Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. A housing lottery opened for 72 newly-constructed co-ops available for purchase in the South Bronx. Located at 1715 Lacombe Avenue in Soundview, the apartments are available to New Yorkers earning 80, 83, and 90 percent of the area median income, or between $61,030 for a single person and $148,950 for a household of seven. The homes are priced between $183,700 for a one-bedroom and $275,000 for a three-bedroom.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO