Fishers police investigating road rage shooting
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating after a person was shot on Thursday evening as the result of a road rage incident. According to the Fishers Police Department, the shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. in a commercial area near 96th Street and Hague Road, just off the exit of I-69. Police said the victim […]
WISH-TV
Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted out of Hendricks County
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police detectives are trying to located an “armed and dangerous” man. ISP is looking for 43-year-old Timothy Preston of Indianapolis. According to online court records, he’s wanted on a warrant out of Hendricks County for a 2020 case. Preston was charged on Jan. 2, 2020 for dealing and possession of narcotics, driving while suspended with a prior conviction, speeding, operating a motor vehicle with a false plate and being a habitual offender.
cbs4indy.com
Family asking for community’s help finding who killed 18-year-old Vyshonn Harrington
INDIANAPOLIS – As Antessha Skinner holds a pillow covered in her nephew’s pictures, other family members behind her hold reward posters. “It’s kind of hard because it’s been a year and we still have nothing,” said Antessha Skinner, the victim’s aunt. Last year on...
WISH-TV
IMPD searches for missing 70-year-old man last seen downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing man. IMPD is searching for 70-year-old David Shaff. Shaff was last seen Tuesday in the 500 block of Lockerbie Circle South, which is in downtown Indianapolis. He was last seen wearing a...
WISH-TV
IMPD: State trooper finds man shot inside car downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Wednesday after a man with gunshot wounds was found in a car near a downtown museum. Indiana State Police saw a car run a red light near Washington and West Streets at around 2:45 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers tell News 8. That’s the intersection outside the JW Marriott hotel near Victory Field and White River State Park.
Fox 59
Man gets more than 60 years for fatal shooting during 2021 Brownsburg robbery
One of the two men accused in the 2021 deadly shooting of an Avon man during a robbery has been sentenced to more than 60 years in prison after he was convicted on all counts against him last month.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 2 teens arrested for armed robberies of food delivery drivers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have arrested two teenagers accused of robbing east side food delivery drivers at gunpoint. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male have been arrested in the case. Their identities have not been released due to being juveniles. According to...
Indianapolis man in the hospital after being shot on the city’s northeast side
A violent attack on an Indianapolis man has his mother on edge and begging for help. Devonna Faust says her son Tahj Faust was shot while walking near 25th and Keystone last week.
Greenwood man dies in crash with semi outside Columbus
A driver died in a crash between his vehicle and a semi-truck late Monday southeast of Columbus, according to the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office.
WISH-TV
Man sentenced for killing Amanda Blackburn sentenced to 20 additional years
The man sentenced to 86 years in prison for the death of Amanda Blackburn in 2015 is now set to serve more time in prison for a separate sexual assault case.
Fox 59
Man dies after being shot, crashing into tree on Indy's east side
One man is dead following a shooting near a gas station on Indy's east side. At about 9:50 a.m., police were called to Southeastern Ave. and S. Emerson Ave. in response to a report of a person shot. Witnesses insist the shooting began when one man refused to get out of a white Chevy.
korncountry.com
Sheriff investigates after 15-year-old North student found dead inside home
TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – UPDATE: The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office (BCCO) has identified the teen as 15-year-old Amy Rodriguez. Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting said an autopsy has been ordered and his office is working with authorities to investigate the death. Original: The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is...
Son speaks out after father beaten to death
Indy police have announced that the death of a man hospitalized for head trauma in August is now being investigated as a homicide. Indy police have announced that the death of a man hospitalized for head trauma in August is now being investigated as a homicide. Big Game Bound: Week...
WISH-TV
Coroner: Franklin woman’s death was homicide, not suicide
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The Saturday death of a Franklin woman was called in as a suicide attempt. On Tuesday, the Johnson County Coroner’s Office ruled her death a homicide. Officers were called to the 2700 block of Woodfield Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. Saturday on a report of...
