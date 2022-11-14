Lawrence Township trustees discuss concerns over proposed Dollar General store

Lawrence Township trustees

Thursday meeting

KEY ACTION: Agreed to contact corporate owners of Dollar General about the proposed new store they plan to construct.

DISCUSSION: Trustees requested detailed information prior to Zoning Inspector Ron Weekley issuing a permit. Dollar General has purchased land on the east side of state Route 212 in Wilkshire Hills between Bolivar and Zoar. Currently a Dollar General is located at 10787 Ensley Dr. NE in Wilkshire Hills.

Trustee Chairman Matt Ritterbeck told Weekley the company must address issues at the current store such as high grass, cardboard blowing and blocked aisles before a new building can be constructed. Ritterbeck said there are many concerns.

OTHER ACTION:

Heard the Township Zoning Commission heard a request for an individual to construct mini-storage units. They will be located near the area where recreational vehicles are parked on Fort Laurens Road. Weekley said the board's approval was a 3-2 vote.

Heard several changes were made to the governing boards in the township. Robert Eddy was moved to the Zoning Commission from the Board of Zoning Appeals, Mark Scott to the Zoning Commission, Roxanne Kane from alternate to Zoning Commission, and Frank Bachman to alternate on the Zoning Commission. Trustees thanked Glen Myers for his services on the Zoning Committee as has moved out of the township.

FOR YOUR INFO:

Thanked voters for approving the 2-mill road levy replacement. The township cares for over 40 miles of roads.

The new sign to be erected at the Sleep Inn for Wilkshire Hills and Lawrence Township is being built. It will weigh over 900 pounds.

UP NEXT: Meets at 7 p.m. Nov. 22 in the township building on Industrial Parkway. The meeting was changed from Nov. 24.

Barb Limbacher