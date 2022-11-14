ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge orders UVA shooting suspect to remain in custody

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia student accused of killing three members of the school's football team and wounding two other students in an on-campus shooting will be held without bond, a judge ordered Wednesday. The school also announced that it was canceling its final home game...
