IGN
New Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey Images Show Familiar Faces - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Winnie-the Pooh: Blood and Honey became a viral sensation due to it turning Pooh and Piglet into sadistic killing machines. Now IGN can reveal four exclusive new images from the upcoming horror film that can provide some more insight into how the two childhood icons got to this point. Black...
theplaylist.net
‘Elvis’: Baz Luhrmann Kills Rumors Of A 4-Hour Extended Cut Of Film
Baz Luhrmann had a triumphant return to the big screen this year with his epic biopic “Elvis.” But for fans of the movie who hope to one day see an extended four-hour cut of the film, bad news. Deadline reports that Luhrmann confirmed this week that there is no extended cut of the movie, just the usual director’s assembly cut that throws everything shot for the film together.
‘Disenchanted’ Producer Barry Josephson On Why ‘Enchanted’ Sequel Went Straight To Disney+ – Crew Call Podcast
The success of Hocus Pocus 2 as the most watched Disney+ movie of all-time with a first weekend of 2.7 billion views viewed spurred many to question whether the sequel to the near 30 year old movie should have gone theatrical, especially during a dry spell at the fall box office when theaters were desperate for it. The thing is some of these greenlights for direct-to-Disney+ movies happened during the pandemic, when movie theaters were closed and research showed that women would be the most difficult to return to cinemas. In addition, such long-awaited sequels to female-skewing fare seemed...
5 new titles hit Netflix today, including an epic fantasy movie with Charlize Theron
Another day, another batch of new Netflix releases to make our watch lists a little longer. Netflix on Wednesday debuted yet another slate of new titles that are available to check out now on the streaming service, part of a busy month that’s already given us everything from new K-dramas like Glitch and the final season of Derry Girls to buzzy new movies like the Stephen King adaptation Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. And we’ll get into all the details below.
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner
What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
wegotthiscovered.com
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
Wilson, the Volleyball That Kept Tom Hanks Company in ‘Castaway,’ Just Sold for Over $85,000
In Cast Away, Tom Hanks’ character was able to survive his escape from the island he was marooned on, but his “costar” Wilson wasn’t so lucky. Hanks’ companion drifted away after falling off their handmade raft. Well, the good news is, that trusty, blood-stained volleyball has come ashore and has a new home.
Where the Crawdads Sing on Netflix: What the critics had to say about Daisy Edgar Jones movie
Olivia Newman’s mystery film Where the Crawdads Sing has arrived on Netflix and immediately jumped to No 1 on the site’s most popular movies ranking.The film, which follows the story of a girl named Kya, features Daisy-Edgar Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, and David Strathairn.Set in the 1950s and 1960s in rural North Carolina, the narrative blends elements of murder mystery, romance, and nature writing with a coming-of-age story about Kya, who grew up alone in the marshes.The film is based on the bestselling book of the same name which sold more than 12m copies since its publication...
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy
The director discussed the state of the theatrical experience and reflected on films that "were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max." Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms.
tvinsider.com
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’: Ralphie Reunites With Old Friends in Full Trailer (VIDEO)
Ralphie’s (Peter Billingsley) back and dealing with bigger problems than potentially shooting his own eye out with a Red Ryder BB Gun in the new trailer for HBO Max‘s A Christmas Story Christmas. The film arriving Thursday, November 17, follows the beloved character as he navigates the challenges...
12 Behind The Scenes Facts About Children In Horror Movies That Actually Make The Movies They Were In 10 Times More Interesting
If you can guess which "Halloween" star is now a Real Housewife, you're a horror movie expert.
IGN
Why Is Riri Williams Treated Like an Infinity Stone McGuffin in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?
Full spoilers follow for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters, and the much-anticipated sequel had many roles it needed to fill. It had to be the next blockbuster installment in one of Marvel’s most important franchises, a touching tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, and a launchpad for the next phase of the ongoing MCU saga. Not only does it introduce Namor and the people of Talokan, as well as lay groundwork for the MCU’s version of mutants, but it also introduces the latest in a long line of young, up-and-coming superheroes that have been popping up across Phase 4: Riri Williams, known in the comics as Ironheart, who will be appearing in her own spin-off series on Disney+ in 2023.
IGN
Steven Spielberg to Direct Bullitt Reboot Starring Bradley Cooper
Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is taking on Bullitt. Spielberg is making a new original feature that’s based on the character of Frank Bullitt – the San Francisco cop famously played by Steve McQueen in the original 1968 film. According to Deadline, the picture will star Bradley Cooper as...
ComicBook
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
Radio Silence To Direct New ‘Escape From New York’ Movie For 20th Century Studios
EXCLUSIVE: Hot directing team Radio Silence will next helm the reboot of Escape From New York for 20th Century Studios. The Picture Company partners Andrew Rona & Alex Heineman will produce the film along with Radio Silence. Original filmmaker John Carpenter will serve as executive producer of the film, which is a Studiocanal library title; the French company will hold distribution rights in several territories. The Picture Company has an overall deal with Studiocanal. Word is quiet on the approach for the film, but sources say a writer search is underway. Radio Silence is made up of filmmaking team Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella. Its last film, a...
Collider
Watch 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' Deleted Scene Unearthed From John Hughes' Archives [Exclusive]
Fans of John Hughes movies don’t really need reasons to revisit some of his most famous titles during the holiday season, but it doesn’t hurt to give them an incentive anyway. 80s classic comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles is getting a brand-new Digital 4K and 4K Ultra HD edition, in celebration of the movie’s 35th anniversary. In order to tease fans for its extensive bonus content, TK shared with Collider a deleted scene that is part of a huge slate of never-before-seen footage that amounts to over an hour of fun.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Barbie’ director in line to reboot a blockbuster fantasy franchise for Netflix
It’s been over four years since Netflix announced it had reached an agreement with the estate of C.S. Lewis to reboot The Chronicles of Narnia for streaming, and the trail has been completely stone cold ever since. The original franchise was killed three films in, even though The Lion,...
thedigitalfix.com
Greta Gerwig reportedly making new Narnia movies for Netflix
Rumours are beginning to circulate that Netflix are hoping to recruit Greta Gerwig to make the first two movies in a new Chronicles of Narnia saga. The first book in the fantasy series, The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe, has been adapted four times – into TV series in the 1960s and 1980s, an animated movie in 1979, and into a big-budget live-action movie in 2005.
IGN
Strange World - Official 'Dad?' Clip
A dangerous situation and rescue lead to a surprising meeting in this clip from Strange World. The upcoming animated movie features the voice talents of Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu. Strange World introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to...
