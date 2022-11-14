Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested in triple shooting, killing of Western Michigan University student
PORTAGE, MI — A 31-year-old Kalamazoo man wanted for the killing of a Western Michigan University student, as well as the shooting of a pregnant woman and her 18-month-old child, has been arrested. The Michigan State Police and Portage Department of Public Safety issued a joint news release on...
Man arrested for murder of 22-year-old woman in Portage
A man has been arrested for the murder of a 22-year-old woman in late August, Portage police said.
KDPS chief among recipients of traffic violation scam
Kalamazoo police are warning about a new scam that targets drivers. The scam email was even sent to a few law enforcement officers, who immediately sounded the alarm.
Arrest made in December 2021 shooting in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - An arrest was made in a shooting that injured two people, including a three-month-old baby, in Benton Harbor on December 12, 2021. Kylen Jenkins was charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge at a building causing injury, six counts of felony firearms, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
Police searching for suspect who touched multiple women inappropriately in public in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect accused of publicly groping women on two separate occasions in late October. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they received complaints of a man approaching women in shopping centers and touching them inappropriately. Deputies believe the same man was...
Suspect in Grand Rapids standoff faces 16 charges, injured K9 released from hospital
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect accused of engaging in a standoff with Grand Rapids police over the weekend has been charged. The standoff took place at a home on Leonard Street Sunday night into Monday morning where 24-year-old Terry Junior Warren shot at officers and stabbed a K9, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).
Person killed after being hit by a train in Kalamazoo
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a train vs pedestrian accident on Thursday at around 10:19 p.m.
Police asking for help in homicide, car theft cases
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - It's Wednesday and that means another round of Crime Stoppers. In this week's segment, law enforcement officers are asking for help solving two homicides, a car theft case, and one person fled from police.
$1K reward offered for information in Jackson shooting
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that could identify a suspect in a Jackson shooting on Friday. According to authorities, the Jackson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Mechanic and Ganson streets just before 11:45 p.m. The suspect was reported to be last seen walking southbound on Mechanic Street toward Morrell Street.
Lansing Woman Explains How She Was Nearly Human Trafficked in Parking Lot
Human trafficking is very real in Michigan, as this young girl explains in a recent viral video. TikTok user stellatortolini, explained in a video how she was nearly abducted on November 14, 2022, at the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road in Lansing. In the video below, she explains how she...
1 arrested following fatal Kalamazoo shooting
A Lansing resident has been arrested in connection to a Friday morning shooting that left a 21-year-old dead.
Lansing police arrest suspect in fatal Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI — Lansing Police have arrested a suspect believed to have been responsible for the killing of a 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident near Western Michigan University. Bryce Salter, 21, of Kalamazoo, was shot in the early morning hours on Friday, Nov. 11, on West Michigan Avenue, near the intersection...
Jackson police offering $1,000 reward for information on alleged shooter
Jackson, Mich. — The Jackson Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect who pulled an AR-15 style rifle on officers who responded to a call for gunshots in the 600 block of Mechanic St. Friday, November 11. The full statement from the City of Jackson is below.
Jackson, Hillsdale schools cyber attack investigation continues
Students in Jackson and Hillsdale counties are back in school Thursday for the first time all week, but it wasn’t the weather that kept them away. It was cybercrime.
1 stabbed during Kalamazoo robbery; 1 arrested
A Kalamazoo resident is in the hospital after they were stabbed Monday morning.
Saginaw man locked in store during armed robbery likely to avoid incarceration after taking plea
SAGINAW, MI — Less than two months after allegedly trying to rob a Saginaw gas station at gunpoint, only to be locked in the store by the vigilant clerk, a local man has accepted a plea deal. As a result, he’s likely to avoid incarceration. Jaylen C. Laury,...
51-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
The Michigan State Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on Sprinkle Road near the Interstate 94 overpass at around 8:30 a.m. The officials reported that a black Toyota SUV was driving down Sprinkle road when the driver tried to overtake another vehicle. In his attempt to do so, he lost control and veered off the roadway. The vehicle then crashed into a utility pole.
39 years ago: Body of Flint teen who vanished on way to school found in ditch 4 days later
FLINT, Mich. – Police still don’t know who kidnapped and murdered a 16-year-old girl from Flint 39 years ago. Sheri Jo Elliott, 16, vanished on her way to school on Nov. 16, 1983. Her body was found in a ditch four days later. Elliott left her home on...
Guilty verdict reached in 1983 Newaygo cold case
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A guilty verdict was reached Wednesday in a Newaygo County cold case spanning nearly four decades. Richard Atwood went missing from White Cloud back in 1983. His car was later found in the Grand Rapids area, but his body was never located. A suspect, Roy...
Crash closes Grand River at Culver Ave. in Ingham County
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — North Grand River Avenue at Culver Avenue is closed in both directions, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The road is closed because of a crash that was first reported at 10:32 a.m. The crash happened in between North Martin Luther King Jr....
