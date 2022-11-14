ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AL

Russellville receiver Randall Johnson voted SB Live Alabama Athlete of the Week (Oct. 1-Nov. 6)

By Tyler Cleveland, SBLive
 4 days ago

Congratulations to Russellville senior Randall Johnson for being voted SBLive's Alabama High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. Oct. 31-Nov. 6!

Johnson caught 12 passes for 377 yards and six touchdowns in a 63-10 playoff win over Boaz. He received 41.8 percent of more than 10,600 votes, beating out Gulf Shores' Brendon Boyd (30 percent) and Charles Henderson's Parker Adams (13.6 percent).

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveal.

Here’s a look at the other players who were nominated last week:

Parker Adams, Charles Henderson

Completed 20 of 28 passes for 205 yard and two touchdowns and added another touchdown on the ground in a 20-16 playoff win over Williamson.

Blaine Burke, Moody

Rushed for 171 yards and 24 carries with three touchdowns and caught four passes for 26 yards in a 29-21 playoff win over Jasper.

Brendon Byrd, Gulf Shores

Completed 13 of 18 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 41 yards on six carries with another score in a 42-0 playoff win over Carroll.

Kaden Denson, Andalusia

Caught four passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns in a 25-10 playoff win over Jackson.

Ri Fletcher, Hartselle

Rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on six carries, returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score and returned a punt 49 yards for a third touchdown in a 52-7 playoff win over Buckhorn.

Peyton Floyd, Hewitt-Trussville

Completed 21 of 24 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 133 yards and two scores on 25 carries in a 38-20 playoff win over Florence.

Eli Frost, Fairview

Rushed for 225 yards on 37 carries with a touchdown and added two tackles on defense in a 24-13 playoff loss to Guntersville.

Braden Jenkins, Theodore

Rushed for 190 yards on 22 carries with three touchdowns in a 35-20 playoff win over Lanier.

Jayden Roberts, Vincent

Was credited with seven total tackles, including three for a loss with one sack in a 36-35 playoff win over Luverne.

Trent Seaborn, Thompson

Completed 33 of 40 passes for 342 yards with four touchdowns in a 34-0 playoff win over Huntsville.

Korbit Sommerville, Pickens County

Rushed for one touchdown on offense and recorded 16 total tackles on defense, including two for a loss, with one sack, one forced fumble and one interception in a 34-15 playoff win over Wadley.

Keanthony Wilder, Aliceville

Rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown, caught three passes for 68 yards, returned three punts for 44 yards, recorded eight tackles, including four for a loss, and recovered a fumble in a 62-13 playoff win over West End.

Ryan Williams, Saraland

Caught seven passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns and added 70 rushing yards on five carries with two more scores in a 48-14 playoff win over Wetumpka.

