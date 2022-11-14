ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

With state quarterfinals next, Gull Lake, Athens look to continue road to Kellogg Arena

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1keIT0_0jAEylsp00

For Battle Creek-area volleyball teams, getting sent "home" after a state quarterfinal match can be a good thing.

Normally, in a tournament setting, the mantra is, "you win or you go home." But in the case of Athens and Gull Lake, if they win on Tuesday, they get to go "home" and play at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek in the state semifinals.

Athens and Gull Lake, the last two teams alive from the Battle Creek area, will look to take the next step in the volleyball postseason in Tuesday's state quarterfinals.

Gull Lake will compete in a Division 1 state quarterfinal vs. Saline in at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mason High School.

Athens will compete in a Division 4 state quarterfinal vs. Adrian Lenawee Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Portage Northern High School.

Division 1

Playing on its home floor, Gull Lake defeated Lakeview in a regional final last week to advance. This is the first time in four years the Blue Devils have made it this far into the postseason.

"I think the last time we went into the quarterfinal, we were just happy to get there," Gull Lake coach Eric Belz said. "I don't know if we are happy right now. We are ecstatic to be this far, but I don't think we are content. I'm excited to see what happens next with these girls.

"With that being said, every team from here on out is amazing and we will have to play our best to continue."

Saline swept Okemos in its regional final to advance. Okemos had upset No. 5 Ann Arbor Skyline in the regional semifinal. Saline has yet to face a ranked team in the postseason.

If Gull Lake advances, it would face the winner of Northville vs. Berkley in a Final Four match at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Kellogg Arena. Northville is ranked No. 2 in Division 1.

Division 4

Athens has been ranked all season and is currently No. 3 in Division 4. The Indians will see No. 1-ranked Adrian Lenawee Christian in the quarterfinals. Athens lost to Lenawee Christian in conference play, 25-20, 23-25, 15-12, in October.

Athens advanced last week by sweeping St. Joseph Our Lady of the Lake Catholic in the regional final.

Athens was ranked No. 2 in the state a year ago when it lost to eventual state champion St. Philip in a regional final. Much of that same group has returned to keep this season alive for as long as they can, led by Kylie Quist, Jocelyn Hall, Kami Parlin and Alaina Brubaker.

If Athens advances, it will face the winner of No. 8 Lansing Christian vs. Portland St. Patrick.

Bill Broderick can be reached at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter: @billbroderick.

Comments / 0

Related
Kalamazoo Gazette

West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18

WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Snow or no? The last 10 winters in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan winters are usually marked by plenty of snow but also plenty of unpredictability. Meteorologists often use averages to help compare how active or tame a winter has been, but it is rare for a season to stick close to average for everything.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Flint Journal

Winter storm watch for all of Grand Rapids area; Some areas up to 18 inches of snow

A winter storm watch is in effect for the Grand Rapids area for an increasing coverage and increasing intensity of snow. The winter storm watch covers the time period from 7 a.m. Thursday, November 17 to 1 a.m. Saturday, November 19. The heavy snow will very likely continue through Saturday and Saturday night. The National Weather Service ends the winter storm watch at 1 a.m. Saturday just because they don’t warn for any weather 48 hours or more in the future.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Latest Michigan Tunnelgate Rhetoric About MSU Is Hypocritical, Racist, Or Both

We knew when it happened that Michigan would milk Tunnelgate for every last drop of victimhood possible, but the latest is ridiculous even by their standards. John U. Bacon, who has built a career kissing asses at U-M and peddling propaganda to its fanbase like a drug dealer does substance to addicts, took to Twitter over the weekend to publish perhaps the most melodramatic nothingburger of a thread I've ever seen.
WWMTCw

Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Battle Creek Enquirer

The Battle Creek Enquirer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in Battle Creek and surrounding areas

 http://battlecreekenquirer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy