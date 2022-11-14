Read full article on original website
Saweetie on ‘The Single Life,’ Takeoff’s Passing, Grammys & More
Since the release of “Closer” featuring H.E.R. earlier this year in February, fans have waited tirelessly for Saweetie to drop new music… and now, they’re finally in luck. The Bay Area native returns with her highly anticipated project titled The Single Life, speaking volumes to her transition into being completely independent for a year and a half now (Quavo and her split in March 2021).
Gucci Mane’s New “Letter to Takeoff” Video Memorializes Late Rapper
Gucci Mane has dropped a new video for his song “Letter to Takeoff.”. The track memorializes Takeoff, who passed away on Nov. 1 from a fatal shooting. The visual sees Gucci rapping at a cemetery. “Just left another funeral, I shed a tear / I’m still in disbelief, I can’t believe it’s real / I think about the memories, it give me chills / I’m wonderin’ why they left the fake and took the real / Like how the fuck we gon lose Takeoff / Damn, he didn’t deserve it,” he spits.
50 Cent Jokes About Running on Stage During Jay-Z, Ye, and T.I.’s 2007 Screamfest Performance
50 Cent has a habit of getting under people’s skin. And he appears to be quite proud of that. The hip-hop mogul took to Instagram on Thursday to share an old clip from 2007’s Screamfest show at Madison Square Garden. The event was co-headlined by T.I. and Ciara, and included appearances by some of music’s biggest stars. We’re talking everyone from Jay-Z and Kanye West to Diddy and Swizz Beatz to Wyclef Jean and Mopp Deep.
T.I. Seemingly Disses Charleston White in New Track Following YouTuber’s Beef With Son King
T.I. has apparently continued his ongoing feud with Charleston White by dissing the YouTuber in Jucee Froot’s new song “Step.”. “Boy, I will drop you from a place so far from grace / White folks will doubt you,” Tip raps, with him making references to his son. “Hey what a day / My son respond to what a fuck n***a say / I end up on the internet, going back and forth with a jay.” It does appear that the whole verse is about White.
Offset Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Takeoff: ‘You Have Left a Hole in My Heart’
Offset has shared a loving tribute to Takeoff, who was shot and killed earlier this month. “The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” he wrote on Instagram. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”
Pete Davidson on Kim Kardashian Declining to Give Him Her Number at 2021 Met Gala
Pete Davidson makes an appearance in the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, revealing the gloves-focused manner in which Kim Kardashian turned down his attempt at getting her number at the 2021 Met Gala. The episode in question, titled “It’s Met Monday,” focuses on the larger Kardashian-Jenner family’s journey...
Antoni From "Queer Eye" Got Engaged, And His Announcement Is Actually Pretty Funny And Cute
"I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry."
Ramy Youssef Reflects on His First Experience With a Heckler on ‘Hot Ones’
Ramy Youssef, star and creator of Hulu’s Ramy and co-creator of Netflix’s Mo, is the latest to simultaneously tackle hot questions and even hotter wings alongside Sean Evans. Tucked into the latest Hot Ones is some insight from the Golden Globe winner about his approach to dealing with...
Jimmy Fallon Responds to Twitter Death Hoax on ‘Tonight Show’
Jimmy Fallon addressed being at the center of a seemingly still-in-progress death hoax on Twitter during the latest episode of The Tonight Show. On Wednesday’s show, Fallon addressed the #RIPJimmyFallon trending topic in his monologue as well as in a separate desk segment. For the former, Fallon opened the show by noting that he was indeed alive, a distinction he celebrated with a quick musical number.
Drake Shares Self-Shot Home Video Style Clip for “Rich Flex” f/ 21 Savage With Cameos From Lil Yachty and More
Drake has shared the self-shot video for “Rich Flex,” one of the tracks from his 21 Savage collab album Her Loss. Shot by the OVO Sound head honcho himself on what appears to be an old camcorder, the clip is billed as a “Her Loss Recap” and shows what the duo got up to in the lead-up to and following the release of the project. It’s got footage of them recording, traveling, and partying with many of their famous friends.
Fat Joe on Why He Should’ve Gotten a Grammy Over Chance the Rapper
With the release of his new memoir The Book of Jose, Fat Joe has opened up about the loss of his close collaborator Big Pun, his lost collab with Jay-Z, and why he deserved a Grammy more than Chance the Rapper. In an interview with GQ conducted by Elliott Wilson,...
Raz Fresco Brings ‘Magneto Was Right’ Series Back to Streaming, Drops New Video With Raekwon
Brampton rapper Raz Fresco is a busy man. After putting out his Marvelous Right Wrist album in July, Fresco is now working on an animated movie to pair with the project, with each track having its own chapter. Today, he released the video for the album’s opening track “The World Is Yours” featuring Wu-Tang Clan legend Raekwon.
Watch the Teaser for LeBron James’ Nipsey Hussle Docuseries
LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Films is joining forces with Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Films for a docuseries about the late rapper, Deadline reports. The first teaser the untitled documentary was released on Tuesday. The docuseries will include never-before-seen footage of Nip, as well as interviews with more than 50 collaborators including Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, and Nipsey’s longtime partner, Lauren London.
Hit-Boy Addresses 21 Savage’s Remark Questioning Nas’ Relevancy
Hit-Boy brought up 21 Savage’s remark about Nas still being relevant during a recent interview on Power 106 Los Angeles. After discussing the meaning behind King’s Disease, the recently completed trilogy that paired himself with Nas, Hit-Boy spoke about how jealousy and hate has played a part in the untimely death of Nipsey Hussle, PnB Rock, and Takeoff. Hit-Boy felt as though 21 Savage embodied those same emotions when he appeared on a Clubhouse chat wondering if Nas was the greatest rapper of all-time, with 21 asking, “What y’all saying relevant, though?” He continued, “I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I just feel like he got fans. … He’s not relevant. He just has a loyal-ass fan base and he still make good-ass music.”
‘Blue’s Clues’ Star Steve Burns: ‘I Was Struggling With Severe Clinical Depression the Whole Time’
The first star of Blue’s Clues, Steve Burns, made his return to that world in 2021, on the 25th anniversary of the kid’s show. He left the Nickelodeon series in 2002, with the show telling viewers that he was going to college—though that wasn’t the case.
GloRilla Named #UpNow Artist by Audiomack, Reacts to Getting Grammy Nomination for “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”
The GloRilla accolades keep coming. On Nov. 15, Audiomack announced GloRilla as their newest #UpNow artist. The Memphis native joins previous honorees such as Black Sherif, Rod Wave, EST Gee, Blxst, Pooh Shiesty, Sheff G, Omah Lay, and Ayra Starr. “I’m honored to be an Audiomack #UpNow artist,” GloRilla said...
SZA Reveals the Title of Her Long-Awaited Follow-Up to ‘Ctrl,’ Plans to Drop This Year
Following the release of a mysterious teaser, SZA has unveiled the title of her long-awaited follow-up to Ctrl. In a new interview with Billboard, the “Shirt” singer-songwriter announced that her new album is titled S.O.S., and is currently set for a release in December. She added that she’s “currently stressed” about hitting the deadline. Fans correctly assumed the title would be S.O.S when her recent video teaser ended with a morse code for “SOS,” which also appeared in the “Shirt” video.
Brands To Watch: Spencer Badu’s “Youniforms” Are For Everyone
Spencer Badu is disinterested in the monolithic looks that are popular in mainstream fashion today. You know, those head-to-toe Yeezy Gap looks you constantly see on your Instagram feed. Or, when you go outside and suddenly see that teenagers are all wearing Rick Owens now thanks to Playboi Carti. Instead, the 28-year-old Ghanaian Canadian designer aims to promote a different kind of uniformity within fashion. While Badu smirks and admits his friends thought the term was cliche, he dubs his genderless and futuristic garments “Youniforms” because they’re about promoting individuality more than anything else.
Lil Wayne Recalls Special Moment of Welcoming Make-A-Wish Recipient Onstage at Lil WeezyAna Fest
Lil Wayne made a young Texas boy’s dreams come true at this year’s Lil WeezyAna Fest. According to TMZ, it was back in October that the New Orleans rapper hosted a Make-A-Wish recipient, Donovan Fitzpatrick, at the concert, who is a huge Weezy fan. The rapper welcomed the 10-year-old on stage during his set and performed “Go DJ.” In addition to being a Wayne fan, Fitzpatrick is also a huge Los Angeles Lakers and Kansas City Chiefs devotee. When Wayne found out, he gifted the kid a ton of sports collectibles, including baseball caps, jerseys, beanies, and more.
Rod Wave Releases ‘Jupiter’s Diary: 7 Day Theory’ EP and “Got It Right” Video
Rod Wave delivered his second new project of 2022 on Friday. The Jupiter’s Diary: 7 Day Theory EP spans eight tracks, previously released “Break My Heart” among them, with enlisted producers including TnTXD and Will A Fool (among others). The EP continues a prolific streak from Rod, whose Beautiful Mind album arrived back in August.
