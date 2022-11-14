ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Saweetie on ‘The Single Life,’ Takeoff’s Passing, Grammys & More

Since the release of “Closer” featuring H.E.R. earlier this year in February, fans have waited tirelessly for Saweetie to drop new music… and now, they’re finally in luck. The Bay Area native returns with her highly anticipated project titled The Single Life, speaking volumes to her transition into being completely independent for a year and a half now (Quavo and her split in March 2021).
Complex

Gucci Mane’s New “Letter to Takeoff” Video Memorializes Late Rapper

Gucci Mane has dropped a new video for his song “Letter to Takeoff.”. The track memorializes Takeoff, who passed away on Nov. 1 from a fatal shooting. The visual sees Gucci rapping at a cemetery. “Just left another funeral, I shed a tear / I’m still in disbelief, I can’t believe it’s real / I think about the memories, it give me chills / I’m wonderin’ why they left the fake and took the real / Like how the fuck we gon lose Takeoff / Damn, he didn’t deserve it,” he spits.
Complex

50 Cent Jokes About Running on Stage During Jay-Z, Ye, and T.I.’s 2007 Screamfest Performance

50 Cent has a habit of getting under people’s skin. And he appears to be quite proud of that. The hip-hop mogul took to Instagram on Thursday to share an old clip from 2007’s Screamfest show at Madison Square Garden. The event was co-headlined by T.I. and Ciara, and included appearances by some of music’s biggest stars. We’re talking everyone from Jay-Z and Kanye West to Diddy and Swizz Beatz to Wyclef Jean and Mopp Deep.
Complex

T.I. Seemingly Disses Charleston White in New Track Following YouTuber’s Beef With Son King

T.I. has apparently continued his ongoing feud with Charleston White by dissing the YouTuber in Jucee Froot’s new song “Step.”. “Boy, I will drop you from a place so far from grace / White folks will doubt you,” Tip raps, with him making references to his son. “Hey what a day / My son respond to what a fuck n***a say / I end up on the internet, going back and forth with a jay.” It does appear that the whole verse is about White.
Complex

Offset Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Takeoff: ‘You Have Left a Hole in My Heart’

Offset has shared a loving tribute to Takeoff, who was shot and killed earlier this month. “The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” he wrote on Instagram. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”
Complex

Pete Davidson on Kim Kardashian Declining to Give Him Her Number at 2021 Met Gala

Pete Davidson makes an appearance in the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, revealing the gloves-focused manner in which Kim Kardashian turned down his attempt at getting her number at the 2021 Met Gala. The episode in question, titled “It’s Met Monday,” focuses on the larger Kardashian-Jenner family’s journey...
Complex

Jimmy Fallon Responds to Twitter Death Hoax on ‘Tonight Show’

Jimmy Fallon addressed being at the center of a seemingly still-in-progress death hoax on Twitter during the latest episode of The Tonight Show. On Wednesday’s show, Fallon addressed the #RIPJimmyFallon trending topic in his monologue as well as in a separate desk segment. For the former, Fallon opened the show by noting that he was indeed alive, a distinction he celebrated with a quick musical number.
Complex

Drake Shares Self-Shot Home Video Style Clip for “Rich Flex” f/ 21 Savage With Cameos From Lil Yachty and More

Drake has shared the self-shot video for “Rich Flex,” one of the tracks from his 21 Savage collab album Her Loss. Shot by the OVO Sound head honcho himself on what appears to be an old camcorder, the clip is billed as a “Her Loss Recap” and shows what the duo got up to in the lead-up to and following the release of the project. It’s got footage of them recording, traveling, and partying with many of their famous friends.
Complex

Fat Joe on Why He Should’ve Gotten a Grammy Over Chance the Rapper

With the release of his new memoir The Book of Jose, Fat Joe has opened up about the loss of his close collaborator Big Pun, his lost collab with Jay-Z, and why he deserved a Grammy more than Chance the Rapper. In an interview with GQ conducted by Elliott Wilson,...
Complex

Watch the Teaser for LeBron James’ Nipsey Hussle Docuseries

LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Films is joining forces with Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Films for a docuseries about the late rapper, Deadline reports. The first teaser the untitled documentary was released on Tuesday. The docuseries will include never-before-seen footage of Nip, as well as interviews with more than 50 collaborators including Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, and Nipsey’s longtime partner, Lauren London.
Complex

Hit-Boy Addresses 21 Savage’s Remark Questioning Nas’ Relevancy

Hit-Boy brought up 21 Savage’s remark about Nas still being relevant during a recent interview on Power 106 Los Angeles. After discussing the meaning behind King’s Disease, the recently completed trilogy that paired himself with Nas, Hit-Boy spoke about how jealousy and hate has played a part in the untimely death of Nipsey Hussle, PnB Rock, and Takeoff. Hit-Boy felt as though 21 Savage embodied those same emotions when he appeared on a Clubhouse chat wondering if Nas was the greatest rapper of all-time, with 21 asking, “What y’all saying relevant, though?” He continued, “I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I just feel like he got fans. … He’s not relevant. He just has a loyal-ass fan base and he still make good-ass music.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

SZA Reveals the Title of Her Long-Awaited Follow-Up to ‘Ctrl,’ Plans to Drop This Year

Following the release of a mysterious teaser, SZA has unveiled the title of her long-awaited follow-up to Ctrl. In a new interview with Billboard, the “Shirt” singer-songwriter announced that her new album is titled S.O.S., and is currently set for a release in December. She added that she’s “currently stressed” about hitting the deadline. Fans correctly assumed the title would be S.O.S when her recent video teaser ended with a morse code for “SOS,” which also appeared in the “Shirt” video.
Complex

Brands To Watch: Spencer Badu’s “Youniforms” Are For Everyone

Spencer Badu is disinterested in the monolithic looks that are popular in mainstream fashion today. You know, those head-to-toe Yeezy Gap looks you constantly see on your Instagram feed. Or, when you go outside and suddenly see that teenagers are all wearing Rick Owens now thanks to Playboi Carti. Instead, the 28-year-old Ghanaian Canadian designer aims to promote a different kind of uniformity within fashion. While Badu smirks and admits his friends thought the term was cliche, he dubs his genderless and futuristic garments “Youniforms” because they’re about promoting individuality more than anything else.
Complex

Lil Wayne Recalls Special Moment of Welcoming Make-A-Wish Recipient Onstage at Lil WeezyAna Fest

Lil Wayne made a young Texas boy’s dreams come true at this year’s Lil WeezyAna Fest. According to TMZ, it was back in October that the New Orleans rapper hosted a Make-A-Wish recipient, Donovan Fitzpatrick, at the concert, who is a huge Weezy fan. The rapper welcomed the 10-year-old on stage during his set and performed “Go DJ.” In addition to being a Wayne fan, Fitzpatrick is also a huge Los Angeles Lakers and Kansas City Chiefs devotee. When Wayne found out, he gifted the kid a ton of sports collectibles, including baseball caps, jerseys, beanies, and more.
TEXAS STATE
Complex

Rod Wave Releases ‘Jupiter’s Diary: 7 Day Theory’ EP and “Got It Right” Video

Rod Wave delivered his second new project of 2022 on Friday. The Jupiter’s Diary: 7 Day Theory EP spans eight tracks, previously released “Break My Heart” among them, with enlisted producers including TnTXD and Will A Fool (among others). The EP continues a prolific streak from Rod, whose Beautiful Mind album arrived back in August.

Comments / 0

Community Policy