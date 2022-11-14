Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Raid of Illegal Weed Shop in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Related
rew-online.com
The Garnet at 1620 Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvestant, Brooklyn 100% Leased — Residential and Retail
The Garnet, an elegant 11 story,103-unit modern housing complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, has reached 100-percent occupancy, as well as signed Theradynamics as the retail tenant. It will be the first Brooklyn location for the popular rehabilitation facility. The mixed middle-income building was developed by BFC Partners with SMJ Development, and...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Coffee cart on Brooklyn Heights Promenade causes brew-haha
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — A frisson of excitement broke out in the neighborhood the other day when a fancy blue coffee cart appeared on the beloved Brooklyn Heights Promenade. Inside the cart, two men were selling coffee. Now you may think, “That’s convenient, I like coffee.”. But not...
fox5ny.com
5th Avenue to close to car traffic in December for first time ever
NEW YORK - For the first time ever, Manhattan's Fifth Avenue will be closed to all vehicular traffic for three Sundays in December as part of a program dubbed "Fifth Avenue for All." On December 4th, 11th, and 18th, between the hours of noon and 6 p.m., Fifth Avenue will...
Widow kicked out of home, African art collection in jeopardy, as city orders demo of Bed-Stuy building
Gary Purdy, holding a flashlight, observes the a mask that hangs at the shuttered Simmons Collection African Arts Museum in Bed-Stuy. The museum was founded, and directed by Stanfield Simmons Jr., until his death in 2010. Now, his widow, Barbara Wentt-Simmons is trying to stave off of the destruction of the building that houses both the museum, and her home. The building owner won a temporary reprieve after Gothamist began making inquiries. [ more › ]
Security firms are turning NYC's street trees into surveillance posts for guards
A Lower East Side tree with an electronic surveillance dot drilled into its trunk. The trees are watching. [ more › ]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
NY awards $7M to Revel for Red Hook charging station, job training site
RED HOOK — Revel, a Brooklyn-based electric mobility and infrastructure company, announced on Wednesday that it has been selected as a grand prize awardee for the $85 million New York Clean Transportation Prizes Program in the Electric Mobility Challenge category. Revel and its community partners, Green City Force and Empire Clean Cities, will receive $7 million in funding on top of a previously awarded $200,000 to develop their winning project, the Red Hook Recharge Zone.
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
NY1
Struggling New Yorkers weigh in on city's changes to housing
Kadisha Davis has a steady income, is a single mother and has a bachelor’s degree. But up until a few years ago, she was in the city’s shelter system with her daughter. At one point, Davis was living in a shelter in Queens, but worked at a community college in Manhattan while having to take her daughter to daycare in Brooklyn.
Port Authority proposes toll increase for Staten Island bridges
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Driving to New Jersey could soon be more expensive than ever, and the nation’s sky-high inflation is to blame. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has proposed increasing the tolls on the agency’s six interstate crossings, including the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing, as part of the agency’s $8.3 billion 2023 budget, which will be voted on next month.
New York YIMBY
Two-Tower Development at 595 Dean Street Nears Completion in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn
Work is nearing completion on 595 Dean Street, a two-building mixed-use development in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn‘s Pacific Park master plan. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by TF Cornerstone, the complex consists of a 28-story East Tower and 23-story West Tower and will yield a combined 798 residential units in studio to two-bedroom layouts, with 240 slated for affordable housing. The development also includes a 103,028-square-foot Chelsea Piers Fitness Center and Field House, a 469-vehicle parking garage, 3,412 square feet of ground-floor retail space, and a 72,600-square-foot public plaza. TFC Pacific Park GC is the general contractor and MNLA is the landscape designer for the property, which is bound by Pacific Street to the north, Dean Street to the south, 550 Vanderbilt Avenue to the east, and 535 Carlton Apartments to the west.
cityandstateny.com
Republican Brooklyn Assembly member-elect voted in Manhattan last year
Assembly Member-elect Lester Chang’s voting record is raising questions about his eligibility to hold office in Brooklyn. The Republican, who won election to Brooklyn’s Assembly District 49 last week, beating 36-year incumbent Peter Abbate Jr., voted in Manhattan in last year’s general election, records show. That gives...
queenoftheclick.com
Bakers Bar is Opening on 3rd Avenue – Bay Ridge
Bakers Bar will be opening at 7912 – 3rd Avenue, where JJ Bubbles used to be. The new owner spoke about the bar last Spring at a Community Board 10 Meeting. The owner said that he had a lot of updating to do in the bar, but that he was keeping the same menu.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Glass Half Empty in Still Depopulated NYC Office Towers
The latest numbers on office occupancy dashed hopes that the number of workers in New York’s still-lagging business districts would increase as summer turned to fall. The Kastle Systems tracker of average weekday office occupancy in the region has been stuck at 47% for weeks. The share of workers showing up on an average weekday in Manhattan offices is believed to be a little higher, with the Partnership for New York City’s survey of large employers in September showing that 49% of office workers were at their desks.
Watch: NYPD parking officer attacked after issuing parking ticket
NEW YORK, NY – A man upset with getting a parking ticket in Brooklyn on Monday attacked the NYPD parking enforcement officer who issued the ticket. Detectives with the NYPD reported the incident happened after the officer issued a parking ticket on a vehicle in the area of Avenue Z and 16th Street in Sheepshead Bay. The NYPD released surveillance video of the incident that shows the man approach the officer and knock his hat off his head. He then shoved the officer to the ground and began punching him. He fled in the yellow Volkswagen GTI that was ticketed The post Watch: NYPD parking officer attacked after issuing parking ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York City Football Club stadium to be built in Queens for $780M
New York City Football Club fans will no longer have to watch matches at Yankee Stadium because a brand new stadium is coming to Queens. The $780 million home for the club will have 25,000 seats.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
New Police Presence in Subway Not Making All MTA Workers Feel Safer
As a Brooklyn-bound C train pulled into the 59th Street-Columbus Circle station during the evening rush earlier this month, subway riders heard one version of an announcement that is now being repeated at many stops along the line. “If you have any questions, concerns, reports, the NYPD is located at...
rew-online.com
Boutique Harlem Condo 10 Lenox Reaches 100 Percent Sold Mileboutstone
New York-based development firm Avdoo & Partners and The Krantz + Krantz Team at Compass—new development specialists and a top residential sales team in Manhattan—are pleased to announce that 10 Lenox, a boutique luxury condominium located in Harlem just one block north of Central Park on the corner of Lenox Ave. and West 111th St., is 100 percent sold.
Thrillist
Brooklyn's Famed Uzbek Buffet Supermarket Tashkent Is Opening in Manhattan
New Yorkers, say hello to shawarma-filled lunch breaks and kebab-based dinners. Brighton Beach's very own Tashkentsupermarket is opening soon in the West Village. Featuring over 200 mouthwatering buffet trays, the famous Uzbek staple is officially coming to Manhattan, a spokesperson confirmed to Eater. Tashkent is set to open by the end of the year at 378 Sixth Avenue at Waverly Place, and it will bring a slew of Central Asian flavors to the city. Earlier last year, Eater reported that the chain was planning to open "at least four" new locations, but the chain's representative declined to comment.
Top aide to Eric Adams set to resign
Lorraine Grillo’s planned last day is Jan. 6, following the expected exit next month of the mayor’s longtime confidant and current chief of staff, Frank Carone.
queenoftheclick.com
The 68th Precinct Shared What They Took From the Raid in Bay Ridge
The news explained that there was a raid at Big Chief Smoke Shop on 3rd Avenue. (. The small containers below are marked $50 – $60. Wow! Inflation hit cannabis hard. Recreational pot users have a lot of money. These fruity flavored ones are priced at $80.00 each!. Years...
