Oak Grove tailback Kylin Champagne voted SBLive Mississippi Athlete of the Week (Oct. 31-Nov. 6)

Congratulations to Oak Grove sophomore tailback Kylin Champagne for being voted SBLive's Mississippi High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 31 - Nov. 6!

Champagne racked up 169 yards on 20 carries with one touchdown in a 42-24 win over Northwest Rankin. He received 45.1 percent of more than 33,850 votes, beating out Hernando’s Brody Martin (27.7 percent) and Madison Central’s Jake Norris (15 percent).

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivems.

Here’s a look at the other players who were nominated last week:

Dillon Brown, Hattiesburg

Ran the ball 27 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-14 win over Laurel.

Dante Dowdell, Picayune

Ran the ball 28 times for 178 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-42 overtime win over Gautier.

JJ Harrell, North Panola

Caught four passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns in the Cougars’ 58-41 playoff win over Mantachie.

Kaden Irving, Gautier

Completed 23 of 47 passes for 395 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-42 overtime loss to Picayune.

Brody Martin, Hernando

Rushed 11 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns, caught two passes for 56 yards and one score, and averaged 36 yards on six punts, downing three kicks inside the opposing 20 in a 29-22 win over Olive Branch.

Jemar McCarter, Starkville

Racked up 11 total tackles, including four for a loss, picked off two passes and recovered a fumble in a 21-14 win over Grenada.

Jake Norris, Madison Central

Completed 16 of 21 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns and ran the ball 16 times for 90 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-43 win over Oxford.

Jay Stevenson, Heritage Academy

Rushed for 317 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-24 win over Pillow Academy.

Rodney Stewart, Baldwyn

Led the Bearcats with 12 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for a loss in a 21-20 win over East Marion.

Nicholas Taylor, Cleveland Central

Caught four passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns and added 11 yards rushing with one touchdown in a 41-12 win over Greenville.