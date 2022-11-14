ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

BYU Newsnet

BYU women’s basketball fades late in 77-66 loss to No. 16 Oklahoma

BYU women’s basketball couldn’t finish the fight Tuesday afternoon against No. 16 Oklahoma, stumbling down the stretch to fall 77-66 against the future Big 12 conference mate Sooners. “We need to get better at coming together and not getting rattled, but our perseverance pushed us through,” BYU head...
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

BYU drum majors discuss paths leading to the podium

As the football stadium filled in masses, the announcer welcomed over 200 musicians and their three leaders onto the field. With multiple games under their belts, the BYU drum majors Haley Broadbent, Benjamin Updike and Emily Rogers have led astounding performances. BYU’s marching band, having been established for more than...
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

BYU students discuss the effects of FOMO

According to some college students, FOMO, or the fear of missing out, is not only prevalent, but is also affecting their day to day life. One effect of FOMO for college students is a busy schedule. University of Oklahoma masters student Natalie Young said FOMO causes her to freeze up when having to choose between different things. She said she ends up scheduling herself to be busy in an effort to fit it all in.
BYU Newsnet

International Education Week: BYU professors and student share research on Scandinavian women immigrants

BYU professors Julie K. Allen and Sarah Reed and BYU student Becca Driggs presented three lectures on religious Scandinavian women immigrants as part of BYU’s International Education Week and invited students to get involved in genealogical research. The lecture, titled “LDS Women Converts: Journeys from Scandinavia,” included three presentations,...
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Utah ranks second best state for teachers

BYU students and alumni from the McKay School of Education reflect on their experiences after Utah ranked second best in the nation for states to teach in, according to Wallethub. “The education program here is amazing and has me excited to become a teacher,” said Bridget Baker, a senior in...
UTAH STATE
BYU Newsnet

BYU student finds joy, purpose through competitive ballroom dance

On the second floor of the BYU Richards Building, a room bustles with liveliness. Heels click across the vinyl floors as pairs of feet move together in time. Tall, full-length mirrors carry reflections of dancers practicing for their next performance. This room is a second home for Shelby Simpson, a...
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Author, BYU grad Aaron Johnston says utilizing opportunities built his career

Becoming a New York Times bestselling author, writing Marvel comics, helping produce a Hollywood movie featuring Harrison Ford, creating TV shows and working alongside Orson Scott Card might sound like a dream for many. However, these are only a few of BYU alumnus Aaron Johnston’s accomplishments. “My favorite thing...
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

BYU students share holiday traditions, history of Thanksgiving

BYU students shared their favorite Thanksgiving traditions as BYU’s three-day Thanksgiving break is approaching. Becca Livingston, a senior studying experience and design management, said in her family, everyone pitches in by making a part of Thanksgiving dinner. “We taste and snack in between so that by the time we’re...
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

BYU professors, students discuss navigating illness in a post-covid world

With winter sickness setting in, professors and students are sharing suggestions on how students can navigate illness in a post-COVID-19 world. Emma Jacob, a senior studying nursing at BYU, said protocol for illness is different this year than in previous years because people are more aware. She said the pandemic created some good health habits.

