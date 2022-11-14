Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Former NFL RB LeSean McCoy says Patriots' Bill Belichick is 'like all the other coaches' without Tom Brady
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy isn't the biggest fan of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to say the least. During an episode of the "Up & Adams Show" on Monday, host Kay Adams referred to Belichick as "legendary," prompting a scorching hot take from McCoy. "I think he...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Aaron Patrick sues NFL, Rams, Chargers and ESPN after suffering knee injury on sideline, per report
The Denver Broncos have dealt with a shocking amount of injuries this season, and one player is taking legal action against the league for his situation. According to The Athletic, linebacker Aaron Patrick has filed a lawsuit again the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium, ESPN and other entities after he tore his ACL during the Broncos' Week 6 matchup against the Chargers.
CBS Sports
Titans' Josh Lambo: Signs with Titans
The Titans signed Lambo to their 53-man roster Wednesday. For at least one week, Lambo will fill in for Randy Bullock, who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Green Bay with a calf injury. Lambo has converted 87.1 percent of field-goal attempts in his career, but he's had trouble with point-after tries (89.9 percent) and won't get hep from the weather with Thursday's game likely played in sub-freezing temperatures.
CBS Sports
NFL could move Browns-Bills game out of Buffalo due to epic snowstorm: Here's what the league is considering
With an epic snowstorm getting ready to hit Buffalo, there's a chance that the NFL could be forced to move this Sunday's game between the Browns and Bills. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has reported that the league has been "monitoring the weather" and is "in communication with both teams" about possibly relocating the game. If the game has to be moved, the top option right now appears to be Detroit, alhtough Jones did note that the NFL would prefer not to move the game.
CBS Sports
Bills' A.J. Klein: Claimed by Bills
The Bills claimed Klein off waivers from the Bears on Thursday. The 31-year-old was initially acquired by Chicago as part of a trade that sent middle linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens in early October. However, Klein suited up for only nine special-teams snaps over two contests with the Bears, and he was waived by the team Tuesday. The 10th-year linebacker spent the last two seasons with Buffalo, recording 110 tackles, five sacks, nine passes defended and an interception over 31 regular-season games, and his experience with the team should help him to carve out a reserve role behind middle linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (groin) and Tyrel Dodson.
Vikings-Cowboys injury updates: Za'Darius, Elliott, more
The Sunday showdown between the 8-1 Vikings and 6-3 Cowboys kicks off at 3:25 p.m.
CBS Sports
Titans' Lonnie Johnson: Shifts to IR
The Titans placed Johnson (hamstring) on injured reserve Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. Johnson sustained a hamstring injury during last Sunday's win over the Broncos, and the Titans consequently moved him to injured reserve Thursday. With the 27-year-old in line to miss at least the next four games and fellow safeties Amani Hooker (shoulder), A.J. Moore (ankle) and Josh Thompson (knee) all ruled out for Thursday night's matchup in Green Bay, Josh Kalu and Kevin Byard are slated to handle most of the safety reps in Week 11.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Tending to hamstring issue
Robinson was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Since sitting out Weeks 2 through 5 due to a knee issue, Robinson has steadily taken on a larger snap share over the Giants' last four games, most recently settling at 76 percent this past Sunday against the Texans. His limitations to begin Week 11 prep may be a precautionary measure, but his activity on the practice field now bears watching Thursday and Friday to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's contest against the Lions.
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: Treating Odell Beckham Jr. fairly on a long-term deal as he prepares for NFL return
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to make his return to the football field in the coming weeks. NFL insider Jay Glazer revealed on Fox Sunday before Week 10's games that Beckham has been medically cleared from tearing the ACL in his left knee for a second time during Super Bowl LVI last February.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brian Daboll recounts Lions' Dan Campbell slamming chairs, hitting walls during Dolphins interview
With the New York Giants getting ready to play the Detroit Lions, Brian Daboll reflected on one of his first interactions with Dan Campbell. During his Wednesday press conference, Daboll told the story about when he interviewed Campbell for a job on the Miami Dolphins coaching staff. In 2011, Daboll...
CBS Sports
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Not practicing
Jackson (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Jackson is apparently still bothered by his hamstring after a Week 10 bye, having suffered the injury Week 9 in his Ravens debut. He caught one of two targets for 16 yards in the contest, playing 11 snaps on offense in a 27-13 win over the Saints.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Returns to practice
Edwards (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. A Week 10 bye seems to have done Edwards some good after he missed the Ravens' Week 9 win over the Saints. He had 16 carries in back-to-back games before that -- his only two appearances of the season -- and it's possible he reclaims the lead role from Kenyan Drake if he's available Sunday against Carolina.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Sits out practice Wednesday
Cooks didn't practice Wednesday due to hip and wrist injuries. Cooks was listed as questionable ahead of last week's game against the Giants on account of the wrist issue, but he suited up in the 24-16 loss and finished with four catches for 37 yards on seven targets to go with one carry for five yards. He's now dealing with a hip issue as this weekend's game against the Commanders approaches, though it's possible that the veteran wideout's absence Wednesday was mostly for maintenance purposes. If he's able to return to practice Thursday in any capacity, Cooks would still be in good shape to play this weekend.
CBS Sports
Reds' Levi Stoudt: Selected to 40-man roster
Stoudt was added to the Reds' 40-man roster Tuesday. After being traded to Cincinnati from Minnesota in July, Stoudt was promoted to Triple-A Louisville, where he put up a 3.32 ERA and 1.42 WHIP through 19 innings in six starts. He's been known to strike batters out at an excellent rate throughout his minor-league career, though walking batters at a high rate has typically been one of his biggest weaknesses. If Stoudt can dial back the walks and continue to produce solid numbers in Triple-A, it's possible he gets a call to the majors at some point in 2023.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Limited with toe injury
Jefferson is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate due to a toe injury, Patrick Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports. Jefferson likely took part in the walkthrough but apparently would've been limited if the Vikings had held a real practice. He caught 10 passes for 193 yards and a TD in the dramatic win over Buffalo this past Sunday, showing no sign of any limitations as he made big plays from the start of the game until the end. Jefferson will face another tough defense this Sunday, assuming the toe injury isn't anything serious.
CBS Sports
Bears' Justin Layne: Picked up by Chicago
The Bears claimed Layne off waivers Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Layne was a 2019 third-round draft pick by Pittsburgh and spent his first three NFL campaigns with the Steelers. He played in all 17 games last season but was used primarily on special teams. The same can be said for his usage in 2022, as he's played in seven games for the Giants but mainly as a special-teams contributor. There's a shot that Layne will be able to rejuvenate his defensive career in Chicago.
CBS Sports
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Questionable vs. Magic
Williams is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a sprained right ankle. Williams remains in a low-usage role for Chicago, so even if he sits out, there won't be too many extra shots available. An absence could mean more minutes for Derrick Jones and Javonte Green.
CBS Sports
Kevin Kassis: Done with Seahawks
The Seahawks cut Kassis from their practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Kassis spent the offseason with Seattle but was ultimately let go during final roster cuts in late-August. He's since signed back with the team's practice squad two separate times, but following Tuesday's transaction, he'll now look elsewhere to make his NFL debut.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Tyler Heineman: DFA'd by Pittsburgh
Heineman was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday. Heineman appeared in 62 games between the Pirates and Blue Jays last season and had a .217/.276/.268 slash line, and he won't stick on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster through the offseason.
