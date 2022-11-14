Read full article on original website
Here's How Fast The McLaren F1 Really Is
It's a bit of a cliche to state that the McLaren F1 is one of the most legendary and important supercars to ever exist. It's a bundle of "world's most" and "world's first" superlatives bundled up into a car that's objectively stunning to behold. It's the car that turned McLaren into a company that made race cars, into one that made race cars that had license plates and turn signals. Despite only 106 hand-built cars ever leaving the factory, celebrities from Rowan Atkinson of Mr. Bean fame to Elon Musk have owned an F1.
How Porsche Turned Its Iconic Car Into The 911 Dakar Safari Off-Roader
Something borrowed, something new: Porsche's recipe to build its own "Safari" car cherry-picks plenty from other 911 models. Here's how the 911 Dakar was made.
The Panamericana Is The Strangest Porsche Concept Ever Built
The Panamericana was an idea for what the future of Porsche could be, and it looks like a 911 mated with a dune buggy.
2022 Subaru WRX Review: Tempered Expectations
Subaru's legendary WRX is certainly affordable in its fifth-generation, but has it lost some of the outrageous charm along the way?
Why America Banned The Toyota Hilux
The Toyota Hilux isn't outright banned in the United States, but there's a reason why you rarely see one. Here's what happened to the legendary pickup truck.
Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept Teases Slick All-Electric Crossover
Toyota has just unveiled the bZ Compact SUV concept, which features a sportier design than its 2023 bZ4X. Here's a look at the new electric SUV concept.
Volvo And Pilot Team To Launch Semi Truck EV Chargers At Travel Centers
Pilot and Flying J travel centers are a hotbed of large commercial vehicles, namely semi trucks hauling loaded trailers. Trucking isn't going away any time soon, but the nature of these vehicles is evolving rapidly, and all signs point toward traditionally fueled big rigs eventually becoming a thing of the past. Though EVs hold a lot of promise, the commercial sector faces the same general issue many individuals face, too: inadequate charging options in many places.
Leaked OnePlus 11 Specs Hint 2K Display, 50MP Primary Camera
A new leak for the OnePlus 11 Pro indicates the phone may have a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 5,000 mAh battery. An announcement is expected in January.
Tesla Recalls 30k Model X Cars Due To Issue With Airbags
Tesla's latest product recall involves faulty airbags, and it affects the Model X. Here's what the recall entails and how you can get your vehicle fixed.
Hyundai Home Launches To Give Tesla Some Green Power Competition
A new player has appeared in the previously uncompetitive niche of "car manufacturer that would also like to take over and electrify your home." Experts have known home electrification was the new hotness for years, but confidently expected the major players to build either houses, batteries, or both. Tesla, being big on both batteries and futuristic flexes, seemed like an obvious candidate. Likewise, Kohler, which makes home goods, and Sonnen, which specializes in home electrification specifically.
US-Spec 2023 Toyota Prius Debuts With Sleek Look And More Prime EV Range
The 2023 Toyota Prius isn't just a fuel-efficient hybrid ride from point A to B any more. It's looking more and more luxe.
