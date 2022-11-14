Read full article on original website
jack1065.com
Pedestrian killed after being hit by train in Kalamazoo Thursday night
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A pedestrian has been killed by a train in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it happened around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night. They closed north and south bound Pitcher and Edwards between Kalamazoo and Willard for several hours as they investigated. At...
jack1065.com
List of most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo county released
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Auto Law has released its annual list of the most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County for 2021. The report is based on police car accident data for 2021. The intersection of Drake Road at West Main Street in Kalamazoo is once again the...
jack1065.com
South Bend IN man killed in single-vehicle crash in St. Joseph County
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a South Bend Indiana man. Authorities say it happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15 in the area of North River Road near Quaker Road in Constantine Township.
jack1065.com
Man charged with drunk driving death of Mendon infant waives rights to preliminary hearing
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The suspected drunk driver charged in a St. Joseph County crash that killed an infant waved his rights to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. The case now heads to trial according to the St. Joseph County District Court. 24-year-old Efrain Jimenez-Lopez was...
jack1065.com
Branch County prosecutors dismiss Royer murder case based on new information
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The case of a Coldwater man who was facing three charges in connection with the death of his infant daughter has been dismissed by Branch County Prosecutors based upon new information obtained during the ongoing investigation and further developments in the case. 28-year-old Coleman Ray Royer was facing charges of Homicide-Felony Murder, First Degree Child Abuse and Second Degree Child Abuse. The Coldwater Police Department began an investigation into the death of Royer’s five-month-old daughter Luna in February of 2019. Based upon the information known at that time, the acting Prosecuting Attorney charged Royer and he surrendered to authorities in October of 2019.
jack1065.com
Icy road conditions believed to be cause of at least 17 vehicles crashing on Verona Road overpass
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Icy road conditions are believed to have been a contributing factor in a crash that damaged at least 17 vehicles west of Marshall on Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the multiple vehicle crash which took place on the Verona Road overpass of...
jack1065.com
Schools closed across the area as snow continues to fall, Winter Storm Warning continues
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Schools are closed throughout west Michigan due to the lake effect snow storm that has made for dangerous driving conditions. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7:00 a.m. Saturday. Kalamazoo Public Schools is among the dozens closed across the area. The storm...
jack1065.com
Discover Kalamazoo & KPS team up for 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A regional partnership involving the country’s longest running educational competition was announced on Wednesday, November 16. Discover Kalamazoo, the Kalamazoo Public Schools, and the Kalamazoo Promise are now teaming up for the official 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee. The Kalamazoo County Regional Spelling...
jack1065.com
Winter Storm Warning extended through Sunday morning
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – On the heels of heavy snowfall Thursday and Friday, another batch of the white stuff is expected to roll in Saturday. The National Weather Service has extended their Winter Storm Warning for West Michigan, anticipating another six inches to 12 inches of snow by Sunday morning.
