Read full article on original website
Related
Facebook Vs. Twitter: Which Is The Worst Social Media App? – SlashGear Survey
A survey among SlashGear respondents in the U.S. ranked which social media apps were the worst, and the race was surprisingly close among the big three.
iPhone's Emergency SOS Launches Today With Demo Mode That Lets You Take It For A Spin
Launched for the iPhone 14 family of smartphones, Apple's new Emergency SOS functionality is available to test the feature's satellite safety coverage.
Facebook Is About To Change Which Personal Details Appear In Profiles
If you have certain details filled out on your Facebook profile, you'll soon see a notification warning you to save the info before it disappears.
OnePlus Nord N300 5G Review: Just Enough Bang For The Buck
OnePlus Nord N300 5G makes a value play with 5G connectivity and baseline midrange features in a T-Mobile exclusive in the United States.
What Are The Risks Of Jailbreaking Your iPhone?
If you don't want to be stuck in Apple's walled garden, you may be tempted to jailbreak your iPhone, but doing so comes with considerable risk.
Elon Musk Faces Even More Labor Complaints, This Time From Former SpaceX Employees
Ever since Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion, the company had been engulfed in chaos. Musk started out by firing the entire board of directors — making himself the sole CEO — and then followed up by firing half of Twitter's workforce, adding up to around 4,000 employees. Entire departments were closed down, and those who stayed behind were quietly expected not to comment. It seems this is not the first time that Elon Musk has acted quickly when employees spoke up against him, as allegedly evidenced by the firings of several SpaceX employees earlier in 2022.
How To Fix The Most Common Android Bluetooth Problems
Bluetooth connectivity problems are pretty simple to solve. If you find yourself encountering one, you can try several solutions to fix your connection.
Twitter Leak Claims Special Verification Badges For Brands May Launch Soon
Since the existing blue verified check mark no longer means an account is authentic, Twitter may soon roll out special badges reserved for certain people.
Why Your iPhone Is Yesterday's Technology, According To Elon Musk
Elon Musk believes his transplantable Neuralink is the future while smartphone technology has all but peaked.
The Hidden Notes Feature On MacOS Ventura That Makes The App Much More Secure
Notes got a new update in macOS Ventura that allows you to use your Mac password to secure the notes that you want to keep private. We have all the details.
Twitter Engineers Reportedly Fear Outages As More Employees Exit
Elon Musk's recent email stating that employees had only 24 hours to either click a button in agreement with his "extremely hardcore" work demands or resign appears to have spectacularly backfired, at least based on reports leaking from Twitter's current and now-former ranks. The deadline for accepting that mandate has passed, and no one knew what to expect at first. Employees reported still having access to their company laptops and accounts even though they didn't click the button, and reports soon surfaced claiming that the demands didn't work as planned.
Elon Musk Sets A New Twitter Blue Verified Relaunch Date
Twitter's revamped Blue subscription will return in the near future with at least one change, though whether it'll be better than before remains a mystery.
The Easiest Ways To Fix A PS5 That Won't Connect To Wi-Fi
The PlayStation 5 is one of the most widely-desired items on wish lists ahead of the holiday shopping season. Despite being in a headlock with Microsoft's Xbox Series X amidst the global chip shortage, the almost equally powerful PS5 is a strong contender for anyone looking to upgrade to the next generation of gaming. Granted, Sony's console doesn't offer the day-one Xbox Game Studios releases included in Xbox Game Pass, but when we reviewed the PS5's DualSense controller back in November 2020, we made a note of its exemplary haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and built-in speaker functionality. All of these make the PlayStation 5 a fantastic system for playing multiplayer games like "Fortnite" and "Deathloop" given their deep integration of such features.
Leaked OnePlus 11 Specs Hint 2K Display, 50MP Primary Camera
A new leak for the OnePlus 11 Pro indicates the phone may have a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 5,000 mAh battery. An announcement is expected in January.
Microsoft Teams Hopes To Boost Productivity By Adding Minesweeper And Solitaire
It may sound counterproductive, but Microsoft is rolling out a new feature that not only lets you play games at work — it actively encourages it. The Games for Work app (via Microsoft Teams) is another addition in a long line of upgrades and features that Microsoft is expecting to help strengthen workforces.
Google Wallet Expands To More Countries, Adds Support For Some Fitbit Devices
Google continues to expand its Google Wallet coverage around the world, as well as its supported Fitbit smartwatch devices for contactless payments.
Twitter's Safety Team Tried To Warn Musk About Blue's Disastrous Relaunch, But He Didn't Listen
Elon Musk's rollout of Twitter Blue has not been great, but he was warned about potential pitfalls early enough in the process to have avoided the fallout.
Google Maps And Search Serve Up New Features In Time For The Holidays
Google is rolling out some new features to Search and Maps in anticipation of the upcoming holiday season. We have all the details about these announcements.
Nothing Ear (Stick) Review: Despite One Major Flaw, The Answer Is Clear
Nothing's focus on design has delivered some of the most striking mobile devices and accessories in recent years. Problem is, has practicality been ignored?
Musk Has Clarified His Remote Work Policy, But It Still Sounds Terrible
Since taking over Twitter, Elon Musk has promoted a "hardcore" vision for the company, and that includes a strict remote work policy. Here's what it entails.
SlashGear
58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0