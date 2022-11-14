P!NK coming to Comerica Park for Carnival Stadium Tour in August

Global superstar and Grammy Award-winning artist P!NK is coming to Detroit this summer as part of a stadium tour.

She'll play Comerica Park on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. and she's bringing special guests Brandi Carlile and Grouplove.

The tour comes after the release of her latest single, "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," which she will perform on the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20 on Channel 7.

Tickets for the show go on sale Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. but there are presale opportunities for Citi cardmembers starting Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.