Portage, MI

Kalamazoo Gazette

West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18

WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Make a unique Thanksgiving charcuterie board

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s hard to believe Thanksgiving is next week!! If you need some inspiration for a creative food spread, keep reading! Suzannah Barrie from BarrieBeau Herb Farm joins us today to show us how to make a thanksgiving charcuterie board!. For more inspiration and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Hospital K-9s train for threats and cuddles

Every week, Corewell Health’s K-9 security teams simulate bomb sniffing and apprehension exercises at various sites around Grand Rapids. (Nov. 16, 2022) Every week, Corewell Health’s K-9 security teams simulate bomb sniffing and apprehension exercises at various sites around Grand Rapids. (Nov. 16, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

When do schools call a snow day? West Michigan officials answer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Holland Public Schools Communications Director Jason Craner told 13 On Your Side that while safety is top of mind when deciding on closing school, they're also keeping in mind students who use free or reduced meals provided by their school. "In a district like Holland,...
HOLLAND, MI
WWMTCw

KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

West Michigan microbrewery to close after nearly a decade

GRANDVILLE, MI — After nine years, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is closing its doors for good. The microbrewery and restaurant, at 4051 Chicago Drive SW, is owned by Ronald and Mindy Denning and opened in September 2013. The brewery, located in Grandville’s business district, is set to close permanently...
GRANDVILLE, MI
WOOD

Grand Rapids man gets 18 months in prison for PPP fraud

If you cheated taxpayers when it came to collecting federal COVID-19 relief funds, the government is coming for you: That’s the word from Homeland Security Investigations after a Grand Rapids man was sentenced for doing just that. (Nov. 17, 2022) Grand Rapids man gets 18 months in prison for...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Farm Bureau survey: Thanksgiving dinner may cost 20% more this year

If you're planning to host friends and family for a Thanksgiving meal, you'll want to prepare for some potential sticker shock on the basic items that make up a Thanksgiving dinner. (Nov. 16, 2022) Farm Bureau survey: Thanksgiving dinner may cost …. If you're planning to host friends and family...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 111722

A Winter Storm Warning for (Barry, Calhoun, Eaton, Ionia, Kalamazoo, and Kent) and continue until Saturday at 7:00 a.m. Snow showers will continue tonight with additional snow totals anywhere from 1-5″ depending on exactly where the heaviest lake effect snow bands set up. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.:...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Snow or no? The last 10 winters in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan winters are usually marked by plenty of snow but also plenty of unpredictability. Meteorologists often use averages to help compare how active or tame a winter has been, but it is rare for a season to stick close to average for everything.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Catch a holiday show at Miller Auditorium

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kalamazoo’s Miller Auditorium has wonderful holiday season shows as well as a fun-filled kick-off to the New Year! Thom Cooper is in studio with us today to talk about the 5 different shows coming up this winter. CROCE PLAYS CROCE: Saturday, Dec. 3...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

GR senior one of the top distance runners in the nation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s student of the week does something exceptionally well: running long distances. He is not only one of the best distance runners in Grand Rapids but in the entire country. Benne Anderson is a senior at City High-Middle School in Grand Rapids...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Predict the Total Snowfall and Win a $250 Gift Card!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!. Storm Team 8 is challenging you to predict the total snowfall in Grand Rapids for this winter season. The closest prediction will win a $250 gift card! Don’t miss your chance to make you guess and win big!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Empowering yourself for a better mindset

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have a little more than six weeks left in 2022. That means its time to start thinking about your goals and resolutions for the next year and maybe one of your goals is to be a little more self-reflective. If so, we have a great book for you!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

