in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties

Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Recovery Centers for Hurricane Ian survivors reopened Monday, including facilities in Charlotte, DeSoto, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

The centers are designed to help disaster survivors jumpstart their recovery from Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Nicole has not received a major disaster declaration at this time, so FEMA is not accepting applications related to damage from Nicole.

Earlier: See how much money FEMA has paid to residents in your area

The Sarasota County center is at the Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, just off of the Toledo Blade Boulevard exit off of Interstate 75.

It is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Charlotte County center is at the Tringali Rec Center, 3450 N Access Rd., Englewood and is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The DeSoto County center is at Brewer Sports Park, 1347 SE Hargrave St, Arcadia, and is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Manatee County center is at John Marble Park, 3675 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton and is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

You may visit the center closest to you – even if it is not in your county.

It is not necessary to visit a center to apply for FEMA assistance. Survivors can go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

Residents in areas affected by Hurricane Nicole should follow directions from local authorities concerning safety after the storm.

If a resident had damage from Hurricane Nicole they should contact their insurance company, take pictures of the damage, and save their receipts.

If residents are in need because of losses resulting from Hurricane Nicole, they can contact community-based services such as 211, the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities and others. For emergency information regarding Hurricane Nicole, visit https://www.floridadisaster.org/info/nicole.

