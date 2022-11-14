Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Former NFL RB LeSean McCoy says Patriots' Bill Belichick is 'like all the other coaches' without Tom Brady
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy isn't the biggest fan of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to say the least. During an episode of the "Up & Adams Show" on Monday, host Kay Adams referred to Belichick as "legendary," prompting a scorching hot take from McCoy. "I think he...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Aaron Patrick sues NFL, Rams, Chargers and ESPN after suffering knee injury on sideline, per report
The Denver Broncos have dealt with a shocking amount of injuries this season, and one player is taking legal action against the league for his situation. According to The Athletic, linebacker Aaron Patrick has filed a lawsuit again the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium, ESPN and other entities after he tore his ACL during the Broncos' Week 6 matchup against the Chargers.
CBS Sports
Bills' A.J. Klein: Claimed by Bills
The Bills claimed Klein off waivers from the Bears on Thursday. The 31-year-old was initially acquired by Chicago as part of a trade that sent middle linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens in early October. However, Klein suited up for only nine special-teams snaps over two contests with the Bears, and he was waived by the team Tuesday. The 10th-year linebacker spent the last two seasons with Buffalo, recording 110 tackles, five sacks, nine passes defended and an interception over 31 regular-season games, and his experience with the team should help him to carve out a reserve role behind middle linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (groin) and Tyrel Dodson.
CBS Sports
NFL could move Browns-Bills game out of Buffalo due to epic snowstorm: Here's what the league is considering
With an epic snowstorm getting ready to hit Buffalo, there's a chance that the NFL could be forced to move this Sunday's game between the Browns and Bills. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has reported that the league has been "monitoring the weather" and is "in communication with both teams" about possibly relocating the game. If the game has to be moved, the top option right now appears to be Detroit, alhtough Jones did note that the NFL would prefer not to move the game.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brian Daboll recounts Lions' Dan Campbell slamming chairs, hitting walls during Dolphins interview
With the New York Giants getting ready to play the Detroit Lions, Brian Daboll reflected on one of his first interactions with Dan Campbell. During his Wednesday press conference, Daboll told the story about when he interviewed Campbell for a job on the Miami Dolphins coaching staff. In 2011, Daboll...
CBS Sports
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Limited in practice Thursday
Lawrence (back) was listed as a limited participant during practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Lawrence popped up with a back injury on the Giants' first injury report Week 11 and was sidelined during practice Wednesday. While the defensive appeared to trend in the right direction during Thursday's session, he'll still likely need to log a full practice Friday to remove any questions regarding his availability heading into Sunday's game against the Lions. Lawrence has recorded 33 tackles, five sacks and two passes defended over nine games this season, and if healthy, should play a primary role in slowing down Detroit's effective rushing attack Week 11.
CBS Sports
Titans' Lonnie Johnson: Shifts to IR
The Titans placed Johnson (hamstring) on injured reserve Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. Johnson sustained a hamstring injury during last Sunday's win over the Broncos, and the Titans consequently moved him to injured reserve Thursday. With the 27-year-old in line to miss at least the next four games and fellow safeties Amani Hooker (shoulder), A.J. Moore (ankle) and Josh Thompson (knee) all ruled out for Thursday night's matchup in Green Bay, Josh Kalu and Kevin Byard are slated to handle most of the safety reps in Week 11.
CBS Sports
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Questionable vs. Magic
Williams is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a sprained right ankle. Williams remains in a low-usage role for Chicago, so even if he sits out, there won't be too many extra shots available. An absence could mean more minutes for Derrick Jones and Javonte Green.
Vikings-Cowboys injury updates: Za'Darius, Elliott, more
The Sunday showdown between the 8-1 Vikings and 6-3 Cowboys kicks off at 3:25 p.m.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: May not be ready to start Week 11
Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that he'll make a decision on the Cardinals' starting quarterback between Murray (hamstring) and Colt McCoy (knee) for Monday's game against the 49ers later this week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Kingsbury has already termed Murray as day-to-day, and the coach also relayed...
CBS Sports
Reds' Levi Stoudt: Selected to 40-man roster
Stoudt was added to the Reds' 40-man roster Tuesday. After being traded to Cincinnati from Minnesota in July, Stoudt was promoted to Triple-A Louisville, where he put up a 3.32 ERA and 1.42 WHIP through 19 innings in six starts. He's been known to strike batters out at an excellent rate throughout his minor-league career, though walking batters at a high rate has typically been one of his biggest weaknesses. If Stoudt can dial back the walks and continue to produce solid numbers in Triple-A, it's possible he gets a call to the majors at some point in 2023.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Erik Swanson: Sent to Toronto
The Blue Jays acquired Swanson and left-hander Adam Macko from the Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Swanson quietly emerged as one of the majors' top setup men in 2022, finishing with a 1.68 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 70:10 K:BB across 53.2 innings for Seattle while nabbing three wins, three saves and 14 holds. In Toronto, Swanson will face a more blocked path to the ninth-inning role with incumbent closer Jordan Romano coming off his first All-Star campaign. Swanson should at least remain a solid late-round target in deeper mixed and AL-only leagues for fantasy managers looking for stability in the ratio categories.
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: Treating Odell Beckham Jr. fairly on a long-term deal as he prepares for NFL return
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to make his return to the football field in the coming weeks. NFL insider Jay Glazer revealed on Fox Sunday before Week 10's games that Beckham has been medically cleared from tearing the ACL in his left knee for a second time during Super Bowl LVI last February.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Still not practicing
Franks (calf) didn't practice Wednesday. Franks was ruled out for Week 10 due to a calf injury and remains sidelined to start Week 11 prep. The second-year pro will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Bears.
CBS Sports
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Not practicing
Jackson (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Jackson is apparently still bothered by his hamstring after a Week 10 bye, having suffered the injury Week 9 in his Ravens debut. He caught one of two targets for 16 yards in the contest, playing 11 snaps on offense in a 27-13 win over the Saints.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Sits out practice Wednesday
Cooks didn't practice Wednesday due to hip and wrist injuries. Cooks was listed as questionable ahead of last week's game against the Giants on account of the wrist issue, but he suited up in the 24-16 loss and finished with four catches for 37 yards on seven targets to go with one carry for five yards. He's now dealing with a hip issue as this weekend's game against the Commanders approaches, though it's possible that the veteran wideout's absence Wednesday was mostly for maintenance purposes. If he's able to return to practice Thursday in any capacity, Cooks would still be in good shape to play this weekend.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Returns to practice
Williams (illness) was a full participant at Thursday's practice. Williams sat out the Lions' first practice of the week Wednesday after falling ill, but his ability to take every rep a day later clears the way for him to suit up this Sunday against the Giants. Though D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) has been practicing fully this week and is on pace to be available for the fourth consecutive game, he could still be relegated to a complementary role while playing at less than 100 percent. Swift's snap shares have ranged between 16 and 52 percent over the past three contests, while Williams' share has dipped no lower than 39 percent over that stretch. Williams has out-carried Swift by a 50-13 margin in those games, but Swift has quadrupled Williams' target count (12 to three).
CBS Sports
Bears' Taco Charlton: Poached by Bears
Chicago signed Charlton off the Saints' practice squad Wednesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Charlton hasn't yet made his 2022 season debut, but he could get a chance to contribute for the Bears as early as Sunday's contest against the Falcons. The 2017 first-round pick logged 11 appearances with the Steelers last year.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Tyler Heineman: DFA'd by Pittsburgh
Heineman was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday. Heineman appeared in 62 games between the Pirates and Blue Jays last season and had a .217/.276/.268 slash line, and he won't stick on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster through the offseason.
CBS Sports
Red Wings' David Perron: Plucks apple in overtime loss
Perron notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks. Perron set up Michael Rasmussen's tally in the second period. This was Perron's third assist in the last two games, but his goal drought is now at seven contests and counting. The winger has 11 points (five on the power play), 40 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-1 rating through 16 appearances this season. He was bumped down to the third line Tuesday after regularly working on the second line for much of the first month.
