College basketball rankings: Michigan State vaults into top five in Top 25 And 1 after win over Kentucky
Michigan State started the season just on the wrong side of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- specifically at what would amount to a No. 27 ranking. When Villanova and Oregon lost last Friday, the Spartans were elevated to No. 25 on Saturday morning. Then Michigan State moved to No. 24 on Tuesday morning after TCU lost Monday night.
Michigan State's upset of Kentucky days after losing to Gonzaga shows why Tom Izzo schedules tough games
Armed with what amounts to a lifetime contract, plus a team he likes despite it not being as talented as some of his best, Tom Izzo scheduled this season in a way most other high-major coaches would never. Gonzaga on a ship? Sure! Kentucky in Indianapolis? Book it! Villanova at...
Kirby scores 16 as Portland St. defeats Evergreen St. 113-40
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Isiah Kirby's 16 points helped Portland State defeat Evergreen State 113-40 on Wednesday. Kirby also added seven rebounds for the Vikings (1-2). Jorell Saterfield scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds. Cameron Parker recorded 15 points and was 6-of-8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance). Jayden Upshaw...
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Questionable vs. Magic
Williams is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a sprained right ankle. Williams remains in a low-usage role for Chicago, so even if he sits out, there won't be too many extra shots available. An absence could mean more minutes for Derrick Jones and Javonte Green.
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Third straight double-double
Lillard provided 25 points (8-24 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Thursday's 109-107 loss to the Nets. Lillard hasn't shot the basketball particularly well over his stretch of three straight double-doubles (36.7 percent), but he's finished with 20-plus points in each contest. The star point guard continues to show why he's one of the top sources of scoring at his position by averaging 27.6 points to go along with 4.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists over his first 10 games of the 2022-23 season.
Deep, athletic M-R Titans squad opens season Monday against Ridgewood
MONMOUTH — With Monmouth-Roseville’s first boys basketball game approaching on Monday night at the Orion tournament, Titans coach Jake Sottos hasn’t yet figured out his starting lineup. To fill the five slots, he has at least 11 choices, the number of starters he’d have if he was...
Illinois vs. UCLA: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The #8 UCLA Bruins will square off against the #19 Illinois Fighting Illini at 9:30 p.m. ET Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Both teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games. UCLA made easy work of the Norfolk State Spartans on Monday and carried off an...
Titans' Josh Lambo: Signs with Titans
The Titans signed Lambo to their 53-man roster Wednesday. For at least one week, Lambo will fill in for Randy Bullock, who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Green Bay with a calf injury. Lambo has converted 87.1 percent of field-goal attempts in his career, but he's had trouble with point-after tries (89.9 percent) and won't get hep from the weather with Thursday's game likely played in sub-freezing temperatures.
Reds' Levi Stoudt: Selected to 40-man roster
Stoudt was added to the Reds' 40-man roster Tuesday. After being traded to Cincinnati from Minnesota in July, Stoudt was promoted to Triple-A Louisville, where he put up a 3.32 ERA and 1.42 WHIP through 19 innings in six starts. He's been known to strike batters out at an excellent rate throughout his minor-league career, though walking batters at a high rate has typically been one of his biggest weaknesses. If Stoudt can dial back the walks and continue to produce solid numbers in Triple-A, it's possible he gets a call to the majors at some point in 2023.
Watch Kentucky vs. South Carolina State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
Current Records: South Carolina State 0-3; Kentucky 2-1 The South Carolina State Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head to Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center at 7 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the #4 Kentucky Wildcats. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley: Moves back to NBA
The Cavaliers recalled Mobley from the Cleveland Charge of the G League on Wednesday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Mobley has only appeared in one NBA game this season, as he has spent the majority of his two-contract with the Charge. With Jarrett Allen (ankle) out, Mobley may receive game action if there are injuries or foul trouble ahead of him in the depth chart.
College Football Playoff Rankings reactions: Clemson overrated, North Carolina underrated in new top 25
The 2022 season is winding down, and the race for the College Football Playoff is coming into focus. The third edition of the CFP Rankings were released on Tuesday night, and there were no changes among the top five. Georgia chimed in at No. 1, Ohio State stayed at No. 2, Michigan is firmly in the No. 3 spot, upstart TCU remained at No. 4 after a win over Texas, and Tennessee sits as the first team out at No. 5 with its lone loss to UGA.
Bills' A.J. Klein: Claimed by Bills
The Bills claimed Klein off waivers from the Bears on Thursday. The 31-year-old was initially acquired by Chicago as part of a trade that sent middle linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens in early October. However, Klein suited up for only nine special-teams snaps over two contests with the Bears, and he was waived by the team Tuesday. The 10th-year linebacker spent the last two seasons with Buffalo, recording 110 tackles, five sacks, nine passes defended and an interception over 31 regular-season games, and his experience with the team should help him to carve out a reserve role behind middle linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (groin) and Tyrel Dodson.
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Tending to hamstring issue
Robinson was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Since sitting out Weeks 2 through 5 due to a knee issue, Robinson has steadily taken on a larger snap share over the Giants' last four games, most recently settling at 76 percent this past Sunday against the Texans. His limitations to begin Week 11 prep may be a precautionary measure, but his activity on the practice field now bears watching Thursday and Friday to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's contest against the Lions.
Blue Jays' Erik Swanson: Sent to Toronto
The Blue Jays acquired Swanson and left-hander Adam Macko from the Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Swanson quietly emerged as one of the majors' top setup men in 2022, finishing with a 1.68 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 70:10 K:BB across 53.2 innings for Seattle while nabbing three wins, three saves and 14 holds. In Toronto, Swanson will face a more blocked path to the ninth-inning role with incumbent closer Jordan Romano coming off his first All-Star campaign. Swanson should at least remain a solid late-round target in deeper mixed and AL-only leagues for fantasy managers looking for stability in the ratio categories.
Broncos' Aaron Patrick sues NFL, Rams, Chargers and ESPN after suffering knee injury on sideline, per report
The Denver Broncos have dealt with a shocking amount of injuries this season, and one player is taking legal action against the league for his situation. According to The Athletic, linebacker Aaron Patrick has filed a lawsuit again the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium, ESPN and other entities after he tore his ACL during the Broncos' Week 6 matchup against the Chargers.
Diamondbacks' Stone Garrett: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Garrett was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Garrett made his major-league debut last season and hit well with a .276/.309/.539 slash line, four home runs and three steals in 27 games, but it apparently wasn't enough to retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason.
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: May not be ready to start Week 11
Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that he'll make a decision on the Cardinals' starting quarterback between Murray (hamstring) and Colt McCoy (knee) for Monday's game against the 49ers later this week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Kingsbury has already termed Murray as day-to-day, and the coach also relayed...
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Returns to practice
Williams (illness) was a full participant at Thursday's practice. Williams sat out the Lions' first practice of the week Wednesday after falling ill, but his ability to take every rep a day later clears the way for him to suit up this Sunday against the Giants. Though D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) has been practicing fully this week and is on pace to be available for the fourth consecutive game, he could still be relegated to a complementary role while playing at less than 100 percent. Swift's snap shares have ranged between 16 and 52 percent over the past three contests, while Williams' share has dipped no lower than 39 percent over that stretch. Williams has out-carried Swift by a 50-13 margin in those games, but Swift has quadrupled Williams' target count (12 to three).
West Virginia vs. Pennsylvania: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: Pennsylvania 1-3; West Virginia 3-0 The Pennsylvania Quakers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head to WVU Coliseum at 7 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
