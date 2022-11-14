Read full article on original website
Edengate: The Edge of Life - Official Launch Trailer
Get a look at the unsettling and mysterious launch trailer for interactive adventure game, Edengate: The Edge of Life. Gifted scientist, Mia Lorenson, wakes up in an abandoned hospital unsure of what happened to both herself and the world around her. Explore the deserted city of Edengate as you try to piece together what strange incident left you alone.
Jumplight Odyssey - Official Reveal and Story Trailer
Watch the animated reveal trailer for Jumplight Odyssey to learn about the story of this upcoming roguelite colony sim game inspired by genre staples and classic 70s sci-fi anime. Jumplight Odyssey will be released on PC via Steam Early Access in 2023. In Jumplight Odyssey, gather survivors, repair and build...
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet - Official Launch Trailer
Explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, available now on Nintendo Switch. Choose your path to earning Champion Rank as a Pokémon Trainer, meet new Pokémon, and explore an open world for the first time in the Pokémon series.
Papetura - Official Nintendo Switch Reveal Date Trailer
Papetura will be available on Nintendo Switch on December 1, 2022. Check out the latest trailer for another look at the game set in a world made entirely out of paper and get ready to help two little creatures, Pape and Tura, whose house is in danger of burning down. Explore the mysterious world shrouded in shadow and light, hand-crafted in its entirety out of paper in this adventure game.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Official Free DLC Voice "Kagami" Trailer
Meet Kagami (voiced by Arin Hanson) in this latest trailer for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Check it out to learn more about the Captain of the Royal Secret Service. Embody the "Snow Dragon" and show off your skills with the Dual Blades with this new free player voice DLC for your Hunter, available on November 24, 2022.
Inside - Official Trailer
Inside tells the story of Nemo, an art thief trapped in a New York penthouse after his heist doesn’t go as planned. Locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, he must use all his cunning and invention to survive.
Masterplan Tycoon - Official Gameplay Trailer | PC Gaming Show 2023 Preview Showcase
Here's a new look at Masterplan Tycoon, an upcoming real-time strategy game about building interconnected chains of resources in a minimalist visual style. Masterplan Tycoon will be available on PC via Steam in Q1 2023. A free demo for the game is available now on Steam.
Once Human - Official Gameplay Trailer | PC Gaming Show Preview 2023
Check out the latest trailer for Once Human, coming to PC. Once Human is a multiplayer open-world survival game set in a strange, post-apocalyptic future. Unite with friends to fight monstrous enemies, uncover secret plots, compete for resources, and build your own territory. Once, you were merely human. Now, you have the power to remake the world.
The Great War: Western Front - Official Extended Gameplay Trailer
Here's your first extended look at WW1 strategy game, The Great War: Western Front. Players lead the Allied Nations or Central Powers to either relive or redefine the events of the First World War. This new gameplay trailer shows off some of the game's objectives, the types of choice you can make to change the course of the war, how to coordinate your forces, and more. Featuring six Research branches, you manage everything from mapping out defenses to balancing your gold reserves.
Surviving The Abyss - Official Announcement Trailer
Get a look at the creepy underwater world of Surviving The Abyss in this announcement trailer for the upcoming base-building survival game. In Surviving The Abyss, you build and maintain a self-sustaining science lab at the bottom of the sea, managing the needs of their inhabitants, including their dread from the unseen horrors that lurk in the darkness.
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me - Official Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me, the Season One finale in Supermassive Games' series of branching cinematic horror games. In The Devil In Me, a group of documentary film makers receive a mysterious call inviting them to a modern-day replica of serial killer H.H. Holmes’ ‘Murder Castle’. The hotel is the perfect set for their new episode, but the crew soon discovers that they’re being watched.
Clash: Artifacts of Chaos - Official Story Trailer
Learn about the story and get a look at the gorgeous, strange world of Zenozoik in this latest trailer for Clash: Artifacts of Chaos, an upcoming action-adventure game available on Playstation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on February 9, 2023. Explore the wild untamed lands...
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Official Trailer | PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview Showcase
Revealed during the PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview showcase, watch as hordes of enemies get annihilated in this latest action-packed, brutal trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will be available on PC on November 30, 2022. The Pre-Order Beta is available now, and those who pre-order the game...
Ova Magica - Official Trailer | PC Gaming Show 2023 Preview Showcase
Ova Magica is an upcoming game that blends JRPG, farming, and monster-taming genres with life-sim elements. Explore the colorful world of Clover Town, check out gameplay, meet adorable creatures and see how they help you with farming activities and combat in this trailer for the game. Ova Magica will be...
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Are Full of Glaring Technical Problems
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's review embargo has lifted, and as it ticks over to November 18 around the world, folks are beginning to get access to them. Which means everyone is now able to see an extremely unfortunate, glaring issue with the games: they run very, very poorly. We...
Best Xbox Black Friday Deals: Games, Xbox Consoles, Game Pass and More
With Black Friday just around the corner, we're already seeing some Xbox deals rolling in. Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and GameStop will be repping Black Friday pretty hard, and with Xbox coming in second place for October 2022 sales, there are more and more Xbox consoles in peoples' homes than ever before.
Overwatch 2 Will Tweak Its Rewards System; Blizzard to Soon Remove the Game Along With WoW, Diablo 3, and More From China
It's been around a month since the release of Overwatch 2, and following a troubled launch, the game has since picked up its form, with the community mostly enjoying their experience. However, the Overwatch community has found a glaring issue with the game's rewards and progression system. In a new...
Sci-Fi Action RPG Cygnus Enterprises Takes Players to a Vibrant Future
Have you ever wondered what you’d get if you mixed a top-down version of Destiny 2 with Diablo, sprinkled in some SimCity, a little Tropico 6, then finished with a touch of Fallout Shelter? If so, you’re not alone. Team Miaozi, a diverse group of PC gaming industry veterans from 15 different countries, is made up of key members from teams responsible for games like Total War: Three Kingdoms, Age of Wonders 3, the Far Cry series, Halo Wars 2, Sea of Thieves, and more. Founded in 2019, Team Miaozi has spent the last three years developing the upcoming game Cygnus Enterprises. This single-player sci-fi game combines action-RPG elements with small-scale city management, all set in a distant future with striking visuals and vibrant colors, creating a world ripe for exploration.
18 Games That Seemingly Vanished
Time elapsed since announcement: 2 years, 4 months, 14 days. Developer The Astronauts went dark for a year after Witchfire was revealed and has remained relatively quiet, but work on the “dark fantasy” first-person shooter remains active. The Astronauts provide occasional development updates on its website — the latest, posted in February, details the studio’s philosophies on displaying enemy health bars and damage numbers.
7 Things to Do First - Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet gives you a whole new region to explore, and as soon as you step outside, all of Paldea is your Cloyster. But, there are definitely a few things you should consider - especially if you want to make exploring the most rewarding and fun it can be. Here’s everything you need to do first in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet with plenty of tips to help you along (without spoiling the whole game).
