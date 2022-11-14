With state quarterfinals next, Gull Lake, Athens look to continue road to Kellogg Arena

For Battle Creek-area volleyball teams, getting sent "home" after a state quarterfinal match can be a good thing.

Normally, in a tournament setting, the mantra is, "you win or you go home." But in the case of Athens and Gull Lake, if they win on Tuesday, they get to go "home" and play at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek in the state semifinals.

Athens and Gull Lake, the last two teams alive from the Battle Creek area, will look to take the next step in the volleyball postseason in Tuesday's state quarterfinals.

Gull Lake will compete in a Division 1 state quarterfinal vs. Saline in at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mason High School.

Athens will compete in a Division 4 state quarterfinal vs. Adrian Lenawee Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Portage Northern High School.

Division 1

Playing on its home floor, Gull Lake defeated Lakeview in a regional final last week to advance. This is the first time in four years the Blue Devils have made it this far into the postseason.

"I think the last time we went into the quarterfinal, we were just happy to get there," Gull Lake coach Eric Belz said. "I don't know if we are happy right now. We are ecstatic to be this far, but I don't think we are content. I'm excited to see what happens next with these girls.

"With that being said, every team from here on out is amazing and we will have to play our best to continue."

Saline swept Okemos in its regional final to advance. Okemos had upset No. 5 Ann Arbor Skyline in the regional semifinal. Saline has yet to face a ranked team in the postseason.

If Gull Lake advances, it would face the winner of Northville vs. Berkley in a Final Four match at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Kellogg Arena. Northville is ranked No. 2 in Division 1.

Division 4

Athens has been ranked all season and is currently No. 3 in Division 4. The Indians will see No. 1-ranked Adrian Lenawee Christian in the quarterfinals. Athens lost to Lenawee Christian in conference play, 25-20, 23-25, 15-12, in October.

Athens advanced last week by sweeping St. Joseph Our Lady of the Lake Catholic in the regional final.

Athens was ranked No. 2 in the state a year ago when it lost to eventual state champion St. Philip in a regional final. Much of that same group has returned to keep this season alive for as long as they can, led by Kylie Quist, Jocelyn Hall, Kami Parlin and Alaina Brubaker.

If Athens advances, it will face the winner of No. 8 Lansing Christian vs. Portland St. Patrick.

Bill Broderick can be reached at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter: @billbroderick.