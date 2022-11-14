ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Circleville police investigating suspicious death of Columbus woman

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Circleville Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 31-year-old Columbus woman. Police received a call of an unresponsive female near Rosewood Avenue at 12:15 p.m. Thursday. When officers responded, they located the body of a deceased female, police said. The victim has...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Video shows deadly shootout between Ross County deputy, suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Surveillance and body-cam video shared by the Ross County Sheriff's Office shows a deadly shootout between Sgt. Eric Kocheran and 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell. The video shows Mitchell walking up to the Ross County Sheriff's Office and knocking on a window. Mitchell can be seen pacing...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

22-year-old killed in Pickaway County crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 22-year-old man was killed in a Pickaway County crash early Friday morning. The deadly accident happened along U.S. 23 at State Route 762 just after 12:30 a.m., according to the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office. Officers arrived and found Tyler Steele, 22, lying on the...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Suspect dies after shooting deputy in Ross County

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WSYX) — The man involved in a shootout with an Ohio deputy has died. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday confirmed that 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell died after Thursday's incident just outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office. Mitchell was rushed to a hospital in the Chillicothe area, where he died.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSYX ABC6

City of Whitehall holding Warrant Forgiveness Day Nov. 29

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Whitehall will be holding its Warrant Forgiveness Day on Tuesday, Nov. 29, allowing people to resolve outstanding warrants. From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., any traffic or non-violent misdemeanor warrants issued by the City of Whitehall Mayor’s Court will be lifted. The city said...
WHITEHALL, OH
WSYX ABC6

Road closures, restrictions for Hot Chocolate Run in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many racers are participating in the Hot Chocolate Run in downtown Columbus on Sunday, which means several roads will be closed and restricted. If you plan to travel in the downtown area this weekend, here is everything you need to know about the road restrictions.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Humane offering reward for information in 2 acts of animal cruelty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Humane is offering a cash reward for information on two separate violent acts of animal cruelty. The first incident happened on Monday on Butler Avenue in west Columbus. Columbus Humane said it was contacted by police after an adult German Shepherd named Brutus had been shot in the head.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Dublin Police investigating a rash of car break-ins at Bridge Park

DUBLIN, Ohio (WSYX) — Dublin Police searching for suspects who've been breaking into cars in the Bridge Park area. "I feel violated right now," Leanne Valentine said, as she rummaged through the mess left behind by thieves after they broke into her parked car inside a public garage at Bridge Park in Dublin.
DUBLIN, OH
WSYX ABC6

Historic Buxton Inn fire ruled accidental

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Granville Township Fire Department has reported the cause of the fire at the Historic Buxton Inn to be accidental. Firefighters responded to the kitchen fire on Oct. 25 in Granville. The official ruling is going to be accidental and undetermined based on the county...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

24 measles cases reported in Columbus area, 9 requiring hospitalization

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health said a measles outbreak in several daycares has climbed to 24 cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, 18 cases were reported at seven daycares and one school in Franklin County. Health officials said there are now six additional cases at nine daycares and two schools.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Franklin County Sheriff's Office hires new full time recruitment chief

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — The state's largest sheriff's office is hoping a new hire will help with its dire need to recruit. "The sheriff's office is people and if we don't have people, we can't do our jobs," Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said at the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Chief Deputy Marvin Hill.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police union calling on CPD to pay for first aid equipment being paid for by officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Minutes after two Columbus police officers were fired at by a suspected gunman over the weekend, they began life-saving measures to save his life. Lamar Blue, 26, was wounded after he was shot by one of the officers who fired back after Blue allegedly opened fire with a shotgun. Blue is now charged with two felony first-degree counts of assault on a peace officer.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Blasting in Grove City quarries has home owners pushing for answers

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — Some homeowners in Grove City are having a blast in their neighborhood. Quite a few, in fact, but that is not a good thing. There are concerns about explosions in nearby quarries impacting their nerves and their property. Home owner John Starr said, “it‘s...
GROVE CITY, OH

