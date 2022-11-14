Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Getting colder; It’s a big day in history
We’re in for another cold day! Temperatures will only peak in the mid 30s Thursday afternoon. It will be breezy too, with wind chills down in the teens and lower 20s throughout the day. Don’t expect as much snow coverage as had on Wednesday. Flurries will linger through the morning but we could even see some peaks of sunshine this afternoon. However, that sun won’t help us warm much and another cold front comes through tonight, reinforcing the cold air.
Fox 59
140+-year-old temperature record holds
INDIANAPOLIS – Just 6 years ago we were in the 70s, a much different feel from where we are today with highs in the 30s! With the cold air sticking around, lows tonight will be cold but not record-breaking. Record high temperature: 75° (2016) Record low temperature: 5°...
Fox 59
Snow showers around into Saturday, warmer next week
INDIANAPOLIS – It has been a cold week with snow flurries and showers around throughout the week. A few more snow showers and flurries will be possible into Saturday before the sunshine and warmer temperatures return!. Cold, drier Thursday. For the rest of your Thursday, temperatures will top off...
Fox 59
Cold pattern deepens; Slight snow chance tonight!
Cloudy skies loom overhead in this deep, cold pattern for mid-November, as we’re feeling more like late December, at this time! Winds will be increasing today, adding to the chill, from the southwest at 10-20 mph with a few stronger gusts this afternoon. Passing flurries remain off and on today with highs only reaching the upper 30s.
WISH-TV
What is a snow squall?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A snow squall is an intense burst of heavy snow that drops visibility quickly on the roadways. Squalls pose a risk to drivers because of how quickly conditions can change within minutes. Gusty winds may be embedded within any squalls as snow fastly accumulates. Scattered snow...
Fox 59
Single-digit wind chills possible this weekend, warm next week
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning cold with a few flurries around. We will see the sun today, still cold though, with more sunshine and warmth next week!. For the rest of your Friday, temperatures will climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be breezy today as well with winds up to 15 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the middle teens.
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Will Indiana See Snow on Christmas Weekend? Here’s What the Farmer’s Almanac Says
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? It sounds like you may want to keep the rain boots and winter coats handy. Now personally when it comes to snow, cold, and wintertime I'm not a big fan, but I am willing to admit that there is something extra special about snow on Christmas. Unfortunately, here in southern Indiana, there have only been a few Christmases that I can remember where they were actually snowy. In 2021 Christmas was actually the perfect Spring day outside and was super warm! But what is in the cards for 2022? Let's look to the trusty Farmer's Almanac!
WISH-TV
Does above-average snow in November indicate an active winter ahead?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Entering Tuesday, the November 2022 snow total was 2.7″ in Indianapolis with all of the snow falling on November 12. There will be a few more chances of snow that could run this total up through the coming days. On average, the month of November only sees 0.8″ of snow.
Fox 59
Largest November tornado outbreak in Indiana: 9 years later, is this unusual?
INDIANAPOLIS – November tornadoes are no stranger to central Indiana. The largest November tornado outbreak in recorded history in Indiana was November 17, 2013, just 9 years ago. 30 tornadoes originated in Indiana that day. The strongest tornado on that day here in central Indiana was an EF-3 that...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
Some parts of Northern Indiana under Winter Storm Warning as lake effect snow moves through
Some parts of Northern and Northwest Indiana are under a Winter Storm Warning until Thursday morning.
WynLin
Indiana DNR Deal after Thanksgiving
Who among us loves shopping after Thanksgiving - for those "Black Friday" sales? Has anyone else besides me caught onto the early sales, online sales, and cyber Monday sales? Feeling stressed?
Fox 59
Where Is Sherman? Urban Homestead Sip & Shop
Enjoy a merry mellow evening of music, food and holiday shopping. Sherman is getting a preview of a holiday festival happening this Friday!. Enjoy a merry mellow evening of music, food and holiday shopping. Sherman is getting a preview of a holiday festival happening this Friday!. Big Game Bound: Week...
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Winter storm warning
Winter storm warning for heavy snow Wednesday into Thursday. Snowfall 5 to 10 inches, up to a foot possibly accumulating in portions of NW Indiana and SW lower Michigan. Travel is expected to become very difficult, as winds strengthen and become more northwesterly, producing bands of heavy lake-effect snow.
Fox 59
Watch for road work this weekend on Indy’s NE side
INDIANAPOLIS – Drivers on the northeast side of Indianapolis should be on the lookout for construction work this weekend. Pavement and guardrail repairs will close the 82nd Street on-ramp to southbound I-69 and the right two lanes of southbound I-69. The work is scheduled to start around 9 p.m. Friday and continue through Sunday.
indyschild.com
Indianapolis Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner & Take Out Specials
Overwhelmed by the thought of cooking a holiday meal? An easy solution is to leave the cooking to the pros. Here are some of the top Indianapolis restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner or offering takeout specials for the holiday. Some places are more traditional, while others are more out-of-the-box. Reservations or preorders are recommended or required by most.
Fox 59
Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana
The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
Fox 59
Statehouse conflicts of interest
Your elected representatives at the statehouse aren't just working for you. In fact, many of them have other full-time jobs in a wide variety of industries across the state. Does this present conflicts of interest, and should something be done?. Statehouse conflicts of interest. Your elected representatives at the statehouse...
WISH-TV
Rail strike could hit Indiana hard
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A looming rail strike could throw supply chains back into disarray following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Unions representing freight workers cannot agree on a contract. The dispute centers around vacation and sick time, not pay. The unions have given the railroad companies until December to come to an agreement, but could strike sooner.
