The multimodal approach to canine rehabilitation using shock wave therapy. Extracorporeal shockwave therapy (ESWT) is a versatile, noninvasive treatment that can induce healing mechanisms for poorly vascularized and chronically injured musculoskeletal tissues, and can provide extended analgesic relief for joints and other tissues with degenerative diseases. Although ESWT applications in other aspects of medicine (eg, lithotripsy) and in human and equine sports medicine have preceded its widespread use in dogs, this therapeutic modality has a rapidly increasing body of evidence to support its application in canine rehabilitation.

