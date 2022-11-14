Enlyte’s 2022 Trends Report Offers Strategies to Tackle Big Issues in Auto, Casualty and Workers’ Comp

Read full article on original website
Related
WTW collaboration with Liberty Specialty Markets and Markel moves insurance industry closer to digital-first marketplace
LONDON , Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, has announced a new collaboration with insurers. (LSM) and Markel, launching the pilot phase of an innovative digital commercial insurance platform. Digital connectivity and trading of commercial risks between all stakeholders...
Patent Issued for Universal analytical data mart and data structure for same (USPTO 11487790): Hartford Fire Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Beznos, ( Longmeadow, MA , US), Clark, Lynne C. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “An entity may want to analyze or “mine” large amounts of data. For example, a company might want to analyze tens of thousands of files to look for patterns (e.g., a particular type of injury has occurred more frequently for employees who work in a particular industry). An entity might analyze this data in connection with different types of applications, and, moreover, different applications may need to analyze the data differently. For example, the term “IV” might referent to an “Insured Vehicle” when it appears in an automobile accident report and to “Intra-Venous” when it appears in a medical file. It can be difficult to identify patterns across such large amounts of data and different types of applications. In addition, manually managing the different needs and requirements (e.g., different business logic rules) associated with different applications can be a time consuming and error prone process. As a result, it would be desirable to provide systems and methods for efficiently and accurately preparing data for analysis, integrating the data to the workflow of the business, and inputting rules of users.”
Trailblazer Technology Funded by ManchesterStory, a Leading Insurtech Venture Fund
NEW YORK , Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailblazer Technology, the insurance industry's first true multi-tenant cloud solution dedicated to smaller insurers, is pleased to announce the company recently closed a seed funding round led by ManchesterStory, a venture capital (VC) fund focused primarily on the Insurtech sector. "Smaller...
Best’s Market Segment Report: Inflationary Pressures and Elevated Loss Severity Weaken Nonstandard Auto Performance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- U.S. nonstandard auto insurers suffered a first-half 2022 underwriting loss of $766 million. - the segment’s worst half-year result in five years – as the impact of inflation on auto repair and medical costs, as well as supply chain and labor market issues, have plagued the segment.
Extended Warranty Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Assurant, CarShield, Endurance Warranty Services, SquareTrade & More
The increased awareness of extended warranty policies among consumers, has led to the rise of extended warranty in the insurance market. Since many devices come with a heavy price tag at the time of purchase, therefore knowledge of extended warranties for those products has risen. Extended warranty providers are providing...
New Agricultural Insurance Data Have Been Reported by Investigators at Wageningen University (Why Agricultural Insurance May Slow Down Agricultural Development): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance
-- Current study results on Agriculture - Agricultural Insurance. have been published. According to news originating from Wageningen,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “How does agricultural insurance affect the modernization of farming in low income countries? We focus on institutional contexts without formal contract enforcement, where smallholders cannot access modern inputs via markets. Instead, farmers can engage in relational contracting with traders to sell their crop and gain access to inputs (as an advance in-kind payment).”
Ahoy! Wins Best Emerging InsurTech at InsurTech Hartford Innovation Challenge 2022
The prestigious award recognizes Ahoy!'s commitment to delivering innovative products to recreational boaters. /PRNewswire/ -- Ahoy!®, the digital insurance MGA for recreational boating, was named today "Best Emerging InsurTech" by InsurTech Hartford as part of the Innovation Challenge Awards. The Innovation Challenge recognizes the best revolutionary ideas and innovations from the insurance industry every year.
First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. Is a Trusted Provider of Insurance in Queens and Deer Park, New York: First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. offers various risk management solutions for families and businesses.
Lindenhurst, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2022 -- First Choice Insurance Agency, Inc. was founded in 1987. Over the decades, they have emerged as one of the most prominent providers of. . 70% of the agency's new clients come through referrals, which underlines their high customer satisfaction rates. The key goal...
Patent Issued for Onboarding platform for performing dynamic mitigation analysis (USPTO 11481732): Allstate Insurance Company
-- Allstate Insurance Company ( Northbrook, Illinois , United States ) has been issued patent number 11481732, according to news reporting originating out of. The patent’s inventors are Appiagyei-Dankah, Araba (. Chicago, IL. , US),. Hayes. , Howard (. Glencoe, IL. , US),. Kumar. ,. Surender. (. Palatine, IL.
USDA IG: 'Federal Crop Insurance Corporation/Risk Management Agency's Financial Statements for FY 2022 & 2021'
WASHINGTON , Nov. 17 (TNSrep) -- The Agriculture Inspector General issued the following audit report (No. 05401-0014-11) on. Federal Crop Insurance Corporation/Risk Management Agency's. Financial Statements for Fiscal 2022 & 2021." Here are excerpts:. * * *. OBJECTIVE. The objectives of our audits were to review the FCIC/RMA's financial statements...
Patent Issued for Questionnaire response automation for compliance management (USPTO 11488085): OneTrust LLC
-- A patent by the inventors Brannon, ( Smyrna, GA , US), Chennur, Rajanandini (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
Research from Universitas Islam Indonesia Provide New Insights into Social Science (The strategy of health insurance-bpjs in efforts to increase jkn-kis participation in business entity on the segment of workers receiving wage): Science – Social Science
-- A new study on social science is now available. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The system implemented by the. for Healthy Indonesia Card (JKN-KIS) program to the. Business Entity Wage Recipient Workers. segment, the program to increase membership by conducting Telemarketing,...
Ural Federal University Researchers Release New Study Findings on Risk Management (Fundamental Knowledge And Flexibility of Thinking As Priorities of Management Education For Technological Breakthrough): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Research findings on risk management are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The article substantiates the need for a radical review of approaches to the training of managers in high technological industries, whose professional activity context is defined by continuous crises, growing uncertainty, dynamic trends, the massive emergence of the newest technical, organizational, and IT solutions, and a profound transformation of markets.”
Kahramanmaras Sutcu Imam University Reports Findings in Risk Management (Determining the effect of urbanization on flood hazard zones in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, using flood hazard index and multi-criteria decision analysis): Risk Management
-- New research on Risk Management is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from Kahramanmaras,. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Floods are the most destructive natural hazard throughout the world. Identifying flood hazard zones is the first step in flood risk management.”. Our...
AM Best to Host Briefing on 2023 Outlooks for U.S. Insurance, Global Re and Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprise Markets
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best’s leading analysts will review the state of U.S. insurance industry’s major segments and the global reinsurance industry, as well as what the rating agency foresees in 2023, in an online briefing scheduled for. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. at. 2 p.m. (EST) . The one-hour...
eHealth Celebrates 25 Years of Helping Consumers Find the Right Health Coverage for Their Changing Needs
Trailblazing company has transformed an industry with consumer-first omnichannel standards for health insurance marketplaces. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading online private health insurance marketplace, marks its 25th anniversary. eHealth was founded in 1997 and its technology was used to facilitate the first-ever online sale of an individual and family health insurance plan. Since then, the company has grown to serve the needs of small businesses and Medicare beneficiaries as well. eHealth introduced many of the online comparison shopping innovations that were later adopted by the industry at large and by government marketplaces.
NFP Acquires Juno Search Partners, LLC, Expands its Human Capital Consulting Capabilities
NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor, announced it has acquired. -based search and staffing firm. Juno specializes in contingent search, contractor placement, executive search and custom talent solutions for employers to grow and sustain their workforce. Co-founders. and. will join NFP...
Arnoldussen & Associates Insurance Services Inc. Offers Affordable Auto Insurance in Santa Maria and Paso Robles, Califo: Car insurance plans from leading insurance carriers can be acquired through Arnoldussen & Associates Insurance Services Inc.
Grover Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2022 -- Arnoldussen & Associates Insurance Services Inc. . They are an independent insurance agency. Hence, unlike captive agencies, they do not work for just a specific insurance carrier. Arnoldussen & Associates Insurance Services Inc. offers policies of multiple leading insurance carriers in. the...
“Processing Insured Items Holistically With Mobile Damage Assessment And Claims Processing” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220343435): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer A. ( Chicago, IL , US); Faga, Mark E. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Conventional insurance claims processing is a complex process that starts with a first notification of loss related to an insured item. Upon notification of loss, the claim may be routed to multiple claims adjusters that analyze different aspects of the damage associated with the insured item in order to determine whether compensation for the loss is appropriate.
AM Best Assigns Preliminary Credit Assessment to Gramercy Indemnity Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Preliminary Credit Assessment (PCA) to Gramercy Indemnity Company. ) with a Financial Strength Assessment of A- pca (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Assessment of “a-” pca (Excellent). The outlook assigned to this PCA is stable. The PCA reflects Gramercy’s balance sheet...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
32K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0