Lizzo, P!nk, Foreigner farewell tours all headed here

Three big concert tours − all western Pennsylvania-bound − were announced Monday morning.

Pop/R&B/hip-hop superstar Lizzo headlines PPG Paints Arena on May 13.

And classic-rockers Foreigner will play a farewell tour that visits The Pavilion at Star Lake on July 29.

P!nk announced her Summer Carnival tour includes openers Brandi Carlile, Grouplove and KidCutUp.

Tickets to the general public go on sale 10 a.m. Nov. 21 at LiveNation.com

Look for Pittsburgh to become P!nksburgh this week in anticipation of her show, PNC Park and Live Nation announced, noting the Pittsburgh Pirates Jalapeño Hannah's iconic purse is now wrapped in pink leather matching the studded 'H' on her hat, P!nk’s iconic exclamation point, and pink leg warmers.

Also: The Gulf Tower and Koppers building downtown will light up pink on Monday night, and the Pirates will be using pink paint, to make dirt/grass around home plate pink.

Known for hits like "So What," "Get The Party Started" and "Just Give Me a Reason," P!nk’s Summer Carnival tour follows the release of her latest single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” earlier this month. She will perform Nov. 20 at the 2022 American Music Awards on ABC.

She will be the first female artist to headline PNC Park.

Three-time Grammy Award and Emmy-Award-winning Lizzo plays her first big Pittsburgh concert on May 13.

Public on sales begin 10 a.m. Friday at LIZZOMUSIC.COM. American Express card members get first access to tickets from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday.

Leg Two of her tour launches April 23.

Lizzo's worldwide smash “About Damn Time,” became her fourth Top-10 “Hot 100” hit, following “Truth Hurts” (which spent seven weeks at No. 1), “Good As Hell,” and “Rumors (Feat. Cardi B)."

Lizzo already had a packed 2022, with a double duty hosting and performance gig on "Saturday Night Live," visits to NBC’s "TODAY" show and CBS’ "The Late Late Show with James Corden," an opening performance at the 2022 BET Awards, and more. Lizzo also currently be seen in the Emmy Award-winning reality show," Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls," streaming now exclusively via Prime Video.

Foreigner, famed for hits "I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Juke Box Hero” and “Urgent,” announced its Farewell Tour with special guest Loverboy.

The tour launches July 6. Tickets go on sale Friday at LiveNation.com.