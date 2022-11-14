Read full article on original website
Related
Kalamazoo diner offers workers a ‘second chance’
Kalamazoo's newest restaurant is serving more than just a wholesome breakfast or lunch.
West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18
WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
WOOD
Make a unique Thanksgiving charcuterie board
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s hard to believe Thanksgiving is next week!! If you need some inspiration for a creative food spread, keep reading! Suzannah Barrie from BarrieBeau Herb Farm joins us today to show us how to make a thanksgiving charcuterie board!. For more inspiration and...
WOOD
Hospital K-9s train for threats and cuddles
Every week, Corewell Health’s K-9 security teams simulate bomb sniffing and apprehension exercises at various sites around Grand Rapids. (Nov. 16, 2022) Every week, Corewell Health’s K-9 security teams simulate bomb sniffing and apprehension exercises at various sites around Grand Rapids. (Nov. 16, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast,...
WZZM 13
When do schools call a snow day? West Michigan officials answer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Holland Public Schools Communications Director Jason Craner told 13 On Your Side that while safety is top of mind when deciding on closing school, they're also keeping in mind students who use free or reduced meals provided by their school. "In a district like Holland,...
WOOD
Where to find Thanksgiving buffets, dinners and to-go meals in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants and national chains offer holiday meals-to-go and Thanksgiving buffets so families can focus on spending more time together and less time stressing over preparing a feast! Check out this list of offerings!. To-go Meals. Grand Rapids. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant...
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary
Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
WWMTCw
KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade
GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
WOOD
Grand Rapids man gets 18 months in prison for PPP fraud
If you cheated taxpayers when it came to collecting federal COVID-19 relief funds, the government is coming for you: That’s the word from Homeland Security Investigations after a Grand Rapids man was sentenced for doing just that. (Nov. 17, 2022) Grand Rapids man gets 18 months in prison for...
WOOD
Farm Bureau survey: Thanksgiving dinner may cost 20% more this year
If you're planning to host friends and family for a Thanksgiving meal, you'll want to prepare for some potential sticker shock on the basic items that make up a Thanksgiving dinner. (Nov. 16, 2022) Farm Bureau survey: Thanksgiving dinner may cost …. If you're planning to host friends and family...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 111722
A Winter Storm Warning for (Barry, Calhoun, Eaton, Ionia, Kalamazoo, and Kent) and continue until Saturday at 7:00 a.m. Snow showers will continue tonight with additional snow totals anywhere from 1-5″ depending on exactly where the heaviest lake effect snow bands set up. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.:...
WOOD
Snow or no? The last 10 winters in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan winters are usually marked by plenty of snow but also plenty of unpredictability. Meteorologists often use averages to help compare how active or tame a winter has been, but it is rare for a season to stick close to average for everything.
A Foot Of Snow Coming To Parts Of Michigan
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through the weekend.
West Michigan roads turn icy with snow, dozens of crashes and slide-offs reported
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- As heavy snow falls in waves across West Michigan, police and firefighters are responding to dozens of crashes and slide-offs. Roads turned slick as night fell in West Michigan. A Michigan Department of Transportation map at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 showed four different crashes on...
WOOD
Catch a holiday show at Miller Auditorium
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kalamazoo’s Miller Auditorium has wonderful holiday season shows as well as a fun-filled kick-off to the New Year! Thom Cooper is in studio with us today to talk about the 5 different shows coming up this winter. CROCE PLAYS CROCE: Saturday, Dec. 3...
WOOD
GR senior one of the top distance runners in the nation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s student of the week does something exceptionally well: running long distances. He is not only one of the best distance runners in Grand Rapids but in the entire country. Benne Anderson is a senior at City High-Middle School in Grand Rapids...
WOOD
Predict the Total Snowfall and Win a $250 Gift Card!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!. Storm Team 8 is challenging you to predict the total snowfall in Grand Rapids for this winter season. The closest prediction will win a $250 gift card! Don’t miss your chance to make you guess and win big!
Icy roads lead to crashes, closures across West Michigan
Drivers heading out on the roads during the morning commute will run into hazardous driving conditions due to heavy snowfall across West Michigan.
WOOD
Empowering yourself for a better mindset
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have a little more than six weeks left in 2022. That means its time to start thinking about your goals and resolutions for the next year and maybe one of your goals is to be a little more self-reflective. If so, we have a great book for you!
