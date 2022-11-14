Hit-Boy brought up 21 Savage’s remark about Nas still being relevant during a recent interview on Power 106 Los Angeles. After discussing the meaning behind King’s Disease, the recently completed trilogy that paired himself with Nas, Hit-Boy spoke about how jealousy and hate has played a part in the untimely death of Nipsey Hussle, PnB Rock, and Takeoff. Hit-Boy felt as though 21 Savage embodied those same emotions when he appeared on a Clubhouse chat wondering if Nas was the greatest rapper of all-time, with 21 asking, “What y’all saying relevant, though?” He continued, “I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I just feel like he got fans. … He’s not relevant. He just has a loyal-ass fan base and he still make good-ass music.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO