Montana State

Marked Manchin: Republicans targeting Manchin in 2024 — and might already have a candidate in mind

By Jack Birle, Breaking News Reporter
 4 days ago
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is set to be one of the GOP's top targets in its quest to take back control of the Senate in 2024, and one Republican is already being named as a likely challenger.

West Virginia Attorney General and failed 2018 Senate hopeful Patrick Morrisey told the Hill that he is "evaluating options" and is "looking very closely at the Senate race.”

“Sen. Manchin deeply disappointed West Virginians and let them down tremendously when he supported the ‘Build Back Broke’ bill last summer. That legislation really hit our state very hard. You can dress up the pig any way you want but most people in West Virginia understand that that bill is going to hurt us,” Morrisey told the outlet.

Manchin stonewalled President Joe Biden's original Build Back Better plan but ultimately was the deciding vote for the renegotiated Inflation Reduction Act.

The outlet also lists Gov. Jim Justice (R) and Rep. Alex Mooney (R) as the top 2024 challengers to Manchin. Justice is term-limited, and Mooney recently won a hard-fought GOP primary for West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District after the state lost a seat due to the latest census.

The Senate seats up for election in 2024 are set to favor the Republicans heavily, as Democrats are faced with the prospect of defending seats in GOP-friendly states, such as West Virginia, Montana, and Ohio.

TONY Montoya
3d ago

It would be Stupid for Republicans to target Manchin since Manchin is always stonewalling everything Biden is doing. Manchin is a Republican in hiding.

Karen Lanners
3d ago

Between Manchin and Sinema they were implemented in to the democratic party. As far as running as a Democrat they have shown over and over again that they will vote with the Republicans. Time for them to go

Jeffrey Felder
3d ago

it's West Virginia, they always have voted against their own best interests....... it doesn't matter whether the elect a republican or Manchin.... neither will work to help that State.

