Read full article on original website
Related
DVM 360
Peace of mind medicine: The importance of telehealth and virtual care in veterinary medicine
Jessica Trimble, DVM, shares how telemedicine can bond both clients and staff to your practice. With the rise in telehealth and virtual care in veterinary medicine, is your practice offering these services to its clients? If not, Jessica Trimble, DVM, explains the importance of offering these services, and how they can affect both clients and staff.
DVM 360
Pet King Brands expands management and national sales team
Addition of 2 new key players further positions company in pet care industry. Pet King Brands, the parent company of use-at-home enzymatic pet healthcare brands, Zymox Dermatology and Oratene Brushless Oral Care for affected ears, skin, and mouths, has added Josef Mass, eCommerce director to its growing management team and Alexa Neumann, veterinary sales representative to its national sales team.
DVM 360
Natural Balance Pet Food launches “Made for Pets, Not People” marketing campaign
The new commercial series goal is to engage pets, not their owners. Natural Balance Pet Foods (Natural Balance) announced the launching of its commercials for the pets it feeds instead of their owners. After recognizing that most pet food commercials aim to entice the owner not the pet, Natural Balance’s “Made for Pets, Not People” campaign aims to entice the pet.
DVM 360
Banfield Foundation and Rural Veterinary Services partner up to launch travel scholarship program
The program will fund 50 student volunteers to help provide care to underserved rural communities. Banfield Foundation announced a grant to the Humane Society of the United States Rural Area Veterinary Services (RAVS) program to help create the Field Clinic Travel Scholarship. This first-of-its-kind program provides travel scholarships for veterinary technicians, veterinary and technician students, and veterinary assistants.
DVM 360
Why shock wave therapy can’t be imitated in patient care
The multimodal approach to canine rehabilitation using shock wave therapy. Extracorporeal shockwave therapy (ESWT) is a versatile, noninvasive treatment that can induce healing mechanisms for poorly vascularized and chronically injured musculoskeletal tissues, and can provide extended analgesic relief for joints and other tissues with degenerative diseases. Although ESWT applications in other aspects of medicine (eg, lithotripsy) and in human and equine sports medicine have preceded its widespread use in dogs, this therapeutic modality has a rapidly increasing body of evidence to support its application in canine rehabilitation.
DVM 360
US Air Force grants SimX contract to adapt VR medical simulation training for emergency canine veterinary care
New training program aims to help train the Department of Defense’s medical staff on the latest canine prehospital care standards. Virtual Advancement of Learning for Operational Readiness (VALOR) program at SimX, Inc has been awarded an R&D contract by the US Air Force to create a Virtual Reality Medical Simulation System (VRMSS) centered on emergency prehospital canine care.
DVM 360
A passion for veterinary neurology
Our latest addition to the dvm360® editorial advisory board, Dr Antonio Bowens, shares what fuels his love for veterinary neurology. During this dvm360® interview, Antonio Bowens, DVM, veterinary neurology consultant for Bowens’ Locum Veterinary Neurology & Neurosurgery Services, and associate professor of practice (clinical neurology and neurosurgery) at the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Tucson, describes the aspects of veterinary neurology that interest him, plus why seeing patients thrive again makes it all worthwhile.
Comments / 0