The Good Bean Launches New Globally Inspired Heat & Eat Meals

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022--

The Good Bean, pioneer of delicious bean-based foods, and disrupter of the plant-based snacking category, today announced the launch of its new Heat & Eat bean-based meals. Inspired by founder Sarah Wallace’s culinary journeys across the globe and within the U.S., the delicious new line delivers restaurant quality taste and convenience, with plant-based nutrition from beans proudly grown by domestic family farms. Available in four savory options, Indian Coconut Curry, Low-Carb Classic Chili, Santa Fe Green Chile and Mexican Smoky Chipotle, The Good Bean Heat & Eat meals are perfect for wellness-minded consumers seeking clean labels and truly delicious products that align with their values and lifestyle.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005194/en/

The Good Bean Launches New Globally Inspired Heat & Eat Meals (Graphic: Business Wire)

As the newest addition to the brand portfolio, the new microwavable meals are ready to eat in 90 seconds as an easy flavor-packed meal or as a side dish. Each pouch provides 7-11g of protein and 6g of fiber per serving. All four flavors of bean-based pouches are vegan, gluten-free, and made with regeneratively-grown beans sourced directly from American family farms.

“As we all know, representation matters. Of the innumerable ways this can be manifested, food, for me, rises to the top as being the most evocative way to bring culture to life,” said Sarah Wallace, founder and CEO of The Good Bean. “With our new line of ready-to-eat bean meals, we wanted to honor traditional food culture, creating a product line that provides all the clean-label, plant-based nutrition that beans have to offer, while showcasing multicultural flavors and innovation in the aisle.”

The Good Bean, Inc. is one of the largest bean-based platform brands in the U.S., leading the charge in bean-based innovation. As a BIPOC, woman-led company, The Good Bean is committed to promoting not only diversity within the workspace, but diversity and inclusivity on grocery store shelves.

The new line of Heat & Eat meals was created for consumers seeking plant-based products. These consumers are culinarily adventurous and are actively seeking or would like more meat-alternatives made with whole foods. In addition, millennial and Gen Z shoppers are cooking with more plant-based, whole food ingredients, and simple recipes have proven to resonate as many of them are starting to cook at home more or learning to cook for the first time. The worldly flavors, quality-ingredients, nutrition profile and simplicity of The Good Bean Heat & Eat meals make them ideal for consumers who are looking for culinary excitement that is easy and accessible without compromising on clean, whole-food ingredients.

At an MSRP of $3.99 The Good Bean Heat & Eat Meals are available at national retailers such as Walmart and Publix as well as Kroger stores throughout the west coast. They are also available online at thegoodbean.com and Amazon. The Good Bean portfolio of bean-based snacks, including Crunchy Chickpea Snacks, Black Edamame Snacking Beans, Protein Mixes, and Chocolate Covered Chickpeas can be found at grocery stores, natural retailers, mass and club stores across the U.S. and Canada, including Sprouts Farmers Market, Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Loblaw’s, Rite Aid, Stop & Shop, and more. For more information, visit thegoodbean.com.

About The Good Bean:

The Good Bean is known for disrupting the plant-based snacking category with bean innovations that inspire people to celebrate the incredible nutritional value and addictive taste of the humble bean. As a platform brand, The Good Bean offers innovative, bean-based snacks and meals across multiple aisles of the store. The brand was originally inspired by CEO and Founder Sarah Wallace’s childhood growing up in India and the healthy, delicious roasted chickpea snacks that she would buy after school from street vendors. After spending many years of her career building natural food brands, she became a pioneer of plant-based, whole food snacks, launching the first nationally distributed chickpea-based snacks in the US in 2010. Since then, the company has expanded its product offering from Crunchy Chickpea to Protein Mixes and Chocolate Covered Chickpeas, Black Edamame Snacking Beans and most recently Heat & Eat Meals. For more information on The Good Bean, visit thegoodbean.com or follow the company on Instagram ( @thegoodbeansnacks ) or Twitter ( @TheGoodBean ).

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005194/en/

CONTACT: Stephanie Czerwonka

Rachel Kay Public Relations

(858) 206-8336

Stephanie@rkpr.net

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOCIAL MEDIA RETAIL OTHER COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY MARKETING ADVERTISING COMMUNICATIONS OTHER CONSUMER WOMEN RESTAURANT/BAR MEN SUPERMARKET FAMILY FOOD/BEVERAGE CONSUMER

SOURCE: The Good Bean

PUB: 11/14/2022 11:06 AM/DISC: 11/14/2022 11:06 AM

