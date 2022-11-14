ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Name of victim found dead near Ted Lewis Park released by police

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — New information has been released regarding the discovery of a body near Circleville’s Ted Lewis Park. According to the Circleville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Rosewood Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday on reports of an unresponsive female. The case,...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
10TV

5 stolen cars recovered in west Columbus within 1 hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five stolen vehicles were recovered in the same location in about in hour on the west side of Columbus by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies say all the suspects are juveniles. A sheriff's deputy tried to stop a stolen vehicle around 4 a.m....
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

I-270 westbound at US-23 reopens following closure

COLUMBUS, Ohio — I-270 westbound is now reopen following a crash earlier this afternoon. The road closed at US-23 due to the crash. Multiple ambulances, police and firetrucks responded to the scene. Drivers are urged to follow OHGO for updates. This story will be updated when more information becomes...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-270 North in Hilliard restricted after car fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 270 northbound near the Tuttle Crossing exit was closed for about a half-hour Thursday morning because of a car fire. Hilliard police reported that I-270 North shut down after a car caught fire before 11 a.m. Some lanes were reopened as of 11:15 a.m.  The car was on the left […]
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Car break-in sees Columbus man wanted on felony theft charge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help to find a man accused of felony theft for “Wanted Wednesday.” Justin Oliver is wanted as a suspect in a felony theft case, which stems from an Oct. 28 car break-in on Dublin Road. Oliver is currently on parole for robbery and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

5 sought in theft from northwest Columbus store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for five suspects they said robbed a store in northwest Columbus last week. Police said that on Nov. 8 at approximately 2 p.m., the suspects entered the store on the 1500 block of Bethel Road and walked around the shop for several minutes. Two of the suspects […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Emergency crews briefly shut down I-270 westbound near Grove City

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – A wall of emergency vehicles briefly shut down all of the westbound lanes of I-270, photos from the Ohio Department of Transportation show. ODOT’s highway cameras captured multiple fire and medical teams responding to a situation on the highway stretch near U.S. Route 23. The agency listed the reason for […]
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot during attempted robbery in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot during an attempted robbery in the South Linden section of Columbus Monday afternoon. Columbus police said officers responded to the 1000 block of East 16th Avenue at approximately 5:50 p.m. for a report of a person being shot. At that scene, officers found the man, who had […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WYTV.com

Another suspect charged in Columbus shooting of Girard man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Another suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Girard man in Columbus last month. Tyson Sullivan has been charged with three counts of felonious assault. Police say Sullivan is connected to the shootout at a Sheetz gas station in Columbus that claimed the life of Kevin Sobnosky, 21, of Girard.
