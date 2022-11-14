Read full article on original website
Related
Local organic dairies withering under huge jumps in production costs
photo credit: After decades of growing demand, drought and a far-away war are laying low local organic dairy farmers and processors. Without cash soon, it's feared several local dairy operators may soon close up shop. "We have a drought crisis that is extreme," said Albert Straus, founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery and something of the dean of sustainable animal agriculture. "Of the one hundred and six organic dairies in California, ten have gone out of business in the last few months, and there's another ten that are expected to go out of business before the end...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Seniors in the U.S. worry about the cost of their healthcare
American senior adults are concerned about the cost of medication. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of ClearMatch Medicare.
U.S. Capitol Christmas tree arrives from N.C.
The Capitol Christmas tree arrived Friday in Washington. The 78-foot red spruce was harvested in North Carolina's Pisgah National Forest.
Comments / 0