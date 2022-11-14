ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints somehow open as home favorites ahead of must-win Week 11 Rams game

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Huh? We’re already shifting focus to Week 11 on the New Orleans Saints’ schedule, and they’re somehow favored to win their next game after dropping back-to-back losses to start the season at 3-7. Tipico Sportsbook opened its Week 11 NFL lines with the Saints favored by 3 points over the visiting Los Angeles Rams, which is surprising after New Orleans lost by double digits in each of the last two weeks.

But the Rams might be in even worse shape. They’re expecting to be without superstar wide receiver Cooper Kupp for some time after he suffered an ankle injury in Week 10, and quarterback Matthew Stafford may be unavailable as well while managing his own injury. Their defense hasn’t lived up to expectations, either. There’s good reasons for this game opening with a 39-point over/under, suggesting a final tally close to Saints 21, Rams 18.

Regardless of what the oddsmakers are saying about it, this is a must-win game for both teams. The Saints are losing relevance in the NFC South week by week. And the Rams are falling off, too. Both teams are feeling the pain of going all-in chasing a Super Bowl trophy — and frustratingly, only L.A. can say they went the distance. We could go off on a tangent here about you-know-what, but enough ink has been spilled about that to last us a lifetime. Let’s see if the Saints can at least start to earn their way back into fans’ good graces with a win on Sunday against one of their team’s oldest rivals.

