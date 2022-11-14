ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yahaira Arias Elected as Bronx Community Board 7 Chair

Bronx Community Board 7 (CB7) secretary, Yahaira Arias, was elected as the board’s new chairperson at the November general meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Arias succeeds Emmanuel Martinez, who stepped down last summer from the role. Parks chair, Barbara Stronczer, had been acting as interim board chair until the board’s election took place.
Lottery opens for 72 affordable co-ops in Soundview, available to buy from $183K

Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. A housing lottery opened for 72 newly-constructed co-ops available for purchase in the South Bronx. Located at 1715 Lacombe Avenue in Soundview, the apartments are available to New Yorkers earning 80, 83, and 90 percent of the area median income, or between $61,030 for a single person and $148,950 for a household of seven. The homes are priced between $183,700 for a one-bedroom and $275,000 for a three-bedroom.
UPDATE Police: 75-Year-Old North Riverdale Woman, Milagros Santos, “Found in Good Condition”

Police said 75-year-old woman, Milagros Santos, reported missing from North Riverdale on Tuesday, Nov. 14, has been found safe. Milagros Santos, 75, of 5700 Arlington Avenue was described as female, 5 feet, 2 inches in height, Hispanic, weighing around 120 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. She had last been seen wearing a mid-thigh length navy blue coat, light grey pants, pink and black slip-on shoes and had her hair in a ponytail with a blue hair tie.
University Heights: Search for 23-Year-Old Missing Woman

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a 23-year-old woman reported missing from University Heights. It was reported to police that Farzana Richie of 2275 Davidson Avenue, Bronx, NY was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 16, leaving her home at around midnight. Police said she is described as female, around 5 feet, 2 inches tall, Asian, weighs around 100 pounds, has a thin build, a medium complexion, brown eyes, and brown hair. She was last seen wearing pink pants, a white T-shirt with green markings, and black flip-flops.
Struggling New Yorkers weigh in on city's changes to housing

Kadisha Davis has a steady income, is a single mother and has a bachelor’s degree. But up until a few years ago, she was in the city’s shelter system with her daughter. At one point, Davis was living in a shelter in Queens, but worked at a community college in Manhattan while having to take her daughter to daycare in Brooklyn.
Bronx nonprofit helping address food insecurity in community

For nearly 50 years, the Kingsbridge Heights Community Center in the Bronx has served as a safe haven where the community can socialize, learn and grow. Now, the center hopes that through support from the community and donations they can continue fulfilling their mission. Bronx nonprofit helping address food insecurity...
Montefiore’s clinic closure in the Bronx angers residents and advocates

Nanette Blaize and Faith Daniel are both healthcare advocates and lifelong Bronx residents, where health disparities and high rates of chronic illness have taken an outsized toll on primarily low income communities of color. Both are calling attention to the backlog they say they’ve experienced since Montefiore Health System’s plan...
SUNY Westchester Community College Opens Expanded Yonkers Location in Cross County Center

SUNY Westchester Community College (SUNY WCC), in a continuation of its commitment to deploying innovative ways to extend access to higher learning, launched a new state-of-the-art location in Yonkers to expand pathways to high-demand jobs and workforce development for the growing college population. SUNY Westchester Yonkers, located in the Cross County Center, is easily accessible for residents of southern Westchester and northern Bronx looking to pursue degree programs or workforce training. Today’s ceremonial ribbon cutting marks a new era for SUNY Westchester’s partnerships in Yonkers.
Search for Missing 75-Year-Old Woman, Milagros Santos

Police from the 50th Precinct are requesting the public’s help located a missing and vulnerable 75-year-old woman from the Bronx. Milagros Santos, 75, is described as a white woman who was last seen wearing a blue coat and light grey pants. At the request of the NYCPD PCT 050,...
