HOUSTON — Photos shared by the Houston Police Department reveal the shocking aftermath of a shooting that left a patrol car riddled with bullet holes. KHOU News reported the incident began when Houston police identified a car going at a high rate of speed, running stoplights and driving erratically. As officers attempted to pull over the driver, the suspect threw an unidentified item from his window in the direction of police. The man eventually lost control of the vehicle, smashing into a nearby tree.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO