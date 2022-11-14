ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honesdale, PA

Camelback hosts 'Ullr Fest' to summon winter to Poconos, now area is expecting snow, sleet

By Kathryne Rubright, Pocono Record
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b9sF0_0jAEymlY00

Snow is expected in the Poconos on Tuesday evening as a low pressure system moves in.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton, New York, forecasts 1 to 2 inches of snow in Honesdale and Milford.

“Prepare for a slick commute Wednesday morning,” the office posted on Twitter, sharing a graphic showing “widespread wintry weather” expected across its forecast area.

Mixed precipitation is expected in the southern Poconos.

“Low pressure will arrive from the Ohio Valley with precipitation Tuesday night and it will remain into Wednesday. While most areas will have rain, a wintry mix is expected across the southern Poconos and parts of northwest New Jersey,” the NWS in Mount Holly, New Jersey, said.

The NWS forecast for Stroudsburg includes less than an inch of snow on Tuesday night, changing to rain on Wednesday.

Greater accumulations are expected at higher elevations, with Mount Pocono forecast to receive under half an inch of snow during the day on Tuesday before 1 to 2 inches of sleet and snow arrive Tuesday night.

On Sunday afternoon, “Mount Pocono reported snow for a brief period,” according to the NWS.

Fire on the mountain: Camelback hosts annual Ullr Fest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gFoDX_0jAEymlY00

Perhaps it was a ceremonial ritual that caused the flakes to fall.

About a hundred visitors and locals alike attended the Ullr Festival at Camelback Resort on Saturday hoping to appeal to Ullr, the Norse god associated with winter, snow, skiing and other snow sports.

Donning hats, gloves, and Viking hats, they painted wooden skis to drop into a bonfire as an offer to the god.

Fire dancers also performed before lighting the fire (much to the delight and warmth of the crowd), un-officially kicking off ski season on the mountain.

Features reporter Micaela Hood contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Camelback hosts 'Ullr Fest' to summon winter to Poconos, now area is expecting snow, sleet

