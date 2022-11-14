Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Lifts Bacteria Advisory at Lake Waushakum
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Department of Public health has lifted the bacteria advisory at Lake Waushakum in Framingham/Ashland. The advisory was issued around Columbus Day weekend. The state department collected a water sample from Waushakum on Wednesday, and for the second consecutive week the levels for cyanobacteria levels were...
Bake-Polito Administration Announce $4.2 Million in Grants For Municipalities on America Recycles Day; Framingham Receives $52,000
BOSTON — To mark America Recycles Day, the Baker-Polito Administration today announced $4.2 million in grant funding to 270 municipalities and regional solid waste districts across the Commonwealth. November 15 is America Recycles Day. The grants, made available through the Sustainable Materials Recovery Program (SMRP) and approved by the...
Healey-Driscoll Announce Policy Committees and Co-Chairs & Transition Director
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll today, November 18, announced the formation of six transition policy committees that will be charged with translating the campaign’s vision into governing plans. The committees will be led by a diverse group of 15 co-chairs that include...
Baker-Polito Administration Celebrates Framingham-MassBay-Framingham State Early College Programming Access
FRAMINGHAM – Today, November 17, the Baker-Polito Administration joined high school and college students for a roundtable discussion to highlight the significant progress made by the administration in reducing barriers to access and affordability of earning college degrees. Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Education James Peyser, Commissioner of Higher Education (DHE) Noe Ortega, Senate President Karen Spilka, Framingham State University President Dr. Nancy Niemi, Mass Bay Community College President David Podell and legislators heard from local students about how the administration’s Early College programming and financial aid initiatives, like MassGrant Plus, allowed them the opportunity to pursue college courses, credits and degrees.
Mass AG Joins $391.5 Million Nation-Wide Settlement With Google Over Tracking Practices
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today, November 14, announced that she has joined a coalition of 40 attorneys general in reaching a $391.5 million settlement with Google for misleading consumers about its location tracking practices. This is the largest multi-state data privacy settlement ever reached by attorneys...
Sen Markey Introduces Legislation To Ensure Access To Emerging Technologies For Individuals With Disabilities
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (stock photo) SOURCE publishes press release from elected leaders as a community service.
Sen. Warren Introduces Judge Myong Joun Before Senate Judiciary Committee
WASHINGTON DC – At today’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) introduced Massachusetts Judge Myong Joun, nominee to serve on the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts. Senators Warren and Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) recommended Judge Joun to President Biden for appointment...
Sen. Markey Seeks $1 Billion in the Omnibus For the Emergency Connectivity Fund
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (stock photo) SOURCE publishes press release from elected leaders as a community service.
Congresswoman Clark Announces Candidacy for Democratic Whip
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, November 18, Assistant Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Katherine Clark (MA-5) announced her candidacy for the position of Democratic Whip. In a letter to colleagues, Assistant Speaker Clark outlined her goals: delivering results for the American people, empowering Members, and unifying the Democratic Caucus.
Flyers Soccer Goalie Signs With University of South Carolina Upstate
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High senior Lilly Vermilya has signed to play Division 1 soccer with the University of South Carolina Upstate. Located in Valley Falls, South Carolina, Upstate is a member of the Big South Conference. The Spartans are NCAA Division I school. “Lilly had an outstanding year this...
