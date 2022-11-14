Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Gucci Mane Reflects On Rap’s Fallen Soldiers On “Letter To Takeoff”
Gucci Mane’s paying homage to the late Takeoff with his latest release. The 1017 founder released his new single, “Letter To Takeoff” this morning, produced by long-time collaborator Zaytoven. Wop expressed grief over Zay’s spacey and chilling production, detailing his disbelief over Takeoff’s death. “How the f*ck we lose Takeoff? Damn, he didn’t deserve it/ We don’t supposed to question God but damn, Takeoff was perfect,” Gucci raps, echoing a statement similar to Offset’s speech at Friday’s funeral.
hotnewhiphop.com
Saweetie Seemingly Reacts To Lil Baby Rumors
Fans believe she’s calling out the “Heyy” rapper in her latest single. Saweetie is back with brand new music. The rapper unleashed a new single and EP on Friday (November 18). On “Don’t Say Nothin,’” Saweetie about men who brag about “who they be fuckin’ on.” Fans immediately speculated that the 29-year old rapper was taking shots at her ex Quavo. “Saweetie is weird trying clear up the allegations while Quavo just lost somebody,” one fan wrote.
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael Rapaport Rips Into 21 Savage In Defense Of Nas: “You’re Like ‘Cat In The Hat'”
Michael Rapaport says 21 Savage’s entire catalog can’t compete with Nas’s verse on Main Source’s “Live From The BBQ.”. 21 Savage continues to face backlash over comments he made about Nasty Nas this week. The latest to come at the Atlanta rapper’s neck is Michael Rapaport, who dedicated a 20-minute YouTube video to his love for Nas.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy Says He “Ran Out Of Rhymes”
NBA Youngboy admitted that he’s ran out of things to rap about. NBA Youngboy has lots of music in his lengthy catalogue. Earlier this year, the 23-year old rapper revealed plans to release ten mixtapes in 2022. In October, Youngboy released his sixth mixtape of the year, Ma’ I Got A Family. The 19-track Gangsta Grillz mixtape boasts only two features — from Nicki Minaj and Portland rapper Yeat.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake & 21 Savage Share Behind-The-Scenes Footage In “Rich Flex” Promo Video
Drake stands behind the camera for his & 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” promo video. Drake and 21 Savage secured a spot at the top of the charts with their latest release Her Loss. However, none of the songs gained the same traction as “Rich Flex,” even if it’s for the wrong reasons.
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface’s Mother Refused To Help Pay His Bond
The rapper’s loved ones have been at odds, and following his arrest, things have only intensified. The drama involving Blueface’s family continues to play out on social media. The rapper hasn’t released a project since he shared his debut studio album, Find the Beat, back in 2020. These days, he’s more recognized for his online antics with girlfriend-non-girlfriend Chrisean Rock, or their controversial physical altercations. However, his recent arrest put him back in the spotlight, and his mother is speaking on the situation.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Dolph’s Posthumous Single “Get Away” is Here”
Young Dolph’s memory lives on a year after his untimely death. Today, the rapper’s estate unveiled the lead single off of his first posthumous album, Paper Route Frank. “Get Away” is laced with Sosa 808’s baleful production and pitched-up vocal sample. He uses the record to reflect on his accomplishments while emphasizing the age-old saying, “It’s lonely at the top.” “Get Away” is, above all, a firm reminder of his ability to craft motivational bangers that speak to everyone from trappers to college students. He uses the negativity around him as motivation to do better while reflecting on the politics of the streets and the rap game. It’s a single that kicks off an exciting campaign for Paper Route Frank.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug & Gunna Look Positive In New Photos
The case against the two rappers is set to begin in less than two months. It’s reported that 300 witnesses will be called by the prosecution. The impending trial involving Young Thug and Gunna has received an update. The two rappers have remained incarcerated for much of the year as they await their fates. Thugger and Gunna have been named in a comprehensive RICO case that alleges YSL is a gang, not a record label. Legal teams for both rappers refuted these claims, and next year, they are set to go to trial.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Shares Tribute For Kim Porter On Anniversary Of Her Death
Diddy shared an emotional tribute for Kim Porter on the anniversary of her death. Diddy shared a tribute for the late Kim Porter on the anniversary of her death, Tuesday. Porter passed away unexpectedly back in 2018 from lobar pneumonia. “Everyday we celebrate you and thank god for blessing us...
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Reacts To Awkward Jay-Z Encounter
50 took to social media to reflect on an awkward encounter he had with Hov. 50 Cent has always lived life of his own terms. The Queens rapper is known for ruffling feathers every now and again. He recently took to social media to reflect on an awkward encounter he had with Jay-Z. The Power producer shared a throwback video of himself rushing the Screamfest ’07 stage while Hov, Yé, T.I. and Diddy performed.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé’s Third “Renaissance” Could Be A Jay-Z Collab Album: Report
Elon Musk’s Twitter antics may have just led to a major info leak about Beyoncé’s highly anticipated “RENAISSANCE” sequels. Due to Elon Musk’s antics as Twitter’s CEO, Twitter users are convinced that the beloved social media platform’s demise is near. Even news outlets like The Washington Post have started showing users how to download their tweets should the platform crash. Naturally, the #TwitterShutdown trend has led to some hilarious last-minute tweets. However, a New York Times staffer used one of his “last tweets” to leak information about Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated RENAISSANCE sequels. Surprisingly, the tweet revealed some exciting news about none other than Bey’s husband and close collaborator, Jay-Z.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas & Hit-Boy’s ‘King’s Disease III’ Album Review
KD III is the crowning glory of a new golden era for QB’s finest. It’s one that has left him feeling energized, yet ponderous about not only himself but culture & society at large. For many artists, the concept of reaching your peak is bittersweet. Considering these moments...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kendrick Lamar Releases “Rich Spirit” Music Video
Kendrick Lamar shares the video for “Rich Spirit” after earning 8 Grammy nods. Following a five-year hiatus, Kendrick Lamar returned just in time for the summer with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The latest project from Kendrick stirred up as much controversy as it did acclaim but as we approach the end of th year, it’s clear that the album stands as one of the best releases of 2022.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Uzi Vert Shuts Down City Blocks In “Just Wanna Rock” Visual
Lil Uzi Vert is here with a music video for “Just Wanna Rock.”. Lil Uzi Vert has steadily been one of the most unique artists in hip-hop since 2016. Ever since that XXL Freshman Cypher, fans have been attuned to just how great Uzi is. Thankfully, the artist has delivered some huge hits since that time, however, his drops have come with lengthy hiatuses.
hotnewhiphop.com
BROCKHAMPTON Returns With Kevin Abstract-Led “The Family”
Brockhampton has been one of the more consistent groups in hip-hop over the past few years. Labeled as a boyband by their leader Kevin Abstract, Brockhampton broke through with their Saturation series. The three albums included in this series were massive successes and it built them a loyal fanbase. Since...
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Joc Explains The Similarities In The Deaths Of Takeoff, Young Dolph & PNB Rock
Yung Joc believes public figures need to move around with security. Yung Joc believes rappers need security now more than ever. The “It’s Goin’ Down” rapper feels people treat rappers like targets. However, they need professional help to ensure their safety. Yung Joc sat down with...
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Badazz Shares Full Version Of “Rocket Man”
Boosie Badazz hasn’t released a ton of music this year after dropping Heartfelt. However, it’s evident that he felt the need to vent following the death of Takeoff. The BR rapper hit Instagram over the weekend where he debuted a snippet of a new single titled, “Rocket Man.” The song immediately went viral with many of Boosie’s day-one fans demanding an official release.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jermaine Durpi Wants A Drake R&B Album
Legends like Diddy and Jermaine Dupri have been vocal about giving the genre new life. R&B has gotten lots of flack of recent in recent years. A few industry heavyweights have went as far as to say R&B is dead. Legends like Diddy and Jermaine Dupri have been vocal about giving the genre new life. Earlier this week, Dupri revealed his desire to produce and R&B album for Drake.
hotnewhiphop.com
Roddy Ricch Unleashes “Feed Tha Streets III”
Roddy Ricch is back with the third installment of his Feed Tha Streets series. After taking some time to regroup his highly criticized sophomore project Live Life Fast, Roddy returns with something to prove this time around. Roddy opened up about the project in a recent interview with Zane Lowe....
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Recalls How 50 Cent Beef Cost Him $20 Million
Fat Joe says a beef with 50 Cent cost him $20 million back in 2005. Fat Joe says that the tense moment between himself and 50 Cent at the 2005 MTV VMA’s cost him a massive business deal. Recalling the incident in his new memoir, The Book of Jose, Joe says that he lost out on $20 million afterward.
Comments / 0