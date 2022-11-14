ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

abc57.com

Arrest made in December 2021 shooting in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - An arrest was made in a shooting that injured two people, including a three-month-old baby, in Benton Harbor on December 12, 2021. Kylen Jenkins was charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge at a building causing injury, six counts of felony firearms, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

$1K reward offered for information in Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that could identify a suspect in a Jackson shooting on Friday. According to authorities, the Jackson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Mechanic and Ganson streets just before 11:45 p.m. The suspect was reported to be last seen walking southbound on Mechanic Street toward Morrell Street.
JACKSON, MI
WKHM

Jackson police offering $1,000 reward for information on alleged shooter

Jackson, Mich. — The Jackson Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect who pulled an AR-15 style rifle on officers who responded to a call for gunshots in the 600 block of Mechanic St. Friday, November 11. The full statement from the City of Jackson is below.
JACKSON, MI
Nationwide Report

51-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)

The Michigan State Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on Sprinkle Road near the Interstate 94 overpass at around 8:30 a.m. The officials reported that a black Toyota SUV was driving down Sprinkle road when the driver tried to overtake another vehicle. In his attempt to do so, he lost control and veered off the roadway. The vehicle then crashed into a utility pole.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Guilty verdict reached in 1983 Newaygo cold case

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A guilty verdict was reached Wednesday in a Newaygo County cold case spanning nearly four decades. Richard Atwood went missing from White Cloud back in 1983. His car was later found in the Grand Rapids area, but his body was never located. A suspect, Roy...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Crash closes Grand River at Culver Ave. in Ingham County

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — North Grand River Avenue at Culver Avenue is closed in both directions, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The road is closed because of a crash that was first reported at 10:32 a.m. The crash happened in between North Martin Luther King Jr....
INGHAM COUNTY, MI

