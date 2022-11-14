Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Circleville police investigating suspicious death of Columbus woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Circleville Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 31-year-old Columbus woman. Police received a call of an unresponsive female near Rosewood Avenue at 12:15 p.m. Thursday. When officers responded, they located the body of a deceased female, police said. The victim has...
WSYX ABC6
20-year-old Columbus man charged with murder in deadly 2021 shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a 2021 deadly shooting in southeast Columbus has been charged with murder, according to Columbus police. Police said Isaiah E. Hall, 20, is charged with murder in the death of Steven K. Simpson II, 43. Simpson II was shot and killed on...
WSYX ABC6
Video shows deadly shootout between Ross County deputy, suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Surveillance and body-cam video shared by the Ross County Sheriff's Office shows a deadly shootout between Sgt. Eric Kocheran and 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell. The video shows Mitchell walking up to the Ross County Sheriff's Office and knocking on a window. Mitchell can be seen pacing...
WSYX ABC6
Deputy pursuit leads to recovery of 5 stolen cars and arrest of 13-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The pursuit of a stolen car by a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy led to the recovery of five stolen cars, all in the space of an hour early Wednesday morning. Deputies believe a teen they picked up during the investigation is responsible for at...
WSYX ABC6
22-year-old killed in Pickaway County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 22-year-old man was killed in a Pickaway County crash early Friday morning. The deadly accident happened along U.S. 23 at State Route 762 just after 12:30 a.m., according to the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office. Officers arrived and found Tyler Steele, 22, lying on the...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect dies after shooting deputy in Ross County
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WSYX) — The man involved in a shootout with an Ohio deputy has died. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday confirmed that 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell died after Thursday's incident just outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office. Mitchell was rushed to a hospital in the Chillicothe area, where he died.
WSYX ABC6
City of Whitehall holding Warrant Forgiveness Day Nov. 29
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Whitehall will be holding its Warrant Forgiveness Day on Tuesday, Nov. 29, allowing people to resolve outstanding warrants. From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., any traffic or non-violent misdemeanor warrants issued by the City of Whitehall Mayor’s Court will be lifted. The city said...
WSYX ABC6
Linden business shuts down after car crashes into building for second time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A business in Linden had to shut down Friday morning after a car crashed into the wall. Officials said the accident happened at Staffords Market, located along Parkwood Avenue. A black BMW smashed into the wall and damaged the building, according to officials. No injuries...
WSYX ABC6
Road closures, restrictions for Hot Chocolate Run in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many racers are participating in the Hot Chocolate Run in downtown Columbus on Sunday, which means several roads will be closed and restricted. If you plan to travel in the downtown area this weekend, here is everything you need to know about the road restrictions.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Humane offering reward for information in 2 acts of animal cruelty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Humane is offering a cash reward for information on two separate violent acts of animal cruelty. The first incident happened on Monday on Butler Avenue in west Columbus. Columbus Humane said it was contacted by police after an adult German Shepherd named Brutus had been shot in the head.
WSYX ABC6
Dublin Police investigating a rash of car break-ins at Bridge Park
DUBLIN, Ohio (WSYX) — Dublin Police searching for suspects who've been breaking into cars in the Bridge Park area. "I feel violated right now," Leanne Valentine said, as she rummaged through the mess left behind by thieves after they broke into her parked car inside a public garage at Bridge Park in Dublin.
WSYX ABC6
Historic Buxton Inn fire ruled accidental
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Granville Township Fire Department has reported the cause of the fire at the Historic Buxton Inn to be accidental. Firefighters responded to the kitchen fire on Oct. 25 in Granville. The official ruling is going to be accidental and undetermined based on the county...
WSYX ABC6
24 measles cases reported in Columbus area, 9 requiring hospitalization
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health said a measles outbreak in several daycares has climbed to 24 cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, 18 cases were reported at seven daycares and one school in Franklin County. Health officials said there are now six additional cases at nine daycares and two schools.
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County Sheriff's Office hires new full time recruitment chief
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — The state's largest sheriff's office is hoping a new hire will help with its dire need to recruit. "The sheriff's office is people and if we don't have people, we can't do our jobs," Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said at the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Chief Deputy Marvin Hill.
WSYX ABC6
Police union calling on CPD to pay for first aid equipment being paid for by officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Minutes after two Columbus police officers were fired at by a suspected gunman over the weekend, they began life-saving measures to save his life. Lamar Blue, 26, was wounded after he was shot by one of the officers who fired back after Blue allegedly opened fire with a shotgun. Blue is now charged with two felony first-degree counts of assault on a peace officer.
WSYX ABC6
'I saw blood, realized I had been shot,' Victim of gun violence calls for change
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With a goal of saving lives, people across Franklin County met Tuesday to join forces and call for an end to gun violence. The B.R.E.A.D organization brought together church congregations from across the community to listen to victims' testimonies and hear about the work the organization is doing.
WSYX ABC6
Local health departments distributing free COVID-19 home test kits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fairfield County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 home test kits ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday week. The kits will be available for pickup at 1550 Sheridan Drive, Suite 100 in Lancaster from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. through Thursday, November 18. There is a...
WSYX ABC6
Blasting in Grove City quarries has home owners pushing for answers
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — Some homeowners in Grove City are having a blast in their neighborhood. Quite a few, in fact, but that is not a good thing. There are concerns about explosions in nearby quarries impacting their nerves and their property. Home owner John Starr said, “it‘s...
WSYX ABC6
Human trafficking victim advocates call on Columbus leaders for support
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An advocate for human trafficking victims said we have a problem in Columbus as she's serving more women than ever this year. "I see them as human beings, other people don’t," Esther Flores, the founder and CEO of 1DivineLine2Health, said. Victims of human trafficking...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus program finds help for callers who need more than than EMTs can provide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “911 was designed for housefires and heart attacks.” But what happens when a 911 caller needs something that paramedics and EMTs can’t provide?. A City of Columbus program can connect those neighbors with the services they need after the paramedics leave. It’s...
