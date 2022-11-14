Read full article on original website
Columbus woman found dead in Circleville neighborhood; police ruled death as suspicious
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Police are investigating a suspicious death after a Columbus woman was found dead in Circleville Thursday afternoon. Just before 12:15 p.m., the Circleville Police Department received a call about an unresponsive woman near Rosewood Avenue. Officers found the woman, identified as 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man arrested, charged with murder for 2021 shooting near downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect was arrested and charged on Tuesday for the shooting death of a 43-year-old man near downtown Columbus last year. On Sept. 16, 2021, officers were called to the 600 block of Gilbert Street for a reported shooting. Officers found 43-year-old Steven Simpson suffering from...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Name of victim found dead near Ted Lewis Park released by police
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — New information has been released regarding the discovery of a body near Circleville’s Ted Lewis Park. According to the Circleville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Rosewood Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday on reports of an unresponsive female. The case,...
Accused of shooting Columbus victim in stomach, suspect heads to court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arraigned in the Franklin County Municipal Court on Friday morning on an alleged felonious assault charge. Police say on Oct. 8, Mohamed Elmi, 27, allegedly shot a man one time in the stomach with a handgun. The victim survived the assault, which happened in the 2100 block of […]
Columbus man searched ex’s phone before strangling her, report says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in custody on charges of abduction at a northeast residence in Columbus. According to Columbus police, Austin Beatty, 27, was arrested for forcibly dragging his ex-girlfriend around her home in the 2400 block of Jeri Avenue in Argyle Park. The Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit states that on […]
Pipe beating blinds Columbus man in dispute with ex-fugitive, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former most wanted fugitive in central Ohio is under arrest again. Columbus police arrested Elvin Cannon on Wednesday on charges of felonious assault after he allegedly beat a man with a metal pipe, causing injuries so severe that he was left blind in one eye. Police say Cannon, 43, confronted […]
5 stolen cars recovered in west Columbus within 1 hour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five stolen vehicles were recovered in the same location in about in hour on the west side of Columbus by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies say all the suspects are juveniles. A sheriff's deputy tried to stop a stolen vehicle around 4 a.m....
spectrumnews1.com
I-270 westbound at US-23 reopens following closure
COLUMBUS, Ohio — I-270 westbound is now reopen following a crash earlier this afternoon. The road closed at US-23 due to the crash. Multiple ambulances, police and firetrucks responded to the scene. Drivers are urged to follow OHGO for updates. This story will be updated when more information becomes...
I-270 North in Hilliard restricted after car fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 270 northbound near the Tuttle Crossing exit was closed for about a half-hour Thursday morning because of a car fire. Hilliard police reported that I-270 North shut down after a car caught fire before 11 a.m. Some lanes were reopened as of 11:15 a.m. The car was on the left […]
Columbus Humane offering reward after dog shot in the head, another decapitated
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Humane is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for two separate, violent acts of animal cruelty. The first incident happened Monday morning on Butler Avenue between Safford Avenue and West Mound Street...
Car break-in sees Columbus man wanted on felony theft charge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help to find a man accused of felony theft for “Wanted Wednesday.” Justin Oliver is wanted as a suspect in a felony theft case, which stems from an Oct. 28 car break-in on Dublin Road. Oliver is currently on parole for robbery and […]
Columbus police release bodycam video of suspect, officer exchanging gunfire in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released body camera video on Monday showing a suspect and an officer exchanging gunfire over the weekend. Columbus police said officers were called to the 600 block of Kingsford Road in the Hilltop neighborhood early Saturday morning for a report of shots fired.
5 sought in theft from northwest Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for five suspects they said robbed a store in northwest Columbus last week. Police said that on Nov. 8 at approximately 2 p.m., the suspects entered the store on the 1500 block of Bethel Road and walked around the shop for several minutes. Two of the suspects […]
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for suspect accused of smashing door of north Columbus restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a suspect who smashed out the front door of a north Columbus restaurant earlier this month. The incident happened on Nov. 7 at a restaurant located in the 1200 block of Morse Road around 4:40 a.m. The man entered the restaurant...
Police announce charges against 2nd suspect in fatal shooting at Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have filed an arrest warrant for another person wanted in connection with the fatal shooting at a northeast Columbus gas station late last month. Tyyaun Sullivan, 19, is charged with three counts of felonious assault stemming from the shooting on Oct. 30 that left 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky dead.
myfox28columbus.com
Linden business shuts down after car crashes into building for second time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A business in Linden had to shut down Friday morning after a car crashed into the wall. Officials said the accident happened at Staffords Market, located along Parkwood Avenue. A black BMW smashed into the wall and damaged the building, according to officials. No injuries...
Emergency crews briefly shut down I-270 westbound near Grove City
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – A wall of emergency vehicles briefly shut down all of the westbound lanes of I-270, photos from the Ohio Department of Transportation show. ODOT’s highway cameras captured multiple fire and medical teams responding to a situation on the highway stretch near U.S. Route 23. The agency listed the reason for […]
Man shot during attempted robbery in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot during an attempted robbery in the South Linden section of Columbus Monday afternoon. Columbus police said officers responded to the 1000 block of East 16th Avenue at approximately 5:50 p.m. for a report of a person being shot. At that scene, officers found the man, who had […]
WYTV.com
Another suspect charged in Columbus shooting of Girard man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Another suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Girard man in Columbus last month. Tyson Sullivan has been charged with three counts of felonious assault. Police say Sullivan is connected to the shootout at a Sheetz gas station in Columbus that claimed the life of Kevin Sobnosky, 21, of Girard.
Two women charged after deputies find about 2 pounds of illegal drugs in car
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Wednesday after recovering about two pounds of illegal drugs during a traffic stop. Deputies said they recovered about 455 grams of methamphetamine, 21 grams of fentanyl, 23 grams of illegal mushrooms, drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments in a traffic stop at the […]
