Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
Megan Thee Stallion granted restraining order against own label
Megan Thee Stallion sounds like she’s really taking the American Music Awards seriously.According to TMZ, the rapper has obtained a restraining order against her own label. As per documents obtained by the publication, Megan claims 1501 Certified Entertainment, her label, made “threatening and retaliatory” moves to block her from using her own music in connection with the AMAs.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money
Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Blesses Hairstylist With Loads Of Money
Lil Baby gifted the hairstylist with an undisclosed amount of money. Lil Baby is the gift that keeps on giving.Because of his new album It’s Only Me, the Atlanta rapper has been everywhere. Known for his giving back to his community, Baby continues to up the ante with every encounter. Earlier this week, a woman went viral after revealing that the 28-year old star blessed her with some cash. The hairdresser shared that he paid her a significant amount of money for styling him and his team.
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane Visits His Grandfather’s Home After Signing Alabama Rapper: ‘The Real 1017’
Gucci Mane took a trip down memory lane and visited his grandfather’s house after signing a new artist from his hometown in Bessemer, Alabama. The full-circle moment happened on November 12 as Guwop shared footage of himself walking up to the home entrance where he spent his younger days before moving to Atlanta, Georgia when he was nine years old.
NME
Quavo’s sister calls for Takeoff’s killer to be found “by any means”
Qauvo’s sister has shared an appeal for Takeoff’s killer to be found “by any means”. The Migos rapper, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed in a shooting in Houston bowling alley earlier this month, aged 28. The artist’s funeral took place last week, which was...
Kelly Rowland shuts down Hot 97 radio host’s comment about Beyoncé
Kelly Rowland is tired of the Beyoncé comparisons. During her latest press run for the upcoming film Fantasy Football alongside Marsai Martin, she stopped by Hot 97 to talk to Peter Rosenberg, Ebro and Laura Stylez. Rosenberg brought up Rowland’s appearance on Angie Martinez’s podcast, and how Martinez gave...
TMZ.com
Kodak Black Calls Out 21 Savage For Nas, Album Sales Disrespect
Kodak Black and 21 Savage are setting the stage for either one helluva Verzuz showdown ... or a petty social media beef, with the string of tough talk centering around 21 dismissing Nas as irrelevant. After taking a break from Instagram, Kodak says 21 made him mad enough to return...
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface’s Mother Refused To Help Pay His Bond
The rapper’s loved ones have been at odds, and following his arrest, things have only intensified. The drama involving Blueface’s family continues to play out on social media. The rapper hasn’t released a project since he shared his debut studio album, Find the Beat, back in 2020. These days, he’s more recognized for his online antics with girlfriend-non-girlfriend Chrisean Rock, or their controversial physical altercations. However, his recent arrest put him back in the spotlight, and his mother is speaking on the situation.
Rapper GloRilla Has, for the Most Part, Kept Her Private Life Exactly That
If there has been one breakout rap star to watch over the last year, it has been GloRilla. The Memphis native has taken the music world by storm as of late with hit songs such as "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" and "Tomorrow 2," which features Cardi B. Now, she's nominated at the 2023 Grammys and things seem to be going up from here.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug & Gunna Look Positive In New Photos
The case against the two rappers is set to begin in less than two months. It’s reported that 300 witnesses will be called by the prosecution. The impending trial involving Young Thug and Gunna has received an update. The two rappers have remained incarcerated for much of the year as they await their fates. Thugger and Gunna have been named in a comprehensive RICO case that alleges YSL is a gang, not a record label. Legal teams for both rappers refuted these claims, and next year, they are set to go to trial.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Taunts Rappers For Selling Their Catalogs To 'Catch Up' To Him
NBA YoungBoy thinks all the rappers who have sold their music catalog are trying to keep up with him, and he finds it pretty hilarious. A video of the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native surfaced online this week showing him in a good mood and laughing at his peers who have given up their prized catalogs. According to YoungBoy, he won’t be releasing any new music this year so that his peers can catch up.
HipHopDX.com
Nas Suggests JAY-Z Tried To Overshadow 'King's Disease 3' Rollout With Grammys Photo
Nas and JAY-Z have been compared at almost every step of their careers, and Escobar even referenced his past beef with Hov on his new album King’s Disease 3. “No beef or rivals, they playing ‘Ether’ on TIDAL / Brothers can do anything when they decide to / In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from ‘Takeover’ / Sometimes I text Hova like, ‘N-gga, this ain’t over,’ laughing,” he rapped on “Thun.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Shares Tribute For Kim Porter On Anniversary Of Her Death
Diddy shared an emotional tribute for Kim Porter on the anniversary of her death. Diddy shared a tribute for the late Kim Porter on the anniversary of her death, Tuesday. Porter passed away unexpectedly back in 2018 from lobar pneumonia. “Everyday we celebrate you and thank god for blessing us...
HipHopDX.com
The Game Defends Nicki Minaj After 'No Grammy For Granny' Jokes Fly On Twitter
The Game has come to Nicki Minaj‘s defense after #NoGrammyForGranny trended on Twitter this week following the Grammy nominations being announced. Nicki didn’t receive a single nomination at the 2023 Grammy Awards, despite breaking numerous records and topping the Billboard Hot 100 with “Super Freaky Girl,” in addition to dropping other hits like “Do We Have a Problem?” and “Bussin.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Dolph’s Posthumous Single “Get Away” is Here”
Young Dolph’s memory lives on a year after his untimely death. Today, the rapper’s estate unveiled the lead single off of his first posthumous album, Paper Route Frank. “Get Away” is laced with Sosa 808’s baleful production and pitched-up vocal sample. He uses the record to reflect on his accomplishments while emphasizing the age-old saying, “It’s lonely at the top.” “Get Away” is, above all, a firm reminder of his ability to craft motivational bangers that speak to everyone from trappers to college students. He uses the negativity around him as motivation to do better while reflecting on the politics of the streets and the rap game. It’s a single that kicks off an exciting campaign for Paper Route Frank.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gucci Mane Reflects On Rap’s Fallen Soldiers On “Letter To Takeoff”
Gucci Mane’s paying homage to the late Takeoff with his latest release. The 1017 founder released his new single, “Letter To Takeoff” this morning, produced by long-time collaborator Zaytoven. Wop expressed grief over Zay’s spacey and chilling production, detailing his disbelief over Takeoff’s death. “How the f*ck we lose Takeoff? Damn, he didn’t deserve it/ We don’t supposed to question God but damn, Takeoff was perfect,” Gucci raps, echoing a statement similar to Offset’s speech at Friday’s funeral.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Remembers Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter On 4th Anniversary Of Her Death: 'I Love You Forever'
Diddy has reflected on the passing of his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter on the fourth anniversary of her death. The Bad Boy Records founder took to Instagram on Tuesday (November 15) to share a carousel of photos of the late mother of three of his children, who died unexpectedly from a form of pneumonia in November 2018 at just 47 years old.
hotnewhiphop.com
Twitter Reacts To Lil Durk & Mariah Carey Collab Rumors
Video footage captured Durk and Mariah having dinner together. It’s not uncommon for hip-hop artists and R&B singers to work together. In fact, some of the best songs in history have come from mixing genres. On the other hand, the thought of Lil Durk and Mariah Carey working together has social media users asking questions.
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface’s Bail Set At $50K Amid Shooting Video
A judge ordered Blueface to be held on $50,000 bond in connection with an attempted murder charge from October. Blueface is still behind bars following his recent arrest. A judge ordered Los Angeles native to be held on $50,000 bond in connection with an attempted murder charge from October. A video of Blueface leaving Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club in Las Vegas before shots rang off made its rounds online.
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface’s BM Jaidyn & Chrisean Rock Are Back At It
The rapper was arrested on attempted murder charges & the women in his life are still warring online. The latest episode of Blueface’s saga has taken an unexpected turn. The rapper’s tumultuous relationship with Chrisean Rock is known for causing social media conversations. The on-again-off-again couple often centers themselves in controversies that pertain to their disturbing physical altercations. However, the debated toxicity of their romance was the least of worries after it was reported that Blueface was arrested in Las Vegas.
Comments / 0