Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robyn Hood Was Presented By Ballet Showcase at Brigham Young University (BYU)S. F. MoriProvo, UT
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
BYU Ballet Showcase Dancers Will Perform in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
BYU Newsnet
BYU women’s soccer takes down Stanford in penalty kicks to advance to NCAA round of 16
For the first time program history, BYU women’s soccer will advances to the NCAA round of 16 in consecutive seasons, with the Cougars edging Stanford in penalty kicks Thursday in Chapel Hill, NC. In what was expected to be a battle both offensively and defensively, both BYU and Stanford...
BYU Newsnet
Time to chop some trees: 6 seed BYU women’s soccer faces Stanford in NCAA tournament second round
After beating crosstown rival UVU 3-0 last week in the first round of the NCAA tournament, the Cougars move on to meet the Champions of the Pac-12, Stanford, in the second round at Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The win over UVU was a great start to the tournament for BYU and gave the Cougars a boost as they advance.
BYU Newsnet
BYU women’s basketball fades late in 77-66 loss to No. 16 Oklahoma
BYU women’s basketball couldn’t finish the fight Tuesday afternoon against No. 16 Oklahoma, stumbling down the stretch to fall 77-66 against the future Big 12 conference mate Sooners. “We need to get better at coming together and not getting rattled, but our perseverance pushed us through,” BYU head...
BYU Newsnet
BYU drum majors discuss paths leading to the podium
As the football stadium filled in masses, the announcer welcomed over 200 musicians and their three leaders onto the field. With multiple games under their belts, the BYU drum majors Haley Broadbent, Benjamin Updike and Emily Rogers have led astounding performances. BYU’s marching band, having been established for more than...
BYU Newsnet
BYU a cappella group ‘Dynamite’ overcomes struggles of isolation through music
Maryann Dudley, Dallin Bohn and Mitch Anderson are all members of the BYU a cappella group Dynamite, and according to them, the group has helped them find friends, express themselves and take a break from school. Maryann Dudley, a Junior planning to apply to the business school said she struggled...
BYU Newsnet
BYU students discuss the effects of FOMO
According to some college students, FOMO, or the fear of missing out, is not only prevalent, but is also affecting their day to day life. One effect of FOMO for college students is a busy schedule. University of Oklahoma masters student Natalie Young said FOMO causes her to freeze up when having to choose between different things. She said she ends up scheduling herself to be busy in an effort to fit it all in.
BYU Newsnet
International Education Week: BYU professors and student share research on Scandinavian women immigrants
BYU professors Julie K. Allen and Sarah Reed and BYU student Becca Driggs presented three lectures on religious Scandinavian women immigrants as part of BYU’s International Education Week and invited students to get involved in genealogical research. The lecture, titled “LDS Women Converts: Journeys from Scandinavia,” included three presentations,...
BYU Newsnet
Utah ranks second best state for teachers
BYU students and alumni from the McKay School of Education reflect on their experiences after Utah ranked second best in the nation for states to teach in, according to Wallethub. “The education program here is amazing and has me excited to become a teacher,” said Bridget Baker, a senior in...
BYU Newsnet
BYU student shares journey to tell meaningful stories through photography
BYU student and photographer Lily Balif hopes to make her work communicate something deeper than a nice image to look at. “Whether it’s annoying people, upsetting them or making them feel good, I just want people to feel something when they view my work,” Balif said. Balif grew...
BYU Newsnet
BYU student finds joy, purpose through competitive ballroom dance
On the second floor of the BYU Richards Building, a room bustles with liveliness. Heels click across the vinyl floors as pairs of feet move together in time. Tall, full-length mirrors carry reflections of dancers practicing for their next performance. This room is a second home for Shelby Simpson, a...
BYU Newsnet
Author, BYU grad Aaron Johnston says utilizing opportunities built his career
Becoming a New York Times bestselling author, writing Marvel comics, helping produce a Hollywood movie featuring Harrison Ford, creating TV shows and working alongside Orson Scott Card might sound like a dream for many. However, these are only a few of BYU alumnus Aaron Johnston’s accomplishments. “My favorite thing...
BYU Newsnet
BYU students share holiday traditions, history of Thanksgiving
BYU students shared their favorite Thanksgiving traditions as BYU’s three-day Thanksgiving break is approaching. Becca Livingston, a senior studying experience and design management, said in her family, everyone pitches in by making a part of Thanksgiving dinner. “We taste and snack in between so that by the time we’re...
BYU Newsnet
BYU professors, students discuss navigating illness in a post-covid world
With winter sickness setting in, professors and students are sharing suggestions on how students can navigate illness in a post-COVID-19 world. Emma Jacob, a senior studying nursing at BYU, said protocol for illness is different this year than in previous years because people are more aware. She said the pandemic created some good health habits.
Comments / 0