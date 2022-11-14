Colder temperatures have moved into Colorado and are expected to blanket most of the country over the next week. Xcel Energy reminds customers it offers tips and programs to help them save on their energy bills as we head into the winter heating season. We also encourage customers to reach out if they’re having trouble paying their energy bills, so we can help with payment plans or connect them to energy assistance programs that can help.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO