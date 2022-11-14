ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Here's How Fast The McLaren F1 Really Is

It's a bit of a cliche to state that the McLaren F1 is one of the most legendary and important supercars to ever exist. It's a bundle of "world's most" and "world's first" superlatives bundled up into a car that's objectively stunning to behold. It's the car that turned McLaren into a company that made race cars, into one that made race cars that had license plates and turn signals. Despite only 106 hand-built cars ever leaving the factory, celebrities from Rowan Atkinson of Mr. Bean fame to Elon Musk have owned an F1.
Why America Banned The Toyota Hilux

The Toyota Hilux isn't outright banned in the United States, but there's a reason why you rarely see one. Here's what happened to the legendary pickup truck.
Volvo And Pilot Team To Launch Semi Truck EV Chargers At Travel Centers

Pilot and Flying J travel centers are a hotbed of large commercial vehicles, namely semi trucks hauling loaded trailers. Trucking isn't going away any time soon, but the nature of these vehicles is evolving rapidly, and all signs point toward traditionally fueled big rigs eventually becoming a thing of the past. Though EVs hold a lot of promise, the commercial sector faces the same general issue many individuals face, too: inadequate charging options in many places.
Hyundai Home Launches To Give Tesla Some Green Power Competition

A new player has appeared in the previously uncompetitive niche of "car manufacturer that would also like to take over and electrify your home." Experts have known home electrification was the new hotness for years, but confidently expected the major players to build either houses, batteries, or both. Tesla, being big on both batteries and futuristic flexes, seemed like an obvious candidate. Likewise, Kohler, which makes home goods, and Sonnen, which specializes in home electrification specifically.
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

