ComicBook
Ubisoft Makes One of Its Best Games 100% Free
One of the best Ubisoft games of all time is 100 percent free, no strings attached. Ubisoft has been around since 1986, and over these many years, it's shipped many great games and series like Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rayman, and Prince of Persia. Many of its best games though -- or at least its highest-rated games -- shipped between 2000 and 2010, one of the great decades of gaming. For example, the first-ever Splinter Cell shipped during this window in 2002. 20 years later Ubisoft has made it free for everyone to celebrate its anniversary.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: First 16 Minutes of Gameplay
Check out the opening minutes of the latest Pokemon adventure! This video in particular is from the Scarlet version of the game. Catch never-before-seen Pokemon and explore a brand new region created playable with new open-world gameplay in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet! Brand new Pokemon populate this world -- who will be your new starter partner: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly?
IGN
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Are Full of Glaring Technical Problems
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's review embargo has lifted, and as it ticks over to November 18 around the world, folks are beginning to get access to them. Which means everyone is now able to see an extremely unfortunate, glaring issue with the games: they run very, very poorly. We...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Gets 2 Day One Releases at the Same Time
Xbox Game Pass subscribers have today gained not just one new day-one release, but two. As Game Pass members have come to expect from Xbox, new titles have been joining the subscription service on the same day of their actual launch for quite some time. And while this will surely continue to be a trend moving forward, Game Pass subscribers have today seen a rare double-helping of brand-new games to check out.
IGN
Sci-Fi Action RPG Cygnus Enterprises Takes Players to a Vibrant Future
Have you ever wondered what you’d get if you mixed a top-down version of Destiny 2 with Diablo, sprinkled in some SimCity, a little Tropico 6, then finished with a touch of Fallout Shelter? If so, you’re not alone. Team Miaozi, a diverse group of PC gaming industry veterans from 15 different countries, is made up of key members from teams responsible for games like Total War: Three Kingdoms, Age of Wonders 3, the Far Cry series, Halo Wars 2, Sea of Thieves, and more. Founded in 2019, Team Miaozi has spent the last three years developing the upcoming game Cygnus Enterprises. This single-player sci-fi game combines action-RPG elements with small-scale city management, all set in a distant future with striking visuals and vibrant colors, creating a world ripe for exploration.
IGN
Battlefield 2042's Season 3 Brings New Map, Battle Pass, and More Next Week
Developer EA Dice has announced that Battlefield 2042 Season 3: Escalation arrives on November 22, bringing a new map, Battle Pass, Specialist, and more. The new map, Spearhead, puts players in the Swedish wilderness as they fight in and around two high tech weapon manufacturing facilities. Season 3 will also see launch maps Manifest and Breakaway reworked, but not until December and January respectively.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Will Tweak Its Rewards System; Blizzard to Soon Remove the Game Along With WoW, Diablo 3, and More From China
It's been around a month since the release of Overwatch 2, and following a troubled launch, the game has since picked up its form, with the community mostly enjoying their experience. However, the Overwatch community has found a glaring issue with the game's rewards and progression system. In a new...
ComicBook
Top-Rated PS4 Game from 2020 Drops to Just $10
A PlayStation 4 game from 2020 which just so happens to be one of the best games to come to the PlayStation platform this year is on sale now for only $10. What's more, the game even comes with some extra content, too, since it's the "Definitive Edition" of the original. The game in question is a Dragon Quest title called Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive – Definitive Edition, a game which normally goes for $39.99.
IGN
Best Xbox Black Friday Deals: Games, Xbox Consoles, Game Pass and More
With Black Friday just around the corner, we're already seeing some Xbox deals rolling in. Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and GameStop will be repping Black Friday pretty hard, and with Xbox coming in second place for October 2022 sales, there are more and more Xbox consoles in peoples' homes than ever before.
IGN
Surviving The Abyss - Official Announcement Trailer
Get a look at the creepy underwater world of Surviving The Abyss in this announcement trailer for the upcoming base-building survival game. In Surviving The Abyss, you build and maintain a self-sustaining science lab at the bottom of the sea, managing the needs of their inhabitants, including their dread from the unseen horrors that lurk in the darkness.
ComicBook
Steam Is Down Right Now and Users are Getting Frustrated
It seems that Steam is down at the moment, leaving users unable to access their games. As of this writing, Valve has not addressed the issue, or revealed how long it might be before servers are back online. Understandably, this is quite frustrating, particularly for those that wanted to play something on their PC tonight. It remains to be seen how long this outage might last, but users have taken to social media to vent about the issue. It seems that users on Steam Deck are also having problems, so even those that bought the handheld are out of luck!
IGN
Xbox Put Its Streaming-Only Console On Hold Due to High Costs
Microsoft's streaming-only Xbox console, codenamed Project Keystone, was put on hold because it was too expensive to produce. Speaking to The Verge (and spotted by VGC), Xbox boss Phil Spencer said Microsoft couldn't create a streaming-only console it could sell for a cheap enough price. Spencer hoped to sell Project Keystone for around $99 to $129, and even though Microsoft takes a hit on every console it sells, the streaming-only machine simply cost too much.
IGN
Spider-Man: Miles Morales - 14 Minutes of PC Gameplay at Max Settings (4K 60FPS)
CPU - 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900K.
IGN
Aurvangar Wetlands - Lore 1 - Unsafe Roads
The Lore in the Aurvangar Wetlands is named "Unsafe Roads" and it can be found in a hidden area that's accessible after you've lowered the wall to pass north. To find the hidden area, sail while keeping your eyes on the left side of the channel or to the northwest.
IGN
The Biggest Loose Ends in the MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly teasing future characters and storylines in its many post and end-credits scenes, but what about the ones that never paid off? Join us as we run down an exhaustive list of dangling plot threads that haven’t been resolved yet, like Kang the Conqueror taking over the TVA or the Venom symbiote being left behind in the MCU or how there’s still a Celestial’s head and hand casually sticking out of the ocean? Will Marvel ever return to these wide open storylines? We’ll give you our best guess.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: 14 More Things It Doesn’t Tell You (Mid to Late Game)
We’re back with 14 more things God of War Ragnarok doesn’t tell you, but this one is filled with spoilers, so beware!. We already released an early game version of this video that was spoiler free, but we wanted to share some more knowledge we gained by playing the game in its later chapters. This is filled with Ragnarok tips, tricks, fun details, and even mentions of where we’ve covered some of these in greater details, like the Mystical Heirloom quest.
IGN
Mech Arena x Neymar Jr. - Official Substitution Trailer
The MVP Neymar Jr. brings a fresh visual design from the previous Neymar Jr. skin, boosted damage, and increased speed stats. Mech Arena players will be able to unlock the limited edition MVP Neymar Jr. pilot by participating in the Mech Arena Cup Derby starting today and ending on December 18th.
IGN
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Official Free DLC Voice "Kagami" Trailer
Meet Kagami (voiced by Arin Hanson) in this latest trailer for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Check it out to learn more about the Captain of the Royal Secret Service. Embody the "Snow Dragon" and show off your skills with the Dual Blades with this new free player voice DLC for your Hunter, available on November 24, 2022.
IGN
Xbox Is Having a Black Friday Sale on Hundreds of Games
Black Friday 2022 isn't officially here yet, but if you've been poised and ready to jump on the best deals, the time has come. Xbox is already having a sale on hundreds of incredible games, with some down as low as $2.99. Whether you are looking for Xbox Series X/S games, Xbox One games, or even 360 games, there is something for everyone.
