NEW YORK, NY – A man upset with getting a parking ticket in Brooklyn on Monday attacked the NYPD parking enforcement officer who issued the ticket. Detectives with the NYPD reported the incident happened after the officer issued a parking ticket on a vehicle in the area of Avenue Z and 16th Street in Sheepshead Bay. The NYPD released surveillance video of the incident that shows the man approach the officer and knock his hat off his head. He then shoved the officer to the ground and began punching him. He fled in the yellow Volkswagen GTI that was ticketed

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO