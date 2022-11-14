Young Dolph’s memory lives on a year after his untimely death. Today, the rapper’s estate unveiled the lead single off of his first posthumous album, Paper Route Frank. “Get Away” is laced with Sosa 808’s baleful production and pitched-up vocal sample. He uses the record to reflect on his accomplishments while emphasizing the age-old saying, “It’s lonely at the top.” “Get Away” is, above all, a firm reminder of his ability to craft motivational bangers that speak to everyone from trappers to college students. He uses the negativity around him as motivation to do better while reflecting on the politics of the streets and the rap game. It’s a single that kicks off an exciting campaign for Paper Route Frank.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO