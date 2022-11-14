ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Garnet at 1620 Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvestant, Brooklyn 100% Leased — Residential and Retail

The Garnet, an elegant 11 story,103-unit modern housing complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, has reached 100-percent occupancy, as well as signed Theradynamics as the retail tenant. It will be the first Brooklyn location for the popular rehabilitation facility. The mixed middle-income building was developed by BFC Partners with SMJ Development, and...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Coffee cart on Brooklyn Heights Promenade causes brew-haha

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — A frisson of excitement broke out in the neighborhood the other day when a fancy blue coffee cart appeared on the beloved Brooklyn Heights Promenade. Inside the cart, two men were selling coffee. Now you may think, “That’s convenient, I like coffee.”. But not...
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

Widow kicked out of home, African art collection in jeopardy, as city orders demo of Bed-Stuy building

Gary Purdy, holding a flashlight, observes the a mask that hangs at the shuttered Simmons Collection African Arts Museum in Bed-Stuy. The museum was founded, and directed by Stanfield Simmons Jr., until his death in 2010. Now, his widow, Barbara Wentt-Simmons is trying to stave off of the destruction of the building that houses both the museum, and her home. The building owner won a temporary reprieve after Gothamist began making inquiries. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

NY awards $7M to Revel for Red Hook charging station, job training site

RED HOOK — Revel, a Brooklyn-based electric mobility and infrastructure company, announced on Wednesday that it has been selected as a grand prize awardee for the $85 million New York Clean Transportation Prizes Program in the Electric Mobility Challenge category. Revel and its community partners, Green City Force and Empire Clean Cities, will receive $7 million in funding on top of a previously awarded $200,000 to develop their winning project, the Red Hook Recharge Zone.
RED HOOK, NY
NY1

Struggling New Yorkers weigh in on city's changes to housing

Kadisha Davis has a steady income, is a single mother and has a bachelor’s degree. But up until a few years ago, she was in the city’s shelter system with her daughter. At one point, Davis was living in a shelter in Queens, but worked at a community college in Manhattan while having to take her daughter to daycare in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Port Authority proposes toll increase for Staten Island bridges

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Driving to New Jersey could soon be more expensive than ever, and the nation’s sky-high inflation is to blame. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has proposed increasing the tolls on the agency’s six interstate crossings, including the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing, as part of the agency’s $8.3 billion 2023 budget, which will be voted on next month.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York YIMBY

Two-Tower Development at 595 Dean Street Nears Completion in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn

Work is nearing completion on 595 Dean Street, a two-building mixed-use development in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn‘s Pacific Park master plan. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by TF Cornerstone, the complex consists of a 28-story East Tower and 23-story West Tower and will yield a combined 798 residential units in studio to two-bedroom layouts, with 240 slated for affordable housing. The development also includes a 103,028-square-foot Chelsea Piers Fitness Center and Field House, a 469-vehicle parking garage, 3,412 square feet of ground-floor retail space, and a 72,600-square-foot public plaza. TFC Pacific Park GC is the general contractor and MNLA is the landscape designer for the property, which is bound by Pacific Street to the north, Dean Street to the south, 550 Vanderbilt Avenue to the east, and 535 Carlton Apartments to the west.
BROOKLYN, NY
cityandstateny.com

Republican Brooklyn Assembly member-elect voted in Manhattan last year

Assembly Member-elect Lester Chang’s voting record is raising questions about his eligibility to hold office in Brooklyn. The Republican, who won election to Brooklyn’s Assembly District 49 last week, beating 36-year incumbent Peter Abbate Jr., voted in Manhattan in last year’s general election, records show. That gives...
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Bakers Bar is Opening on 3rd Avenue – Bay Ridge

Bakers Bar will be opening at 7912 – 3rd Avenue, where JJ Bubbles used to be. The new owner spoke about the bar last Spring at a Community Board 10 Meeting. The owner said that he had a lot of updating to do in the bar, but that he was keeping the same menu.
RIDGE, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Glass Half Empty in Still Depopulated NYC Office Towers

The latest numbers on office occupancy dashed hopes that the number of workers in New York’s still-lagging business districts would increase as summer turned to fall. The Kastle Systems tracker of average weekday office occupancy in the region has been stuck at 47% for weeks. The share of workers showing up on an average weekday in Manhattan offices is believed to be a little higher, with the Partnership for New York City’s survey of large employers in September showing that 49% of office workers were at their desks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Watch: NYPD parking officer attacked after issuing parking ticket

NEW YORK, NY – A man upset with getting a parking ticket in Brooklyn on Monday attacked the NYPD parking enforcement officer who issued the ticket. Detectives with the NYPD reported the incident happened after the officer issued a parking ticket on a vehicle in the area of Avenue Z and 16th Street in Sheepshead Bay. The NYPD released surveillance video of the incident that shows the man approach the officer and knock his hat off his head. He then shoved the officer to the ground and began punching him. He fled in the yellow Volkswagen GTI that was ticketed The post Watch: NYPD parking officer attacked after issuing parking ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

New Police Presence in Subway Not Making All MTA Workers Feel Safer

As a Brooklyn-bound C train pulled into the 59th Street-Columbus Circle station during the evening rush earlier this month, subway riders heard one version of an announcement that is now being repeated at many stops along the line. “If you have any questions, concerns, reports, the NYPD is located at...
MANHATTAN, NY
rew-online.com

Boutique Harlem Condo 10 Lenox Reaches 100 Percent Sold Mileboutstone

New York-based development firm Avdoo & Partners and The Krantz + Krantz Team at Compass—new development specialists and a top residential sales team in Manhattan—are pleased to announce that 10 Lenox, a boutique luxury condominium located in Harlem just one block north of Central Park on the corner of Lenox Ave. and West 111th St., is 100 percent sold.
MANHATTAN, NY
Thrillist

Brooklyn's Famed Uzbek Buffet Supermarket Tashkent Is Opening in Manhattan

New Yorkers, say hello to shawarma-filled lunch breaks and kebab-based dinners. Brighton Beach's very own Tashkentsupermarket is opening soon in the West Village. Featuring over 200 mouthwatering buffet trays, the famous Uzbek staple is officially coming to Manhattan, a spokesperson confirmed to Eater. Tashkent is set to open by the end of the year at 378 Sixth Avenue at Waverly Place, and it will bring a slew of Central Asian flavors to the city. Earlier last year, Eater reported that the chain was planning to open "at least four" new locations, but the chain's representative declined to comment.
MANHATTAN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

The 68th Precinct Shared What They Took From the Raid in Bay Ridge

The news explained that there was a raid at Big Chief Smoke Shop on 3rd Avenue. (. The small containers below are marked $50 – $60. Wow! Inflation hit cannabis hard. Recreational pot users have a lot of money. These fruity flavored ones are priced at $80.00 each!. Years...
RIDGE, NY

