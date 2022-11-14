ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Lifts Bacteria Advisory at Lake Waushakum

FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Department of Public health has lifted the bacteria advisory at Lake Waushakum in Framingham/Ashland. The advisory was issued around Columbus Day weekend. The state department collected a water sample from Waushakum on Wednesday, and for the second consecutive week the levels for cyanobacteria levels were...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Bake-Polito Administration Announce $4.2 Million in Grants For Municipalities on America Recycles Day; Framingham Receives $52,000

BOSTON — To mark America Recycles Day, the Baker-Polito Administration today announced $4.2 million in grant funding to 270 municipalities and regional solid waste districts across the Commonwealth. November 15 is America Recycles Day. The grants, made available through the Sustainable Materials Recovery Program (SMRP) and approved by the...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Baker-Polito Administration Celebrates Framingham-MassBay-Framingham State Early College Programming Access

FRAMINGHAM – Today, November 17, the Baker-Polito Administration joined high school and college students for a roundtable discussion to highlight the significant progress made by the administration in reducing barriers to access and affordability of earning college degrees. Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Education James Peyser, Commissioner of Higher Education (DHE) Noe Ortega, Senate President Karen Spilka, Framingham State University President Dr. Nancy Niemi, Mass Bay Community College President David Podell and legislators heard from local students about how the administration’s Early College programming and financial aid initiatives, like MassGrant Plus, allowed them the opportunity to pursue college courses, credits and degrees.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Congresswoman Clark Announces Candidacy for Democratic Whip

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, November 18, Assistant Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Katherine Clark (MA-5) announced her candidacy for the position of Democratic Whip. In a letter to colleagues, Assistant Speaker Clark outlined her goals: delivering results for the American people, empowering Members, and unifying the Democratic Caucus.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Framingham, MA
