Read full article on original website
Related
norwoodnews.org
Morris Heights: Building Applications Filed with DOB for Expansion of 3-Story Residential Building
Permits have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) to expand a three-story building into a 4-story, residential building at 1694 Nelson Avenue in the Morris Heights section of The Bronx, as reported YIMBY. Located between West 174th Street and Macombs Road, the lot is near the 176th Street...
norwoodnews.org
Kingsbridge Heights: Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 2851 University Avenue (Nov. 30 Deadline)
New York City Department of Housing Preservation & Development (HPD) has announced an affordable housing Lottery for units at 2851 University Avenue in the Kingsbridge Heights section of The Bronx as reported by YIMBY. The lottery is in respect of a 6-story, residential building, designed by Badaly Architects, and developed...
norwoodnews.org
Bridge & Street Closures, Roadworks & General Transportation Updates for The Bronx from Nov 18 to 2024
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the NYPD have advised of the following street and bridge closures in The Bronx from Nov. 18 through 2024. Madison Avenue Bridge over Harlem River Nov. 18-30, 2022. Single-lane traffic in both directions will be closed Monday to Friday from 10...
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery launches for 77 apartments in East Williamsburg
Housing lottery applications are open for 77 newly constructed apartments at 269 Wallabout St. in East Williamsburg. Rents start at $770 a month for a one bedroom. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn $29,760 to $202,515, depending on the size of the household. The stabilized apartments are one, two,...
norwoodnews.org
Yahaira Arias Elected as Bronx Community Board 7 Chair
Bronx Community Board 7 (CB7) secretary, Yahaira Arias, was elected as the board’s new chairperson at the November general meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Arias succeeds Emmanuel Martinez, who stepped down last summer from the role. Parks chair, Barbara Stronczer, had been acting as interim board chair until the board’s election took place.
6sqft
Lottery opens for 72 affordable co-ops in Soundview, available to buy from $183K
Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. A housing lottery opened for 72 newly-constructed co-ops available for purchase in the South Bronx. Located at 1715 Lacombe Avenue in Soundview, the apartments are available to New Yorkers earning 80, 83, and 90 percent of the area median income, or between $61,030 for a single person and $148,950 for a household of seven. The homes are priced between $183,700 for a one-bedroom and $275,000 for a three-bedroom.
norwoodnews.org
Kingsbridge: 6th Annual Cranksgiving Part Bike Ride, Part Food Drive & Part Scavanger Hunt a Success
The 6th Annual Bronx Cranksgiving brought together cyclists from all over the City to deliver packaged food and produce to families in need at Broadway Plaza in the Kingsbridge section of The Bronx, among other locations, on Saturday, Nov. 12. Jessica Altagracia Woolford, Kingsbridge Unidos founder, and based on the...
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE Police: 75-Year-Old North Riverdale Woman, Milagros Santos, “Found in Good Condition”
Police said 75-year-old woman, Milagros Santos, reported missing from North Riverdale on Tuesday, Nov. 14, has been found safe. Milagros Santos, 75, of 5700 Arlington Avenue was described as female, 5 feet, 2 inches in height, Hispanic, weighing around 120 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. She had last been seen wearing a mid-thigh length navy blue coat, light grey pants, pink and black slip-on shoes and had her hair in a ponytail with a blue hair tie.
Twin Parks apartment complex receives free turkeys for Thanksgiving
Ten months after the tragic fire that claimed the lives of 17 Bronx residents at the Twin Parks housing complex, residents are receiving free turkeys and produce for their Thanksgiving dinners.
norwoodnews.org
University Heights: Search for 23-Year-Old Missing Woman
The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a 23-year-old woman reported missing from University Heights. It was reported to police that Farzana Richie of 2275 Davidson Avenue, Bronx, NY was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 16, leaving her home at around midnight. Police said she is described as female, around 5 feet, 2 inches tall, Asian, weighs around 100 pounds, has a thin build, a medium complexion, brown eyes, and brown hair. She was last seen wearing pink pants, a white T-shirt with green markings, and black flip-flops.
Security firms are turning NYC's street trees into surveillance posts for guards
A Lower East Side tree with an electronic surveillance dot drilled into its trunk. The trees are watching. [ more › ]
norwoodnews.org
Elections 2022: Local Bronx Voters Share their Top Concerns as they Hit the Polls
Norwood News caught up with voters on Election Day, Nov. 8, to get a feel for their top voting issues. We first spoke to some voters and one poll site worker at P.S. 15, Institute for Environmental Learning poll site, located at 2195 Andrews Avenue North, in University Heights. Mildred...
NY1
Struggling New Yorkers weigh in on city's changes to housing
Kadisha Davis has a steady income, is a single mother and has a bachelor’s degree. But up until a few years ago, she was in the city’s shelter system with her daughter. At one point, Davis was living in a shelter in Queens, but worked at a community college in Manhattan while having to take her daughter to daycare in Brooklyn.
pix11.com
Bronx nonprofit helping address food insecurity in community
For nearly 50 years, the Kingsbridge Heights Community Center in the Bronx has served as a safe haven where the community can socialize, learn and grow. Now, the center hopes that through support from the community and donations they can continue fulfilling their mission. Bronx nonprofit helping address food insecurity...
norwoodnews.org
Bronx Man Gets 16 Years for Running Fentanyl and Heroin Mill out of Fieldston Home
Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced on Friday, Nov. 18, that a man from the Fieldston section of The Bronx has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of narcotics charges for running a heroin and fentanyl mill out of his home. In...
NY1
Montefiore’s clinic closure in the Bronx angers residents and advocates
Nanette Blaize and Faith Daniel are both healthcare advocates and lifelong Bronx residents, where health disparities and high rates of chronic illness have taken an outsized toll on primarily low income communities of color. Both are calling attention to the backlog they say they’ve experienced since Montefiore Health System’s plan...
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per month
Don’t put it off if you plan to enter the NYC Housing Connect East New York Cluster Apartments housing lottery. The rapidly approaching deadline is November 25, 2022. Winning this lottery could make it a great holiday season as there are some terrific bargains on affordable rent.
rew-online.com
SUNY Westchester Community College Opens Expanded Yonkers Location in Cross County Center
SUNY Westchester Community College (SUNY WCC), in a continuation of its commitment to deploying innovative ways to extend access to higher learning, launched a new state-of-the-art location in Yonkers to expand pathways to high-demand jobs and workforce development for the growing college population. SUNY Westchester Yonkers, located in the Cross County Center, is easily accessible for residents of southern Westchester and northern Bronx looking to pursue degree programs or workforce training. Today’s ceremonial ribbon cutting marks a new era for SUNY Westchester’s partnerships in Yonkers.
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 Monthly
For a year and a half, 2,400 New York artists will receive $1,000 monthly. A total of $43.2 million is available for distribution. Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) is offering this money through the guaranteed income program. (source)
norwoodnews.org
Search for Missing 75-Year-Old Woman, Milagros Santos
Police from the 50th Precinct are requesting the public’s help located a missing and vulnerable 75-year-old woman from the Bronx. Milagros Santos, 75, is described as a white woman who was last seen wearing a blue coat and light grey pants. At the request of the NYCPD PCT 050,...
Comments / 4