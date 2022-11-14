ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Pedestrian killed after being hit by train in Kalamazoo Thursday night

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A pedestrian has been killed by a train in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it happened around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night. They closed north and south bound Pitcher and Edwards between Kalamazoo and Willard for several hours as they investigated. At...
KALAMAZOO, MI
South Bend IN man killed in single-vehicle crash in St. Joseph County

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — St. Joseph County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a South Bend Indiana man. Authorities say it happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15 in the area of North River Road near Quaker Road in Constantine Township.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Branch County prosecutors dismiss Royer murder case based on new information

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The case of a Coldwater man who was facing three charges in connection with the death of his infant daughter has been dismissed by Branch County Prosecutors based upon new information obtained during the ongoing investigation and further developments in the case. 28-year-old Coleman Ray Royer was facing charges of Homicide-Felony Murder, First Degree Child Abuse and Second Degree Child Abuse. The Coldwater Police Department began an investigation into the death of Royer's five-month-old daughter Luna in February of 2019. Based upon the information known at that time, the acting Prosecuting Attorney charged Royer and he surrendered to authorities in October of 2019.
COLDWATER, MI
Discover Kalamazoo & KPS team up for 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A regional partnership involving the country's longest running educational competition was announced on Wednesday, November 16. Discover Kalamazoo, the Kalamazoo Public Schools, and the Kalamazoo Promise are now teaming up for the official 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee. The Kalamazoo County Regional Spelling...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Winter Storm Warning extended through Sunday morning

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – On the heels of heavy snowfall Thursday and Friday, another batch of the white stuff is expected to roll in Saturday. The National Weather Service has extended their Winter Storm Warning for West Michigan, anticipating another six inches to 12 inches of snow by Sunday morning.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

